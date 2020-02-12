Guidewire: Shift To Cloud Is Accelerating

Six months ago, Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) gained a new CEO, Mike Rosenbaum, in what I would consider a positive move. Mr. Rosenbaum, who was previously the EVP of Product at Salesforce.com, appears to be ideally suited to lead Guidewire in its shift towards the cloud. The existing CEO, Marcus Ryu, has become the Chairman of the Board. That's the good news.

The bad news is that Guidewire's revenue fell YoY, margins are dropping, and analysts aren't happy with forward guidance. These issues all have an explanation. What concerns me, however, is the resignation of the CFO, which could be the result of a rift with the new CEO or it could be the canary in the mineshaft.

I find the lack of revenue growth and overvaluation of the stock price makes this stock undesirable as an investment at present. For these reasons, I am giving Guidewire a Neutral rating.

Falling Revenue

One of the issues that Guidewire has to deal with in the P&C industry is the small number of large customers, resulting in a variety of contracts. The decrease in revenue for the most recent year is due to two term license deals completed in the first quarter of last year.

One of these term deals was a new 10-year term license contracts that resulted in $14.5 million of revenue being recognized in Q1 last year with no revenue in Q1 of this year. The second deal was a contract consolidation that positively impacted Q1 last year what we expect to renew in Q2 of this year.

In addition, the move toward subscription bookings has, and will have, an impact on near-term revenue as compared to term licenses.

From a new sales mix perspective, in the first quarter, 43% of new software sales were subscriptions, compared to 26% a year ago. Early indications point to prospects focusing on our cloud offerings versus our self-managed offerings. Therefore, we continue to anticipate that between 55% and 75% of new sales for the year will be subscriptions.



If our subscriptions bookings trend towards the high end of this range, they could impact near-term revenue due to lower upfront revenue from term licenses as we have discussed in the past.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth ones. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Guidewire is well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is overvalued relative to its peers given the estimated future revenue growth rate.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Guidewire's annual revenue growth was -4%, a huge fall from the 3-year growth rate of 19%. This can be at least partially explained by the term contracts signed in the previous year and the shift to SaaS.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Instead of using the actual revenue growth for calculation of the Rule of 40, I am going to substitute the company-guided ARR growth for this coming year, which is 14-16%. I will use the mid-point, which is 15% ARR growth.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Guidewire's free cash flow margin TTM is 9.9%. The company's free cash flow has been positive since 2012.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - if a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Guidewire's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 15% + 9.9% = 24.9%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that the company has work ahead of it in order to balance growth and profits.

Additional Considerations

(1) Guidewire's revenue is expected to be backend loaded, so we won't get a good feel for whether the company is on track to meeting its 14-16% ARR growth for another 6-9 months.

We’re still in the early stages of this multiyear transition, and the nature and complexity of these transitions warrant significant consideration by our customers. Therefore, just as we experienced last year, we expect cloud demand in fiscal 2020 to be weighted towards the back half of the year.

(2) The new CEO is prioritizing the shift to the cloud. This will result in further dampening of near-term revenue growth and suppression of margins.

(3) It was noted in the question and answer session for the latest earnings call that many customers are deploying InsuranceSuite on a partner cloud. This may impact Guidewire's revenue model.

(4) Analysts were not happy with the company guidance that was substantially under expectations of $162-166 million versus $188.08 million consensus. I believe that this may have been due to the conservative nature of the new CEO as opposed to a reduced level of business.

Summary and Conclusions

A lot is going on at Guidewire. The company gained a new CEO about six months ago - a CEO from Salesforce.com with a lot of experience in SaaS. Now the CFO has resigned. The question remains whether the CFO was forced out or he simply resigned due to personal reasons. I am always wary when I see changes at the top level.

In any case, Guidewire is in transition to a "mostly" subscription-based business model. This comes with the well-known issues of depressed revenue and margins in the near term. Analysts often misread such transitions and mark down the company for poor performance.

I don't expect that investors will be enlightened in the next quarter and will have to wait until the end of 2020 to find out whether Guidewire grows ARR to the extent promised. Even so, I find 15% growth in ARR not all that interesting given the company fails the Rule of 40. I also believe that the stock price is overvalued based on the forward sales multiple. Therefore, I am giving Guidewire a Neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.