Summary

The Kamoa-Kakula resources increased to 83.7 billion lb copper indicated and 12.5 billion lb copper inferred.

First copper production from Kakula is expected in Q3 2021.

The value of the Platreef metals basket is close to its record highs, especially due to the very strong palladium and rhodium prices.

A new Platreef feasibility study that should speed-up the production start-up is being prepared.