Procter & Gamble: Post-Transition This Stock Has A Premium Valuation

Procter & Gamble (PG) has completed its lengthy transition to make it a leaner and more profitable firm, which it doubtless will be going forward. However, I do not believe that this is sufficient to make it a buy at its current valuation. The transition that Procter & Gamble has undergone was required as this blue-chip consumer goods behemoth has stagnated in recent years due to a bloated and unfocused portfolio of 170 brands, which Procter & Gamble has found difficult to manage and allocate capital for.

In pursuit of a leaner and more focused portfolio, Procter & Gamble has whittled its portfolio from 170 brands to 65. Image provided by The Motley Fool.

Now the portfolio plays host to sixty-five core brands such as Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Febreze, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, and Tide. This streamlined portfolio enables Procter & Gamble to allocate capital more effectively to these core brands, and thus enhance shareholder returns going forward.

It has to be said that, during the transition, Procter & Gamble's profitability has not been seriously affected. The lower net income figure for 2019 was due to three reasons, according to the firm: currency devaluations; a contraction of the blades and razors market; and new competitors in that same market.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 70.75 billion 8.19 billion 2016 65.3 billion 9.93 billion 2017 65.06 billion 10.11 billion 2018 66.83 billion 9.75 billion 2019 67.68 billion 3.9 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Procter & Gamble's investor relations page.

On the currency devaluation factor, CFO Jon Moeller stated the following while addressing the Q4 2019 conference call:

You’ve got here a business with a very broad global footprint, and particularly with the year that we have just been through, that impacts that value assessment.

The contraction of the blades and razors market is due to the recent popularity in beards resulting in fewer blades and razors being purchased, and new competitors such as the Dollar Shave Club and Harry's have also had an impact, albeit a lesser one. As Moeller put it:

More recently and much less of an impact, new competitors have entered at prices below the category average.

However, this impairment does not appear to have had any long-term repercussions, as the quarterly results for the 2020 financial year illustrate.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 17.8 billion 3.59 billion Q2 18.24 billion 3.72 billion Total 36.04 billion 7.31 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Procter & Gamble's investor relations page.

Throughout the transition and other factors, one thing that Procter & Gamble have been able to consistently sustain is its prized dividend record - the firm can boast of having rewarded shareholders with sixty-three years worth of consecutively rising dividends, and with a payout ratio of 59.63%, the steady profitability outlined above, and the promising returns that the more streamlined portfolio is set to deliver, that record should continue, permitting Procter & Gamble to retain its spot as an S&P 500 (SPY) Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL) and as a Dividend King.

Procter & Gamble's balance sheet is unlikely to compromise the firm's ability to sustain its dividend record. Its long-term debt of $19.66 billion is easily offset by a net worth of $45.9 billion. Short-term finances are weaker, with total current liabilities of $30.16 billion is only slightly edged out by total current assets of $18.92 billion, cash-on-hand worth $6.28 billion and total accounts receivable of $5.2 billion.

However, the more focused portfolio should permit Procter & Gamble to sustain its dividend and shore up its balance sheet. The benefits of the transition can be seen already in that the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 21.77% is an improvement on the 2019 operating margin figure of 20.44%. Overall, current shareholders have been benefiting too - return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 9.32% is up from the 2019 return on equity figure of 7.45%, and earnings-per-share is projected to grow over the next five years by 8.60%. Whether prospective shareholders are in a position to benefit is what will be looked at next.

Procter & Gamble is currently trading in the mid-$120 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Procter & Gamble is trading at a share price of $126.08 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The current P/E is significantly higher than the five-year average P/E of 29.76, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.10%, which suggests that the stock is presently overvalued - but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 4.71 (70.69 / 15 = 4.71) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $26.77 (126.08 / 4.71 = 26.77). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 2.38 (70.69 / 29.76 = 2.38) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $52.98 (126.08 / 2.38 = 52.98).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.31 (3.10 / 2.37 = 1.31) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $96.24 (126.08 / 1.31 = 96.24). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $58.66 (26.77 + 52.98 + 96.24 / 3 = 58.66). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 115%.

Procter & Gamble is a fantastic consumer goods firm that will benefit current shareholders greatly due to its more focused portfolio and growth prospects, but it is too overvalued for any investor seeking to start a position here to get a decent return. It is a hold at present, but not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.