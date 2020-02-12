Growing A Successful Cannabis Brand With Wassef Tawachi (Podcast)

Wassef Tawachi is co-founder and CEO of Ciencia Labs, a California based manufacturer of science-forward cannabis products and brands.
He joins the show to discuss getting in at the height of cannabis fervor, avoiding career burnout and CBD bearishness.
We also cover the science of cannabis, how to build a successful brand in a saturated space and the unique advantages and disadvantages of the California market.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Wassef Tawachi, co-founder and CEO of Ciencia Labs, a California based manufacturer of cannabis products and brands. Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Wassef spent a decade in corporate finance, led a team of business development associates at First Republic Bank and invested client funds across all asset classes.
Topics include:
- 3:30 - Wassef got started in the industry after getting burned out in private equity. In 2018 he took a job with one of the biggest edible companies in California as director of finance and running corporate development and investor relations. Not until he got a 9 figure offer for the company to be acquired did he believe in the cannabis mania. Started Ciencia Labs after parting ways with that company over plans for growth.
- 11:00 - How Wassef decided which part of the industry to get into. Companies have been coming in as lifestyle brands trying to be everything to everyone, but Ciencia is focused on health and wellness. Dreamt - their first product is the first cannabis brand focused solely on sleep. 65-80% of cannabis consumers use it for sleep and noone was catering specifically to that. Science first, product second.
- 13:55 - Formulation is a trade secret. Have their own IP. Chief Scientist Carolina Vazquez Mitchell who had been a food scientist for Pepsi and Gatorade, had left the science and PhD world to develop and run her own cannabis testing lab. To date, Carolina has created 50 or 60 different cannabis products.
- 15:00 - Ciencia now focused on closing their seed round - need capital to build rapidly. Now in 30 dispensaries; recently won best product at WeedCon, got featured in Rolling Stone - wanting to capitalize on the momentum and then within 6 months build out another brand around pain management, anxiety and menstrual cramps. Target for sports-related line as well. Goal to build an international brand. Also keen on ensuring bringing up the communities that have been adversely affected by war on drugs.
- 19:05 - Growing a successful brand in a saturated market - being in regulated market helps Ciencia; creating consistent and targeted products - California has one of most stringent testing protocols in the country and Ciencia has never failed. Bringing in CPG strategies into the cannabis and dispensary world.
- 24:10 - Difficulties of raising capital - as a company, Ciencia know what it takes to get to market, they understand the regulatory structure, and if you can get out there and prove your product, you don't need a million dollars at the start if you spend wisely. First build the product, get market data and then go looking for capital. Focused on profitability - many other companies focused on top-line growth and expansion. Advantages of beginning in California.
- 29:00 - Noone really know what it means if or when cannabis will be descheduled federally. It's a long play - 5-8 year timeline. The hope is dispensaries will be as common as liquor stores, but it also depends on how regulations play out based on special interests and lobbyists. Creating a differentiated product in the space; even if bigger corporations come in, they can't compete with focused, high quality products. They can buy them up but not necessarily compete with them.
- 33:55 - How to decide where and when to expand. Looking at the demographics of the state. States that already have supply chain built out - Florida, Arizona and Michigan are their targeted states by the end of the year. Canada and potentially Europe after that.
- 35:15 - Wassef against building a company solely around CBD. Once Farm Bill passed, too many opportunists came in. Cost of the products isn't justified given the benefits and amount of CBD included and market isn't regulated enough.
- 42:55 - Healthy pullback in the cannabis sector currently happening. Reality has set in. 2020 will be a shakeup year - it will show who has been operating responsibly and who has been planning on a never-ending spigot of capital.