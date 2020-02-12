Assessing Whether Village Super Market Is Close To A Long-Term Bottom

We look at how the dividend has been trending to give us insights on where shares are headed.

Village Super Market (VLGEA) currently pays out a dividend of $1 per share, which equates to a yield of approximately 4.5%. Furthermore, as we can see from the 5-year dividend yield chart below, the company's dividend yield has not been higher during this time frame. When the fundamentals of a firm we are researching stack up, we like to use the dividend yield as a barometer on how cheap shares are at any given time. Suffice it to say, we are off to a good start here.

To get a read on how the fundamentals of the company have been trending, we like to look at how the key metrics surrounding the dividend have been trending. Let's delve into how healthy Village Super Market's dividend looks at present.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of dividend growth, the firm's quarterly dividend payment has remained the same for quite some time now at $0.25 per share per quarter. Although Village Super Market pays an above-average yield, the lack of growth in recent times is an issue for us for a few reasons.

First is that growth protects against an increase in the inflation rate. For example, if we assume that the company's share price were to remain flat over the next 12 months plus the dividend were to remain the same at $1 per share, then we (the investor) would essentially lose purchasing power with this investment (no increase). Suffice it to say, an above-average dividend which is not growing is fine in bull markets, as the capital gain of the share price essentially protects one's purchasing power. It is in down or stagnant markets when the dividend payment really comes under scrutiny. Secondly, a growing dividend many times is a sign of better things to come. When earnings are growing or are expected to grow, dividend growth usually follows. Therefore, on the contrary, when dividend growth becomes stagnant in a firm, it may mean that earnings growth is not as robust as it once was.

Village Super Market's top line growth, for example, over the past 3 years is flat, and its operating profit has declined by just under 8% per year on average. However, we see on the cash flow statement that operating cash flow has remained buoyant. $53 million was generated in operating cash flow over the past four quarters. Furthermore, only because capex spend over the same time frame was higher ($42 million), free cash flow ($11 million) in this instance did not cover the dividend ($13 million). Going forward though, we do not see issues concerning the sustainability of the dividend. In fact, the recent increase in capital expenditure should eventually result in some type of growth in cash flow over time.

Shareholder equity in Village Super Market is remaining steady and came in at $322 million in the first quarter. Total liabilities came in at $259 million. We obviously favor dividend-paying companies which have more book value than their debts, as this puts the odds more in our favor. In fact, although more liabilities have come onto the balance sheet recently, Village Super Market still has an attractive interest coverage ratio of 8.8, which looks stable (at present) for dividend-orientated investors.

Shares have traded in a sideways trading range for quite some time now. Although top line sales and gross profit have remained buoyant, operating profit continues to struggle due to high costs. EBIT over the last four quarters came in at $29 million. This number is well down from the $44 million reported in 2015. We will be looking for some stability here in the upcoming earnings report. That interest coverage ratio is going to keep on dropping unless operating profit can start stabilizing somewhat over the near term.

Although the company's earnings from a valuation standpoint are on a par with its average over the past five years, its assets (with a book multiple of 1) look undervalued. Village Super Market's return on assets metric comes in at about 4% at present. This should (if history repeats) return to something close to the 6-7% mark. Any increase in earnings will positively affect cash flow and the dividend respectively.

As mentioned, the company announces its second-quarter earnings numbers in early March. We will be clued into this report, as the supermarket chain looks very oversold on the long-term chart. As we can see below, shares have been caught in a trading range for going on 7 years now. In fact, because of the sustained higher highs shares have undergone, there is every possibility that shares of Village Super Market are in a long-term ascending triangle at present.

As we can see from the higher horizontal line, price has been unable to break through upper resistance, which is standard in these patterns. Ascending triangles are always bullish wherever they take place on a technical chart. Furthermore, if price can break through overhead resistance in the near future, the upside potential is attractive.

Obviously, timing the market is very difficult to do. However, when one can buy quality dividend-paying stocks when they are trading at multi-year lows, these positions (if indeed a hard bottom is printed) can really supercharge the performance of the portfolio over time.

Therefore, to sum up, although EBIT has been struggling of late, the dividend still looks safe despite having no increases. While EBIT has been declining, the bullish technicals look attractive. We will wait for the second-quarter earnings before making a decision here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.