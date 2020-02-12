Buffett-Style Analysis Of Dividend Aristocrat: Exxon Mobil

Buffett-style Free Cash Flow Analysis compares how the company is doing operationally to how well the stock is doing on Wall Street.

If you are an investor looking for steady income that should rise consistently over time, you may want to consider Exxon Mobil (XOM). However, for reasons discussed in this article, we think you could get a better entry price (and yield on investment) if you have a little patience.

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company list again for 25 years. An example of a widely-owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Company Overview

Exxon Mobil consists of three segments: Upstream (Oil & Gas exploration and production), Downstream (refining and marketing) and Chemicals. This is what defines it as an integrated energy company because it maintains operations in energy (oil and gas) from beginning to end.

Several former integrated oil companies split up into various entities in order to unlock the value of exploration segments when oil prices were at record levels. Then came the crash in the price of oil. Suddenly, XOM management looked smarter because it held the integrated company parts together.

The real benefit of integration is the key to the long-term success of XOM. When the price of oil and/or natural gas goes up, its upstream operations become very profitable, but that profitability is partially offset by downstream (refining) and chemical operations because input costs rise, reducing margins in those areas.

But when oil and/or natural gas prices fall, increased margins in the downstream and chemical operations due to lower input costs often offset reduced profitability in the upstream operations.

The integrated aspect of the company provides greater stability in the stock price and cash flows from operations. This is how the company has been able to consistently increase its dividends annually for such a long time.

Industry Outlook

The Chinese economy is likely to slow in the first and second quarters of 2020 because of the extent to which the country is fighting the spread of the coronavirus. The number of infected and fatalities have already exceeded those of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) of 2003. That outbreak was labeled the first pandemic of the century. There were 8,096 infections and 774 fatalities after spreading to 26 countries. It lasted from November 2002 until it was finally contained in July 2003 through isolation and quarantines, similar to steps being implemented with the current outbreak.

By comparison, the coronavirus was first detected on December 31, 2019 and has infected more than 40,000 people, mostly in China. The official count of fatalities is 1,013 and climbing daily as the disease has spread to at least 27 countries outside mainland China. We are still relatively early in this pandemic, in terms of getting the spread of the disease under control, so those numbers will probably rise significantly over the next few months.

Many companies, both Chinese and foreign multinationals, such as Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL), Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) have closed offices and stores in at least parts of China hardest hit by the coronavirus. Airlines, including, American (AAL), United (UAL) and Delta (DAL) have discontinued flights to and from the China mainland and others are following suit.

The Chinese government has ordered that several cities be locked down and quarantined in an attempt to contain the disease from spreading further. Schools will not reopen until March. School gymnasiums are being used as makeshift hospitals in an attempt to treat and contain the disease. Two new hospitals, with 2,600 beds, were built in less than a month (start to finish) to help deal with severe cases in Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease.

Chinese companies have already applied force majeure to get out of contracts that would otherwise require them to buy minimum amounts of things, like oil and LNG (liquified natural gas) that are no longer necessary due to all the closures and falling demand in China.

The point of this is not to make anyone worry, but rather to provide the basis upon which I project that global demand for oil will fall for the next several quarters. How much? Well, according to the Saudi Aramco management, which is generally one of the best analytic sources when it comes to global oil demand, demand is falling.

“In OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for November, the projected “call” (demand) for OPEC oil in 2020 is 29.58 million barrels per day, off 1.1 million from the 2019 level. And 2019 was down 900,000 b/d from 2018.”

At the same time, non-OPEC oil production is growing according to the same article linked in the previous paragraph. And a big part of the supply problem rests with the U.S. shale production that has risen by about 2 million barrels per day.

Once again, OPEC production, and especially that of Saudi Arabia, will need to be reduced in order to keep the price of oil from falling too much. The problem is that it takes time for the Saudis to get other OPEC members in line, as each needs the extra money to help balance government budgets and there is almost always cheating on production.

So, I expect the price of oil to fall to the mid-$40s range and stay there for the foreseeable future. That could put pressure on oil stocks prices, including that of XOM, in the near term.

Dividend History

XOM has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Most recently, the company raised the dividend by 6.1%, more than enough to keep ahead of inflation. The 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate has averaged near 5% and the 10-year rate is about 7.5%. Over the next five years, I would expect the rate of dividend growth to average between 3% and 4% unless the global imbalances in supply and demand for both oil and gas are addressed leading to higher prices. That is still above my expectations for inflation and the current yield of 5.8% looks enticing. But I suspect, as I will discuss further later in the article, that patience could be rewarded with a yield on investment exceeding 6%.

The current payout ratio is 103% but the company has the cash on hand and expected cash flows to cover the dividend for the foreseeable future.

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $61.70

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $50,008,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $64,195,000,000

Working Capital = $-14,187,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $30,182,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 4,413,000,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt) / (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $61.70 - (($-14,187,000,000- $30,182,000,000)/ 4,413,000,000)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $61.70 - ($-10.05) = $71.75

Wall Street Analysis of XOM

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $71.75

Net Income per diluted share = $14,650,000,000/4,413,000,000 = $3.32

Depreciation per diluted share = $19,103,000,000/4,413,000,000 = $4.33

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-23,751,000,000/4,413,000,000= $-5.38

$3.32 + $4.33 + ($-5.38) = $2.27

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $71.75/$2.27 = 31.60

A ratio of 31.6 is bad. We generally consider companies with a ratio above 30 to be overbought as you can see by referencing our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and the scroll down).

For those who may question the power of this foundational ratio, please consider reading our 60-year back test.

With fundamentals for the industry deteriorating, I would wait for the price to come down at least 10% more before considering an entry in this stock.

Main Street Analysis Of XOM

Here, we want to determine how well XOM is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this, we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $14,650,000,000/4,413,000,000 = $3.32

Depreciation per diluted share = $19,103,000,000/4,413,000,000 = $4.33

Capital Spending per diluted share = $23,751,000,000/4,413,000,000= $5.38

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = -7%

[(($3.32 + $4.33) (93%)) - $5.38 =$1.73

Long-Term Debt = $30,182,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $189,915,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 4,413,000,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$1.73/$49.88 = 3.46%

FROIC = 4%

This is considered average, as is anything between 3% and 10%. FROIC needs to be above 20% to be considered excellent. But even 4% of a very large number still turns out to be relatively large.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment of XOM

Out data files (like the one above) provide ten years' worth of ratios so we can determine quality and consistency of results quickly. You can see at a glance by the amount of red in the TTM (trailing twelve months) column on the right that the fundamentals are deteriorating.

Source: Friedrich Global Research

The fundamental chart for XOM (above) shows that fundamentals have been deteriorating for the last two years and also shows the cyclicality of the energy industry. XOM, as discussed earlier, is somewhat less price-sensitive to changes in industry fundamentals compared to non-integrated companies, such as exploration and production companies. But even integrated behemoths, like XOM, are not totally immune to the up and downtrends.

Investing in XOM requires patience and fortitude. I would only consider XOM stock when I can get a yield on investment above 6%. Currently, I believe the conditions of the global economy and the energy industry warrant waiting for an entry price target of $54 a share.

XOM in highly unlikely to go bankrupt or cut its dividend in the next five years. The yield is better than most bonds and, if one can get into the stock with a dividend yield of 6.4% with the expectation of annual increases, one should also be able to patiently hold onto the stock for the income and eventual share price rise during the next spike higher in oil prices. That next spike may take a couple of years or more, but the nice yield makes waiting a little more rewarding for the long-term buy-and-hold investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.