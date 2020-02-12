Mistras Group: Energy Crash Is A Buying Opportunity

Given an expected return in margins and valuation, MG is likely to return to its past price range of $16-$20+ which is much higher than its current depressed price of $10.

Mistras Group's ongoing struggle with profitability is largely due to a decline in the U.S rig count which is now leveling off.

Mistras Group (MG) operates in the often forgotten and generally unknown niche of nondestructive testing and is expanding its operations into a more general "Asset Protection" industry. This includes equipment testing services, field inspections, physical asset monitoring, data management, consulting, and almost all services related to protecting infrastructure from deterioration.

While the company is well-run and is working to drastically grow revenue and cut costs, about half of its revenue comes from the oil and gas industry which is, for lack of a better word, in the dumps. The company provides services on upstream, midstream, and downstream companies in the sector, all of which are being forced to cut CapEx spending due to low commodity prices, drastically lowering Mistras' bottom line.

As you can see below, MG's performance generally tracks that of the Alerian Midstream MLP ETF (AMLP) which follows crude oil:

Data by YCharts

The crash in energy portended a stop to the company's revenue growth. Unfortunately, operating expenses continued to climb higher and caused MG's earnings to fall dramatically over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see below, the company's revenue growth rate is almost a direct function of the U.S total oil & gas rig count:

Data by YCharts

If you look closely, the rig-count has actually leveled off despite the recent 20% slide in crude's price (due to the Coronavirus). Indeed, U.S oil & gas production growth has been driven by per-well increases which have largely topped out. Therefore, producers will need to increase rig counts which will likely substantially improve Mistras' core business sales.

MG may be a great rapid turnaround opportunity as it is significantly undervalued based on pre-oil-depression earnings. Even more, the company has continued to innovate and likely will see operating efficiency improvements over the coming quarters.

A Look At Mistras' Valuation

Despite significant revenue growth following the recession, Mistras' stock price was stuck in a tight trading range from 2011-2018 and has since lost about half of its value due to a few quarters of negative earnings:

Data by YCharts

The company's substantial stock price decline is problematic and adds risk if the rig count does not rebound as I expect. However, its drop in revenue growth and negative profits are not the fault of poor management, it is due to uncontrollable outside factors; factors that are shifting back toward positive territory as we speak.

However, more problematically, the company has continued to pursue growth and in doing so caused operating expenses to climb too high and increased its balance sheet risk, which is only slightly offset by an increase in gross profits:

While such a rapid increase in leverage and OpEx is a negative signal, it should be pointed out that the company is in transition with the aim of being more streamlined. Instead of offering services, products, and software independently, the company's management wants to focus on a highly integrated asset protection service provider. Importantly, there is not necessarily a clear competitor in that particular business model, drastically improving the company's long-term growth potential.

Of course, investors are more concerned with the short run and have pushed its valuation to significant lows on a historical basis:

Data by YCharts

Mistras' current earnings are fickle and are not a great example of its likely normal earnings as it is highly stressed by short-term factors in the energy market. In the past before the oil crash, the company was able to operate at profit margins of 4-5%. If it were to have those margins today, it would have a "P/E" of 7.75X to 9.6X with high revenue growth potential. Importantly, that was before its recent "integration" acquisitions which aim to improve margins even more.

As one of many examples, take a look at their 4th generation Robotic Radiographic Crawler which, while funny-looking, can substantially reduce costs by drastically improving labor productivity of testing persons:

(Mistras Investor Presentation)

Importantly, they were able to develop this product with a relatively small R&A budget and reached 4th generation in less than a year. This demonstrates Mistras' high innovative potential that is likely to be unleashed once the oil & gas slowdown is over.

The Bottom Line

A unique company like Mistras often flies below investors' radar despite strong long-term fundamentals. Indeed, while capital expenditures have been generally low over the past decade, the FRB leading CapEx indicator has been at extreme highs for two years which indicates that there will be an increased need for physical asset protection for quite a while.

The risks to the company are at the forefront today and, in my opinion, its current situation is on par with its worst possible situation. Indeed, its stock is trading at or below its crisis-level era levels and its reported negative earnings in a generally high-margin business model.

As you can see below, the majority of its revenue comes from oil & gas which ties its fate to that of its customers (i.e MLPs):

(Mistras Investor Presentation)

While pipeline companies have looked to cut costs by avoiding paying Mistras for testing, that does not change the fact that their pipes need testing. How many major pipeline ruptures have occurred over the past few years? There were around 25 major pipeline spills/ruptures in the U.S last year, not to mention two bursts of Keystone XL over the past two years.

To summarize, the situation is bullish for Mistras from here on out on all fronts. While the company's earnings are temporarily poor, the future looks better than the past ever did. Its oil & gas customers are likely going to increasingly need more services due not only to a likely turnaround in the U.S rig count but also the need to test and improve dilapidated infrastructure. The company also continues to grow revenue in the Aerospace industry which should also help limit risk in the future.

While Mistras' leverage has increased due to transitional acquisitions, it is still within an acceptable relatively low-risk range. As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, I expect its margins to return to historical norms over the coming 18 months which would give the company a "P/E" valuation of 7-10X. Given its growth potential, I believe it could command valuation at those margins of 16X. This gives me a price-target range of $16 to $23 (the company's price range just a year ago) which implies returns of 60% to 120%, likely over the coming one to three years as the energy market returns to stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.