EUR/JPY Pair Remains Fundamentally Bearish

In short, the euro is likely to trade lower in both risk-on and risk-off scenarios.

While the Japanese yen is also used as a funding currency, the yen is more susceptible to upside in risk-off situations as Japan's net international investment position makes the currency value more vulnerable to short-term capital flight.

With the negative rate associated with the euro, and the downside pressure associated with the use of the euro as a funding currency, the EUR/JPY pair is likely to fall.

The EUR/JPY has typically correlated positively with risk sentiment; however, the increasing use of the euro as a funding currency has weakened this relationship.

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Japanese yen, tends to correlate positively with risk sentiment in global markets.

This is because, generally speaking, European equities (and other assets; notably bonds) have been attractive to international investors (by performance). The chart below, for example, shows the DAX stock market index using monthly candlesticks. The index has risen almost 70% from the heights of 2007 (prior to the crash through 2008 and 2009), and by about 280% from the lows found in 2009.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The DAX stock market index is a blue-chip stock index which consists of 30 major German, publicly-listed companies. When risk sentiment improves, investors from abroad tend to become increasingly interested in markets such as European equities, which means that the demand for euros tends to increase (i.e., enabling these international investors to purchase euro-denominated assets like European equities).

The natural effect of this is that euro FX crosses like EUR/JPY strengthen; this pair especially, in fact, as the Japanese yen is viewed as a safe-haven currency, tends to sell off during times of stability (and strengthen during times of volatility). At the moment, however, the EUR/JPY pair is trading at a lower level. In my last article on the pair (published January 26, 2020), I anticipated further downside on the basis of several factors, the most important being interest rate differentials.

The pair has since traded upward and then downward, stabilizing a little lower, mostly following market volatility which ensued as the coronavirus threat made more headlines. The daily candlestick chart below illustrates this (the vertical line indicating the trading day prior to the publication of my last article).

However, as discussed previously, the euro has become increasingly attractive as a funding currency. A funding currency is usually a cheap (or even negative-yielding) currency which can be used to purchase (often with leverage) higher-yielding currencies (or assets, denominated in higher-yielding currencies).

A common example is EUR/USD, as the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate of -0.50% typically translates into lower (or negative) rates at brokerages which enable traders to sell the euro (to "short" the negative rate) and purchase USD (whose comparable rate is +1.50-1.75%; the target short-term rate of the U.S. Federal Reserve). This also means that when risk sentiment falls (e.g. if equity volatility picks up), these trades can unwind, sending flows back into euros and spiking EUR/USD spot prices.

With the EUR/JPY pair, you would expect similar behavior, as the Bank of Japan's rate is negative by 10 basis points (i.e., -0.10%) yet higher than the ECB's comparable rate. The same effect applies (downside leading to short-lived euro upside), although perhaps we can expect it to a lesser extent than with crosses like EUR/USD (as the underlying interest rate differential is more significant with the USD, hence attracting more carry trades).

However, as the EUR/JPY pair is a "less obvious" carry trade (due to the tighter interest rate differential), and given that both the euro and the Japanese yen function as funding currencies, ultimately the yen is likely to strengthen more during a risk-off event. This would ultimately weaken EUR/JPY.

Therefore, the euro is likely to suffer longer term, as not only is pressure mounting on the currency via carry trades (due to the low interest rate differential), but it is also fundamentally a negative-interest-rate currency (independent of other currencies) with little prospect for rallying even during risk-off events. The euro zone is a low-growth, low-inflation environment, meaning that interest rate hikes are unlikely. International capital will continue to favor higher-yielding currencies and assets outside of the euro zone.

Also, with respect to the behaviors of funding currencies, it is worth noting the net international investment position (the difference between a country's external financial assets and liabilities) of the euro zone and Japan.

Firstly though, we can use Switzerland as an interesting example; due to the strength of the Swiss franc, the Swiss National Bank has adopted expansionary monetary policy with a negative short-term rate of -0.75% and an aggressive international investment program. This effectively means that the SNB is selling Swiss francs, converting them into foreign currencies and using those funds to acquire assets, even U.S. stocks, with the SNB being a major investor in companies such as Apple (AAPL).

The net international investment position (or NIIP) of Switzerland was 908,853.488 CHF million in the quarter ended September 2019. That is about 909 billion Swiss francs (during this quarter, the USD/CHF exchange rate was close to parity, and hence this figure was similar in U.S. dollar terms; i.e., almost $1 trillion).

The NIIP of Japan, by comparison, was 3,108,464.08 USD million in December 2017. That is $3.1 trillion (a figure that has not changed substantially since 2017). The point of this is understanding the extent of the CHF and JPY exposures to international investment volatility. The funding currencies CHF and JPY are potentially highly exposed to market volatility, whereas the euro zone's comparable figure for its NIIP rests in negative territory.

(Source: Europa web portal; of the European Union)

As an aggregate, the euro zone's NIIP is negative (a "net liabilities" position, rather than "net assets"). Although the chart above only stretches to 2018 Q1, and while the NIIP balance has shifted upward since, it is still negative (net liabilities of €245 billion, around 2% of euro area GDP, at the end of the second quarter of 2019; see Europa for more details).

In a risk-on environment, the euro has limited upside potential against the Japanese yen (as both are used as funding currencies), while in a risk-off scenario, it is JPY that is likely to strengthen more due to its greater sensitivity to international asset price volatility. In short, EUR/JPY should remain a long-term short.

Still, some short-term upside potential does exist. The short-term interest rate spread indicates some potential for upside in the near term, per the difference between one-year German bunds and Japanese bonds (see chart below; the blue line being the spread, the candlesticks representing daily price action).

The spread of negative -0.43% priced by the bond market compares to the spread between the ECB and Bank of Japan rates of -0.50% and -0.10%, respectively (i.e., a net -0.40% for EUR/JPY). Should the yield differential strengthen a little further, EUR/JPY could find some upside (or simply stabilize) in the short term. However, the net differential remains negative and therefore the outlook remains bearish.

We can also see, per the chart below, that the 20-day moving average (green line) has dipped below the 50-day moving average (orange line), and therefore we might also see the 50-day moving average start heading towards the 100-day moving average over the medium term (should this direction hold). We could be witnessing the beginning of a new bearish trend for EUR/JPY.

For now, this author believes that the price will remain in the range of approximately 116 (the lows of 2019) and 123 (around the highs so far this year). However, in the short term, we should probably favor downside to the 119 level and below. Any short-term upside is likely to be short-lived.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.