Thermo Fisher: Slowing Growth Suggests Acquisition-Heavy Company Is Overvalued

If Thermo fails to hit its growth targets - which I believe is likely -.the next share price dip is likely to drag stock price below $300.

To pull this off the company will have to quickly find ways to increase operating margins, but instead faces a struggle to integrate $30bn of acquisitions.

At the same time management say EPS will grow to ~$13.6 in 2020 on an adjusted basis.

Investment Thesis

Since 2017 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) has displayed consistently strong growth and rewarded its investors handsomely in terms of share price gain. During this period Thermo has grown its share price 125% - from $151 to an all-time high of $340 immediately before Q419 results were announced last week - outperforming the growth of the S&P as a whole by nearly 3x.

Thermo Fisher share price gain last 5 years vs S&P 500. Source: TradingView

Between 2017 and 2018 Thermo grew revenues by 16% (from $21bn to $24.4bn) and net profits by 32% (from $2.2bn to $2.9bn). Comparatively speaking, then, it's understandable that Thermo's share price took a 9% hit (dropping to $311) when management announced modest Q4 and full year 2019 revenue growth of 5% and 4.9% respectively.

Whilst the share price has staged a quick recovery - returning to $337 at the time of writing this post, my view is that the initial mini-correction was justified. Based on the company's financial forecasts, business strategy and growth within its target markets as a whole, I believe Thermo stock is somewhat overvalued at present and that a longer-term price correction is imminent.

As I will discuss in the rest of this article I believe that the growth targets Thermo management have set themselves are not only unlikely to be realised, but, even if they are achieved, do not justify a share price valuation above $300. My take is that the fair value of Thermo shares is much closer to the $251 the company itself paid when completing a $1.5bn, 6m share buyback programme last year.

Thermo share buybacks and price paid per share 2016 - 2019. Source: Thermo GAAP reconciliation and financial package Q4 and FY19.

Thanks to its history of strong growth, triple-digit-billion market cap, large addressable market (estimated by the company to be in excess of $160bn) and attractive PE and forward PE ratios, I believe that Thermo will always trade at a premium to its fair value price.

My expectation however is that Q120 results will disappoint the market and create sustained downward pressure on the stock price which will likely trigger a correction below the psychologically important $300 mark.

At a time when growth in its target markets has plateaued, Thermo is facing a struggle to extract the necessary value from its $30bn + worth of acquisitions, and to achieve the cost savings required to increase margins in the face of challenging market conditions.

As such, this could be a good time to be short Thermo stock.

Thermo will struggle to hit targets in 2020 and over longer term

Thermo's management has set itself the goal of growing earnings per share in 2020 by 10% to between $13.49 - $13.67 on an adjusted basis. But the company has also forecast another year of modest growth - expecting FY20 revenues to be in the region of $26.81bn - up 4.9% compared to the $25.54bn reported for 2019 (Source: Thermo Q419 earnings call).

On an adjusted basis (the main difference between Thermo's GAAP and non GAAP results being the exclusion of expenses related to amortisation of acquisition-related definite-lived intangible assets - ~$1,713 in 2019, equal to EPS adjustment of ~$3.2), Thermo's operating margin was an impressively high 23.4%. Thermo's most comparable sector rival Danaher (DHR) (market cap of $114bn vs Thermo's $133bn) reported an operating margin of 18.3% for 2019 (Source: Danaher Q419 Results presentation). In 2020, Thermo management says that they expect to grow operating margin by 30 basis points to 23.7%.

To get to where it wants to be EPS-wise, however, Thermo will have to increase its operating margin much higher than 30bps in 2020 - to at least 24.25% by my calculation - given its flat growth prospects. Were it not for a forecast reduction in interest income expense of $110m to ~$340m, the margin required would be higher still - in the region of 25%.

According to a presentation given to analysts in May of 2019, Thermo expects to grow its organic revenue by 5-7% over a 3-5 year period, and achieve EPS of $17.4 - $18.6 by 2022.

Thermo projected EPS growth. Source; Thermo analyst presentation May 2019

Based on my analysis EPS of $18 by 2022 when revenue growth is expected to be between 5-7% is only achievable if the company can increase its operating margin to >28.5% by 2022 - which to my mind is an unrealistic target.

The below chart shows that typically, operating margins for S&P 500 companies focused on provision of healthcare equipment tend towards 15%.

S&P 500 Operating margins: Healthcare. Source: Yardeni Research

The clear exception here is the biotechnology sector which typically delivers operating margins above 30%. Although Thermo has a strong exposure to the biotechnology industry via its Life Sciences division (which has an operating margin of nearly 35%) this segment of the business delivers less than 30% of the company's total revenues - $7.4bn in 2019.

Thermo's 4 major business divisions: revenues and operating margins. Source: Thermo analyst presentation May 2019

The remaining 3 divisions - Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services - delivered respectively $5.8bn, $3.9bn and $10.9bn of revenues in 2019, at operating margins of 26%, 24%, and just 14%.

