Sell Patrick Industries into earnings.

Patrick Industries (PATK) reports quarterly earnings on February 13th. Analysts expect revenue of $535.56 million and EPS of $0.74. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Declining Revenue Growth

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Earnings of cyclical names like Patrick Industries could give an indication as to the direction of the economy. A decline in shipments of big-ticket items related to the recreational vehicles ("RV") industry does not bode well for the economy. In Q3 2019, Patrick Industries reported revenue of $566 million, down 2% Y/Y.

Revenue for the RV segment fell 13% Y/Y. It represented 55% of Patrick Industries' total revenue, down from over 60% in the year-earlier period. It remained extremely important to the company. The RV industry has been retrenching; dealers amassed too many units in the first half of 2018, and have been rationalizing inventory ever since. The debate rages over when shipments will finally bottom:

More specifically, on the RV side of our business, our third quarter 2019 financial performance reflects the impact of continued aggressive rebalancing of retail inventories, with disciplined wholesale production levels against the backdrop of fundamentally solid overall retail demand. Our RV revenues were down $45 million or 13% against wholesale shipments that were down by an estimated 14%.



Retail continues to outpace wholesale and drive dealer inventories down, and is setting up nicely for a return to a more direct relationship between wholesale shipments and retail unit sales for the upcoming 2020 selling season. The gap between retail shipments and wholesale production continued in the third quarter, consistent with the second quarter. With retail shipments estimated to be down mid-single digits and wholesale shipments down mid double digits. On a unit basis, this equates to an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 units pulled from inventory in the third quarter alone.

RV shipments fell 3% for the month of December and were off 16% for full-year 2019. The fact that RV shipments continue to decline does not bode well for the company's RV-related operations.

Revenue from the Marine segment fell in the high-single digit percentage range, while retail shipments in the powerboat sector rose in the low-single digit percentage range. Manufactured Housing ("MH") revenue rose over 60%, spurred by acquisitions. Patrick and LCI Industries (LCII) have been making acquisitions to diversity their revenue streams away from the RV industry. The question remains, "Can they remain acquisitive without sacrificing liquidity?"

Margins Fell Slightly

I assumed growth through acquisition could crimp margins at some point. The time it takes to integrate deals could hurt productivity or delay potential synergies. In Q3, Patrick Industries reported gross margin of 18.4%, down 10 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company reduced its fixed cost structure and cut headcount to better reflect its falling revenue. Cost savings could materialize in Q4 2019 or by the first half of 2020. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $104 million fell 2%, in line with the decline in revenue.

Warehouse, delivery and SG&A expenses were a combined $58 million, up 8% Y/Y. Operating costs spiked due to acquisitions. Some of the target companies are still being integrated by Patrick Industries. Operating costs as a percentage of revenue was 10.2%, up 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $55 million fell 5% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, down 30 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Additional operating expenses from acquisitions hurt the company's EBITDA margin. As potential cost synergies are realized, management may be able to arrest the rise in operating expenses.

Solid Liquidity

I previously derided Patrick Industries and LCII for making acquisitions at peak economy. I assumed such deals could hurt liquidity, as the RV segment was slowing. In Q3, Patrick Industries had $117 million in cash, up from $7 million in the year-earlier period. Working capital of $325 million was solid. Patrick Industries was also free cash flow ("FCF")-positive; through the first nine months of 2019, the company generated FCF of $82 million. Positive FCF could portend that liquidity could grow over time. Patrick Industries has been able to maintain liquidity despite its acquisition spree. Liquidity could become important in case the RV industry turns down further or the broader economy falters. For now, lack of liquidity does not seem to be an issue.

Conclusion

Patrick Industries has benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. The stock is up over 20% Y/Y. However, revenue and EBITDA appear to be facing headwinds. Sell PATK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.