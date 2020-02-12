Ivanhoe Mines: Great Progress On Several Fronts
About: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF)
Summary
The Kamoa-Kakula resources increased to 83.7 billion lb copper indicated and 12.5 billion lb copper inferred.
First copper production from Kakula is expected in Q3 2021.
The value of the Platreef metals basket is close to its record highs, especially due to the very strong palladium and rhodium prices.
A new Platreef feasibility study that should speed-up the production start-up is being prepared.
Although a look at the share price could indicate something different, Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) keeps on achieving great progress on several fronts. Whether talking about the world-class Platreef PGM-copper-gold-nickel project, or the world-class