Although Thermo's Life Sciences segment grew by ~9.5% between 2018 and 2019, it is hard to see how the division can increase its contribution to overall revenues and take share away from the low margin laboratory business at a fast enough rate to help Thermo achieve its target EPS of $18 by 2022, or even the (non-GAAP) figure of $13.6 management hope to achieve by end of 2020.

Furthermore, much of the company's revenues are derived from recurring product sales - the "razor blade" model - consumables (52%) and services (25%) make up more than 75% of Thermo's revenues. Although the costs of switching to a different supplier are high, customers are unlikely to react well to sudden or unexpected price hikes, meaning Thermo will have to make the necessary cost savings internally as opposed to looking to drive higher sales margins externally.

Thermo revenue split by type. Source: Q319 10Q submission

Thermo has its work cut out bedding in acquisitions which could further impact growth and margins

To achieve the necessary uplift in margins Thermo will need to focus on achieving cost savings by leveraging its dominant market position as a manufacturer at scale and a "one-stop-shop" for its clients who benefit from the wide range of products the company sells.

For the past decade Thermo has pursued an aggressive acquisition-led growth strategy in order to cement its status as the go-to supplier of choice for the scientific research, life sciences, pharma and biotech industries. Now the company must address concerns over whether it has paid over-the-odds for the acquisitions it has made, and whether it can successfully integrate them into a business model that provides value for shareholders.

Thermo recent acquisitions and price paid. Source: my table based on data from Thermo annual reports / Wikipedia

The company has spent over $30bn on acquisitions since 2010 in pursuit of the following benefits:

Stifling competition in its core markets. Expansion into new and complementary markets. Price and cost synergies. Serving customers across their entire product life-cycles. Building long-term relations with customers based on recurring revenue streams. Supercharging growth of acquired companies by providing the necessary resources at scale.

Thermo has successfully achieved many of these goals, however the rapid pace of its acquisitions has also presented the company with several issues to overcome.

Ensuring acquisitions realise genuine shareholder value Successfully bedding in acquired companies to ensure efficiency and growth Ensuring fair value of goodwill on balance sheet is maintained and not subject to impairment.

At present, Thermo has on its balance sheet $13bn of definite lived acquisition-related intangible assets, $1.25bn of indefinite lived intangibles assets and $25.7bn of goodwill (Source: Thermo 10Q submission Q419) - a startlingly high figure which represents 72% of all Thermo's listed assets at the end of 2019.

The high valuation of these intangible assets is justifiable provided the related acquisitions made are delivering the internal cash flows and growth momentum expected of them. In 2018, for example, when Thermo's revenues grew by 16% and its net profits by 32%, the justification for the goodwill / intangible valuations was clear. Now that revenues are growing at just 5% per annum, however, the company is at risk of incurring impairment charges which will be reflected on the income statement and reduce net profits.

Thermo lists such an eventuality as a significant risk in its Q419 10Q submission.

Thermo risk factor statement: source: Thermo 10Q Submission Q419

As we can see from this breakdown of goodwill distribution (Source: Thermo 10K 2019) across business sectors, $5bn of goodwill is allocated to the analytical instruments division, which grew less than 1% between 2018 and 2019, and $3.7bn to the Speciality Diagnostics division, which recorded a loss of 0.16% over the same period. A persuasive case for a goodwill / intangible impairment charge could be made for either division, and if it were to occur in 2020, an impairment charge would reduce still further the chances of Thermo hitting its operating margin or EPS targets.

Thermo goodwill by business division. Source: Thermo 10K submission 2019

Thermo GAAP vs non-GAAP - removing amortisation of definite lived intangibles

As I mentioned earlier, Thermo adds the amortisation charges relating to its $13bn of definite-lived assets back into its non-GAAP adjusted financial statements. Below is the company's rationale for doing so taken from its reporting of Q419 results.

Source: Thermo Q419 earnings release.

Whilst this measure may seem reasonable to most investors, it adds another element of risk to the company's already optimistic financial forecasting, in my view.

In the table below I present both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings and forecasts which are closely in line with Thermo's own reporting and forecasts. Where necessary I have adjusted e.g. cost of goods sold as % of revenues in order to get to the EPS figures targeted by Thermo management in their earnings call and analyst presentation (e.g. GAAP EPS of $9.2 for FY19 vs non-GAAP $12.4, projected non-GAAP EPS of $13.6 in 2020 and $18 in 2022 vs GAAP $10 and $13.3 respectively).

Thermo financial results and projections. Source: my table and calculations based on company estimates and projections.

Of course, my projections will not exactly match the company's but given the amount of data Thermo has made public it is possible to make some assumptions.

For example, based on GAAP accounting principles, Thermo has almost zero chance of achieving EPS of $18 by 2022 unless it drastically increases its margins. But more importantly we can see how much total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues would have to decrease by (from 77% to 72%) on a non-GAAP basis in order for the company to achieve its desired EPS.

It's up to the investor to make up their mind as to how realistic Thermo's targets are, but to my mind, even in a near perfect growth scenario the company has set its expectations too high.

When we factor in the risk associated with stagnant growth in 2 out of 4 divisions, the low operating margin of the company's biggest revenue generating division, and the possibility of impairment charges triggered by acquisitions that have proved hard to integrate, it seems to me that missed targets followed by a share price correction is the most likely outcome.

