United Rentals: A Pure-Play Value Opportunity Ahead Of The Construction Boom

The U.S. will also need to double total construction spending to meet infrastructural needs by 2025.

(Pexels)

A major theme I've been following over the past year is the homebuilding, construction, and infrastructural development industries. As you have likely heard, buildings, roads, and bridges are very old in the United States as a result of a decade of below-trend construction spending. Of course, this is partly because many in the industry went out of business during the past recession and the survivors have yet to return to their former glory.

That said, times are changing. While many data suggest the U.S. economy is slowing down, data regarding construction have remained strong and have far less downside risk than is seen in other sectors. To demonstrate, take a look at total U.S. construction spending over total spending vs. multi-family housing starts below:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, construction has consistently been 20-30% below its total consumption-adjusted 1990-2010 level. There was a rebound from 2010-2018, but a lull since. In general, multi-family housing starts lead construction spending by a few months as seen in 2008 and in the 2016-2017 decline that portended the ongoing slowdown in construction spending. However, private housing starts recently shot to a new high, implying construction spending is likely to rebound over the coming year (or two).

This is also reflected in the FRB's future capital expenditures index that currently estimates two-thirds of companies are planning to increase CAPEX over the coming six months:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the index has not been at this level since the 80s and it has remained at this high since mid-2017 despite a rise in recession fears.

I actually expect a recession to occur within the next two years. The yield curve has consistently struggled with inversion and there are huge built-up excesses in the "intangible" economy (i.e., technology and related). However, I highly doubt that the industries that were hit the hardest in 2008 (i.e., construction and related) will take another blow. Indeed, the economic data indicates long-term strength in the "tangible" economy and both the market and the economy look far similar to that of 1999 than that of 2007.

That said, because investors fear a recession, they have placed huge discounts on companies that struggled in 2008. One of which is the equipment rental giant United Rentals (URI) that is not only undervalued but also poised to grow revenue substantially as construction spending returns in force.

The Turnaround is Over, Now for the Boom

While URI crashed around 90% peak-to-trough during the recession, the company was undoubtedly the benefactor of it. After surviving a mass-extinction of competitors, URI was able to purchase the equipment at steep discounts and drastically expand market share (primarily through accretive M&A), driving revenue and earnings to far greater heights than in the 2000s. See how its performance compares with that of H&E Equipment Services (HEES):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company has undergone tremendous revenue and cash-flow growth which has been mirrored in its stock performance. Indeed, it currently has over 1160 branches in North America and has operations in every state and dominates non-residential and industrial construction rentals. However, the company only has 13% of the total market share, implying it has much more room to grow.

Despite that, the company's stock is very cheap on a historical basis as its "EV/EBITDA" and "P/S" are trading at the low-end of its historical norm:

Data by YCharts

In general, the stock has traded at 7X "EV/EBITDA" and 1.7 "P/S" which indicates it is about 30% cheaper than expected given fundamentals. Of course, this is likely because investors expect its earnings growth to slow or even turn negative soon. However, the economic data and forward outlook of the company suggest otherwise. The U.S. total CapEx forecast and construction starts indicate an increase in spending over the coming months, which is very likely to drive URI's pricing power and sales figures to new highs.

Comparative Forward Valuations

Historical discounts exist across the industry and are also seen in Herc Holdings' (HRI) and H&E Equipment's rental, which are URI's two smaller public competitors. However, United Rentals has traded at a significantly lower forward "P/E" valuation than the other two for some time and it appears the gap may be beginning to close:

Data by YCharts

The gap is surprising since URI has generally superior financial metrics across the board. As you can see below, the company is more solvent as seen by its superior times interest earned, is more efficient as witnessed in margin data, and has generally managed higher revenue growth than competitors.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the fact that URI trades at a discount to peers is, in itself, a hamper to revenue growth since it makes acquisitions dilutive (since the earnings yield on competitors is lower than its own).

URI's managers seem to be aware of this and have been using profits to repurchase shares, thereby increasing URI's EPS more than likely possible through M&A.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, it is clear that United Rentals is working to the benefit of shareholders but is not currently valued accordingly. The company has more revenue and earnings growth than many of the high valuation "Tech-Giants" and is trading at only 7X forward earnings. Despite this growth, the company has managed to consistently reduce shares outstanding and leverage. Quite frankly, all of the major fundamentals signals seem to align for United Rentals.

The Bottom Line

URI is trading at a discount due largely to "Repeat 2008" type fears. Indeed, construction spending has declined over the past few years and, until recently, construction starts were slow and total CapEx, while growing rapidly, has been far below historical norms.

URI's current discounted valuation reflects the belief that construction spending will remain low (or decline) when the data suggests a boom is on the horizon. Remember, U.S. infrastructure, which accounts for a large portion of URI's revenue, is the oldest it's been in decades and ASCE estimates $4.5 trillion in spending will be needed by 2025 to make necessary improvements to roads, bridges, dams, airports, schools and more. To meet ASCE's budget, construction spending must double over the coming years which undoubtedly will mean significant potential profits for URI.

These are not improvements that can be put off much longer; as one example, of many, nearly one-in-five U.S. dams are at high-failure risk. Of course, private-sector construction demand is also likely to expand over the coming years for similar reasons.

Overall, URI appears to be a clear pure-play value "buy." Despite fears, the company today lacks the cyclical risks it had in the past and has substantial potential growth ahead of it. It has low leverage and trades at a substantial discount to most companies today as well as peers and its historical valuations.

I expect that, once growth forecasts return, URI's valuation will climb toward the high-end of its historical norms which indicates a price 40% higher, giving us a target of $215. Most likely, this will come to fruition over the coming year barring any black swans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.