Equinor: Bleak 2019, Long-Term Prospects Still Bright

IFRS operating income was hammered by sizeable impairments as more conservative commodity price assumptions had been factored in the models.

For Equinor ASA (EQNR), 2019 was not a year of peak financial performance. The Norwegian energy giant posted a steep decline in revenue accompanied by a sharp reduction in IFRS operating income, as enormous impairments took a toll on margins. Increased production in the fourth quarter bolstered by the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 start-up did little to mitigate full-year sales decline. Free cash flow also dived, as weaker liquids and gas prices transformed into lower operating cash flow. Reduced capital expenditures somewhat offset the pressure of macro instability and lower commodity prices on organic FCF, but it still fell 2.3x YoY. This lackluster combination was unpleasant enough to disappoint investors and drag the share price down; coronavirus-induced fears also played a role.

As a dedicated bull who has been covering the stock since August 2018, I was surely not impressed by the results Equinor presented, but my long-term thesis remains relevant given anticipated production growth, positive free cash flow, increasing shareholder rewards, and expanding footprint in renewables.

Brent was again the culprit

Volatile oil and gas prices dented Equinor's revenue in 2019; moreover, no production growth last year due to the timing of start-ups and curbed gas output in the wake of plummeted prices also added to the difficulties.

The Johan Sverdrup oil field was brought on stream in October, well ahead of schedule; the field has been ramping up boosting total production of Equinor and its partners in the license, but the impact on 2019 full-year sales and output was insignificant. In sum, the total annual production was down 2%.

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik / Øyvind Gravås – Equinor ASA)

What is more, while oil traders struggled to interpret swings of the U.S.-China tariff confrontation, Brent fluctuated; as a result, the average liquids price of Equinor fell 11% compared to 2018 to just $56 per barrel making it much tougher to balance expenses and turn a profit.

All sources of revenue (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, refined products, and transportation) delivered much smaller results than in 2018. The combination of reduced output and precipitous decline in commodity prices led to a 20% drop in revenue, which is hugely disappointing.

While the top line was battered, Equinor struggled to optimize its costs to stave off an annual loss. Thanks to scrupulous expenses management, it delivered unit production costs of only $5.3 per barrel, close to the industry record. That buttressed adjusted net income and operating cash flow.

But apart from tumbled sales, another headwind emerged. It is required to reassess values of oil & gas assets if commodity prices take a dive; a company must remodel its future output plans and test if in the challenging environment production is economically viable or not. Unfortunately, Equinor's portfolio did not emerge unscathed. The company had to factor in sizeable impairments, of which $1.41 billion were included in the fourth quarter IFRS operating income; $1.28 billion in value were written-off from assets offshore Norway. In FY 2019, value estimates for the U.S. unconventional onshore assets were also revised down, while the damage of the South Riding Point oil terminal in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian was also factored in.

So, with these expenses included, IFRS operating income fell 37.3% YoY, even deeper than revenue; the margin (IFRS EBIT/Total revenue) was just 14.4%, materially below the 2018 margin of 25.3%. Also, in 2019, there was a sizeable reduction in income tax, while the tax rate, contrarily, edged higher. In sum, 2019 IFRS net income tumbled to $1.84 billion, the lowest level since 2017. Still, we also should touch upon the adjusted figures to gain an understanding of how Equinor fared without massive impairment charges factored in EBIT. Unfortunately, adjusted earnings after tax were also bleak and equaled $4.93 billion, 26% lower than a year ago.

As operating income shrank partly because of non-cash expenses, it would be reasonable to assess cash flow to examine how Equinor managed its working capital and if its cash conversion was acceptable. Unfortunately, net CFFO dropped by over a third. In 2019, EQNR generated $13.8 billion in net CFFO, converting 21.4% of total sales into cash flow. The silver lining is that a $13.8 billion net CFFO also transforms into Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital) of 20.4%, which I regard as a high level.

Its capital investments were by more than $1 billion below the 2018 level, which allowed achieving a full-year organic free cash flow (net CFFO minus capital expenditures) of $3.5 billion, which, however, was $4.9 billion lower than in FY 2018. Also, with all investing activities factored in, inclusive of asset divestments and acquisitions, inorganic free cash flow was $3.2 billion, 2.7x lower than in 2018. As a quick refresher, Equinor's FCF formula differs considerably from the one I use. For instance, the company takes into account dividends and buyback. The methodology is explained in greater detail on page 40 of the Fourth quarter financial statements & review.

Production growth

Surely, lackluster 2019 production should not be regarded as a sign that Equinor is running out of reserves. The company charted a clear production growth path in the 2020s secured by a few sanctioned start-ups like the Troll Phase 3, Vito, Johan Castberg, and St Malo Phase 2 and non-sanctioned yet like Krafla and Bay du Nord. Equinor promised a ~7% production growth in 2020, together with a ~3% output CAGR in 2019-2026. I am fairly confident the company will fulfill its promise.

Renewable energy expansion to continue

Like any other IOC, Equinor has to carefully calibrate its capital allocation to secure reserves replenishment, pouring funds into exploration & development, cover shareholder rewards, and also finance renewable energy initiatives. Apart from that, it must deliver on ambitious emissions reduction targets.

The leadership of the company is likely preoccupied with mounting pressure from the investor and stakeholder community regarding emissions and its sustainability strategy. Capital appreciation substantially depends on institutional investors' sentiment regarding ESG matters, and Equinor has to do its best to persuade the market it is on the right path. So, a substantial part of the Capital markets update was dedicated to how the state-controlled company addresses CO2 emissions and charts its long-term transition. And the Paris agreement was mentioned, among other things.

EQNR is rapidly expanding its footprint in renewables. 2026 production capacity from renewable energy projects is estimated to increase around 10x and reach from 4 to 6 GW; for a broader context, in 2020, the Guanizul 2A solar project and Cañadón León wind farm in Argentina are anticipated to start up, while the Empire Wind and Baltyk wind farms in the U.S. and Poland are on track to be operational between 2023 and 2026.

I consider Equinor's diversification steps as reasonable, as it ameliorates the portfolio to leverage industry trends in late 2020 and beyond and also addresses investor concerns regarding energy transition.

Valuation

Since my previous coverage in October 2019, little has changed regarding Equinor's relative valuation. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (BP), Total S.A. (TOT), and ConocoPhillips (COP) are all more richly valued compared to the Norwegian IOC. According to the EV/Net CFFO multiple, EQNR is trading at a 23% discount to the peer group median.

Also, among the comparables, only COP outperformed Equinor regarding Cash ROTC. This points to the fact EQNR remains an underappreciated value stock.

Author's creation. Eni's metrics were not included in the analysis as the company has not presented its 2019 results yet.

Conclusion

2019 was a tough year for Equinor, but I hope the ramping-up Johan Sverdrup and a few start-ups will buttress the company's revenue in 2020.

Also, debt coverage is not worthy of concern. Equinor manages its balance sheet cautiously and conservatively. Its Total debt/Net CFFO multiple is only 1.8x. With $12.6 billion in cash and financial investments on the balance sheet, the energy mammoth is not on shaky ground. I remain bullish on this ~6.3% yielding stock in the long term.

I especially appreciate Equinor's free cash flow-focused strategy and disciplined capital allocation. It has recently increased the quarterly dividend by 13%; earlier in 2019, it initiated the share repurchase program with almost perfect timing as the stock price was battered.

Still, I remain cautious regarding short-term movements in Brent price and its impact on energy stocks, as the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak have not been entirely grasped by the market yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.