Noble Corp. Gets Drillship Contracts From Exxon Mobil

Noble Corp.’s (NE) latest fleet status report was bleak - and as it turned out, it was bleak for a reason. The company was finalizing a commercial enabling agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname basin. At this point, drillships Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Don Taylor are included in the deal. Noble Bob Douglas is working on the Liza Phase I field development project, while Noble Tom Madden and Noble Don Taylor are assigned to exploration drilling in the region.

The press release indicated that dayrates earned by each rig will be updated at least twice per year to the prevailing market rate, subject to a scale-based discount and performance bonus. As per Bassoe Offshore, the current expected dayrate for a drillship is $220,000. The “scale-based discount” will, of course, remain a commercial secret, but perhaps the upcoming earnings call will provide some color on whether the performance bonus can offset (or at least mitigate) the impact of the scale-based discount.

For starters, Exxon Mobil has awarded 3.5 years of work at the end of the current contracts of the rigs in the deal. Noble Tom Madden, which finishes its current job in December 2020, got a three-year contract. This is a good development for the whole industry, which badly needs long-term contracts to improve utilization and get some working rigs out of the active supply (when the contracts are mostly short term, all working rigs are still marketed all the time, putting pressure on dayrates). Noble Bob Douglas got an additional half a year of work starting from March 2021. Noble Don Taylor, whose current job ends in November 2020, is yet to get a contract under this new deal.

The press release stated that there’s more work to come: “The agreement provides for allocation of six additional years dependent on future development decisions and government approvals, as well as the potential for incremental contract term, or rigs as required”.

Besides the above-mentioned drillships, Noble Corp. has drillships Noble Globetrotter I (on contract with Shell (RDS.A) until mid-July 2022), Noble Globetrotter II (on contract with Shell until early September 2023), Noble Sam Croft (on contract with Apache Corp. (APA) until June 2020), Noble Bully I (cold-stacked) and Noble Bully II (warm-stacked). I do not believe in the future for Bully rigs (the cold-stacked Bully I has no chances anyway, while Shell has recently got rid of Bully II), so Noble Corp. will only have Noble Sam Croft to care about in the upcoming months.

The news is certainly positive for Noble Corp. While the company’s rigs will be subject to some “scale-based discount”, the market indexing mechanism will provide Noble Corp. with increasing revenues over time (I’m bullish on drillship dayrates; the problem is the pace of their recovery). The key question is whether improved revenue visibility will calm market fears about the company’s finances. In this situation, the upcoming earnings report, which is due to be released after the market close on February 19, will be of outmost importance for the near-term price dynamics of the company’s shares.

I can easily see a scenario when Noble Corp. shares got bid up by speculators on the positive contract news, only to fall after the earnings report shows continued cash bleed. I’d reiterate that this is a very speculative stock which is more suitable for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing. The biggest risk for speculators willing to play the positive momentum from the major contract news (if such a momentum presents itself) is the upcoming earnings report and the comments made during the subsequent earnings call. Diamond Offshore (DO) set a gloomy tone for this earnings season with its report and comments, and it remains to be seen whether other drillers will break this trend with more positive financial performance and outlook. This earnings season is shaping up to be very interesting for drillers, so stay tuned!

