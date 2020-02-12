BNO: Stay Long Brent Oil

Roll yield is currently negative in the ETF, which means that depending on your investment objectives, you may consider a more strategic entry time.

Given that fear is dominating headlines and the fundamentals remain bullish for Brent oil, a long trade in BNO is likely to pay off.

Despite being one of the strongest unlevered oil ETP performers of 2019, the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) has taken an 18% bath to start the year off on a weak note. What is interesting about this quick drop in the price of Brent crude is that this movement has happened in spite of tightening global fundamentals, which indicates that ultimately this selloff will be short-lived.

Crude Markets

Let’s take a look at the performance of crude oil over the past few weeks.

As you can see, Brent oil has basically seen a relentless selloff in light of the developing coronavirus impacting supply and demand balances.

The fear is understandable. In the event of a very large and global infection, we could see a lot of refining demand for crude oil subside as economic activity scrapes to a stop. This is the risk event which the market is pricing in, as has been seen with a price collapse directly tied to the news on the ground. But it is very important to note: the thing which the market fears has not happened.

That’s correct - despite the panicked news headlines and fear-driven selling, the global economy is still functioning and crude demand continues to rise. In other words, even though there are very many reasons to be fearful at the time, the underlying fundamentals simply haven’t changed - and these fundamentals are quite bullish crude oil (and especially Brent).

The fundamental story for Brent is very straightforward: it is a direct competitor to OPEC’s waterborne barrels. Unlike WTI futures (a crude which prices in the mid-continent of the United States), Brent is produced in the North Sea and is essentially an immediate waterborne barrel. This means that it tangibly competes with OPEC’s production, which is directly shipped via water to satisfy roughly one-third of total global demand for crude oil.

What this means is that we can essentially gauge the general price pressures which Brent will experience by understanding OPEC’s actions. For a quick recap, OPEC initiated a set of cuts in 2018, which it then extended in later meetings through March 2020. At present, OPEC (and its friend Russia) is determining if it will both deepen cuts and extend the end-date later into 2020.

When it comes to understanding OPEC’s actions, the magic phrase is “stable prices”. OPEC has demonstrated over the past few years that it will directly act to stabilize the market when there are selloffs in the price of crude oil. It is important to note that the current level of prices is a few dollars shy of the level at which OPEC initially decided to cut production to rein in the markets. In other words, we are back at a level where OPEC has directly decided to intervene in the past, which strengthens the odds that they will further intervene once again.

As an important reminder, when OPEC acted in 2018, the market found its low within a matter of trading days and proceeded into a strong rally which lasted over the next few months. When OPEC acts (which I believe they will in very short order), crude oil is likely to find its low once again and the trend will likely reverse. As OPEC constrains production, demand for Brent will gain on a relative basis (again, since it directly competes with OPEC, and OPEC will be reducing its supply), which will lead to Brent strengthening, and that will benefit holders of BNO.

The Instrument

All this said, there’s a very important factor to consider when holding BNO specifically: roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure across a futures curve as futures prices converge towards the spot price.

With Brent futures, they were largely in backwardation (front of the curve priced higher than the back of the curve) in 2019 due to the reduced OPEC supply in the market. What this tangibly meant for BNO is that with its methodology of rolling exposure in Brent futures 2 weeks before expiry, it was gaining from roll yield. The reason BNO gained from roll is that after the roll, its exposure is in a lower-priced futures contract which generally traded up during the month in an approach towards the spot price of Brent.

This may seem like a minor detail and in the weeds, but it is critical to understand this concept because roll yield accounted for a large share of the return of BNO in 2019. Near the end of the year, I calculated the percent change in the price of Brent oil versus the percent change in BNO, and BNO outperformed Brent by something around 15%. In other words, simply due to roll yield, BNO delivered 15% on top of the return of Brent oil.

The problem we have at present is that the forward curve has now flipped, and we are in moderate contango due to the sudden selloff in crude oil. This means that the opposite roll situation is at work, and investors in BNO will be underperforming the price of Brent oil because futures contracts held at higher prices than spot will generally be declining during a trading month as they approach spot price.

However, since Brent is a directly competitive barrel to OPEC, and OPEC is likely to act in the near future, we are likely to see the immediate contango reverse into backwardation or substantially weaken over the next few weeks. As this happens, we will see roll yield become positive, and BNO will likely outperform Brent oil once again. For the long-term investor, I would suggest entering BNO now and just monitoring OPEC to ensure that they act by reducing supply, which will tighten Brent. But for the nimble trader, I’d suggest waiting until the forward curve is back in backwardation before entering BNO, so as to maximize roll yield.

Conclusion

The global oil markets have fallen by around 20% in a decline which is departed from the underlying fundamentals. Given that fear is dominating headlines and the fundamentals remain bullish for Brent oil, a long trade in BNO is likely to pay off. Roll yield is currently negative in the ETF, which means that depending on your investment objectives, you may consider a more strategic entry time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.