Estimation of Fair Value : minimal upside if targets achieved vs significant downside if things go wrong.

Using the financial forecasts above I have been able to calculate a fair value price for Thermo based on a best and a worst case scenario.

I calculate the firm's weighted average cost of capital to be ~10.9%. The company has a significant debt pile of $17.1bn however it is well managed in the form of commercial paper (paying low interest rates) that falls due at convenient intervals. Thermo's retained earnings figure of $21bn contributes to shareholders equity of $26bn, giving a debt to equity ratio of 11.7% / 88.3% in favour of equity (when debt + equity is divided by market cap).

The weighted average of interest on Thermo's commercial paper is 3.2%, and for the beta I am using the levered 1 year beta of 1.23 (Source: Infront Analytics) and for the risk free rate the 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate of 1.6% at time of writing (Source: Gurufocus). Finally, for the expected market return, I am using a figure of 10% - a modest target when considering the 28% return of the S&P 500 in 2019, or the 15% return of SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF - a directly comparable index.

I estimate Thermo's free cash flow to be roughly $6.1bn in 2020 (up from $4.0bn in 2019) and $9.2bn in 2025, based on revenues growing at a CAGR of 6% and total operating expenses growing at approximately half this rate (3%). I forecast pretax income growing to $12.2bn by 2025 and use Thermo's 2019 reported tax rate of 10.5% for all 6 periods.

This gives me a firm value of $102bn and a fair value share price of $256. All figures used are the higher adjusted non-GAAP figures. This best case scenario calculation (where all growth and margin targets are met or exceeded) indicates that Thermo stock ($337.78 at time of publication) is currently trading at a 32% premium to my suggested fair value price. This scenario does not include, for example, any impairment charges, failure to meet cost-saving objectives or drop in revenue growth below 5-7%. Some investors may feel the expected market return of 10% to be too high. Whilst it's true that a revised figure of 8% would give a fair value of $368 I would stress that this is an optimistic scenario that seems unachievable in light of the 29% operating margin it demands in the absence of unexpectedly high revenue growth.

For a comparable worst-case scenario, we can use the GAAP figures in place of non-GAAP. In this scenario, free cash flow is $5.3bn in 2020 rising to $6.3bn in 2025. All else being equal, the present day firm value of $73bn gives a fair value price of $183.

Thermo's buyback programme has made its PE ratio more attractive but company can make better use of its cash

Since 2016 Thermo has completed $4bn of share buybacks. This has benefited the company as well as shareholders by making its PE ratio more attractive to investors. Based on non-GAAP financial reporting the PE has declined from 34x in 2017, to 26x at YE19, and the forward PE looks attractive at 18x in 2022 and 12x by 2025 (by my estimation if the company meets its stated financial targets).

Thermo recently announced a new $2.5bn programme replacing the current one which had $0.5bn left available. At the current share price, that would amount to 7.8m shares and makes the forward PE more attractive still (17.4x and 11.5x). If the company's share price does drop as I predict I will, this could prove beneficial to the company as it could buy back a greater volume of shares.

As previously mentioned Thermo has $17bn of debt but it is manageable with around $700m falling due each year. The company had $5bn of cash on the balance sheet at year end 2019 and a free cash flow of $4.1bn.

Thermo pays a miserly dividend of $0.19 per quarter. Given the amount of cash it has available, investors may feel that the dividend ought to be increased to compensate for a likely fall in share price. Alternatively, the company may look to make further acquisitions.

It is notable, however, that during the Q4 earnings call, CEO Marc Casper outlined the three pillars of the company's growth strategy going forward. These were high impact innovation, leveraging scale in high growth and emerging markets, and customer value proposition.

In other words, the company appears to be moving away from an acquisition-led strategy in favour of managing the assets that it already has. Casper has suggested that Thermo makes 1 acquisition for every 10 companies it considers as a potential target. Recent rumours that Thermo would make a bid for sector rival Qiagen (Source: MedTechDive) ultimately came to nothing.

Conclusion

When a company's top-line growth starts to plateau, as Thermo's has done, scrutiny of the company's growth strategy and management of its assets tends to increase. Thermo's management appear to have set themselves the goal of increasing operating margins in order to fuel growth that will satisfy its investors and maintain its share price on an upward trajectory.

By my calculations however, and given Thermo is already a high-margin business, this strategy seems unrealistic. The company's big money acquisitions have not delivered the growth the company would have hoped for, raising the possibility of impairment charges which would further reduce net profits. Based on a DCF analysis the fair value price of Thermo is at a significant discount to current market price. Whilst this issue can be overlooked when growth is rampant, in leaner times it makes sense for a company to trade closer to its present net value.

Whilst over the longer term I believe the prospects for Thermo remain positive, I believe that whilst the company's underlying markets are experiencing slower growth, the company's prospects of replacing revenue growth with internal cost synergies are slim.

As such, I believe that the company can no longer sustain a share price in excess of $300 and therefore a correction is imminent. Even at a (justifiable) premium to fair value, a price target of between $290-$300 post Q120 earnings (still a 16% premium to fair value price) is the most realistic outcome, in my view.

