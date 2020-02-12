Dominion Energy: Dividend Love In The Time Of Coronavirus

Despite low Asian LNG prices, Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG is less affected since its 20-year take-or-pay contracts are with non-Chinese entities. Low U.S. gas prices otherwise substantially benefit Dominion.

The $70.6 billion market cap company stock is high but offers a dividend yield of 4.4%. Permitting for its Atlantic Coast pipeline will be decided soon by the Supreme Court.

Dominion Energy’s SCANA acquisition hit 2019 net income; however, operating earnings were strong. The company's Net Zero initiative puts it well into the clean-energy game.

The overall stock market is at a top and so is Dominion Energy (D). With a multi-billion-dollar chunk of SCANA integration costs in the 2019 rearview mirror, the company projects future operating earnings, dividends, and environmental/social/governance (ESG) initiatives will grow well.

Dominion is optimistic about a favorable decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on its Atlantic Coast Pipeline permitting that would allow completion. Including a just-acquired 5% stake from Southern Company (SO), Dominion has a 53% stake in this multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline.

The positive results, expansion of its businesses in regulatorily-favorable states, the Net Zero forward-looking program, low (stable) beta, and dividend of 4.4% make Dominion Energy an unexpected gem among utilities and ESG companies.

I recommend Dominion to dividend-seekers and those looking to expand their energy, utility, or ESG portfolios.

Full-Year 2019 Results and 2020 Guidance

For 2019, Dominion Energy's net income was $1.4 billion or $1.73/share. This included net $2.5 billion of negative adjustments and compares to $2.4 billion or $3.74/share in 2018.

Operating earnings in 2019 were $3.4 billion or $4.24/share compared to $4.05/share in 2018.

The difference in 2019 between $1.4 billion of net income and $3.4 billion of operating earnings is:

-$2.3 billion of SCANA merger costs, including $1 billion of refunds to customers

-$783 million of charges for retirement of generation facilities, meters, and a purchase power contract termination

+$113 million benefit from the revision of asset retirement obligations

+$553 million gain related to investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

+$500 million less in income tax

Dominion expects 2020 operating earnings of $4.25 to $4.60/share, compared to $4.24/share for 2019, and further growth at the rate of 5%/year. Assuming board approval, it also expects to grow dividends at 2.5%/year.

According to the company, positive 2020 factors include electric and gas business growth, lower financing costs, benefits from the Millstone procurement contract, and lower nuclear plant depreciation expense. Negative factors include larger expense for equity recapitalization of Cove Point, share dilution, two planned refueling outages at Millstone, and lower New England capacity prices.

Company Segments

Dominion Energy divides functionally:

*Dominion Energy Virginia serves Virginia and North Carolina with electric distribution, transmission, and generation and is expected to contribute 47% of 2020 estimated operating earnings;

*Gas Transmission and Storage serves 13 northeast, southeast, and Rockies states with gas pipelines, storage, and import/export (including Cove Point LNG and agricultural renewable natural gas) and is expected to contribute 24% of 2020 estimated operating earnings;

*Gas Distribution serves Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina with gas distribution and is expected to contribute 13% of 2020 estimated operating earnings;

*Dominion Energy South Carolina serves South Carolina with electric distribution, transmission, and generation and gas distribution and is expected to contribute 11% of 2020 estimated operating earnings; and

*Contracted Generation serves California, Utah, Indiana, Connecticut, and the southeast U.S. with nuclear- (Millstone) and long-term contracted solar-generated electricity and is expected to contribute 5% of 2020 estimated operating earnings.

Other Financial and Stock Highlights

At December 31, 2019, Dominion had $69.7 billion in liabilities and $103.8 billion in assets resulting in a steep-but-utility-standard liability-to-asset ratio of 67%.

The company's market capitalization is $70.6 billion at a February 11, 2020 stock closing price of $85.22 per share. Dominion's 52-week price range is $72.40-$86.67 per share, so its February 11, 2020 closing price of $85.22/share is 98% of its high.

The current P/E is quite high at 49 due to the earnings hit from the SCANA merger. At the average of analysts' expected 2020 earnings per share of $4.38, the forward P/E is 19.5. The company's dividend of $3.76/share represents a 4.4% yield to its current price.

The mean overall rating from eighteen analysts is 2.7 or "hold" leaning slightly toward "buy."

Data by YCharts

Macro Environment-China and LNG

The coronavirus epidemic is a great human tragedy, still unfolding. Since information from China is tightly controlled, comments about the accuracy of official reports of the number of infections and deaths are mixed; the numbers may be higher. Hubei province-60 million people-was quarantined and most businesses were forced to close. Travel during Lunar New Year was discouraged. Many countries halted travel to and from China to prevent the epidemic from becoming a pandemic.

This coronavirus was first suspected by Dr. Li Wenliang in late December 2019, who was subsequently forced by local authorities to admit to "illegal behavior." Dr. Wenliang's death from the virus sparked substantial unrest. In 2018, Dinny McMahon's book China's Great Wall of Debt suggested precisely such unrest could occur if growth stalled and lead to political instability as Chinese citizens became more suspicious of their government.

While many people are now back to work, many others are not.

Uncontested is that the combined Lunar New Year and coronavirus business shutdown has deeply affected many global markets for whom trade and travel with China is key. One of these is the spot market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), now trading in Asia at a JKM reference price of $2.89/MMBTU for April 2020 delivery. This is less than the price for which it can be shipped from the U.S. China has declared force majeure on existing LNG contract take commitments. Additionally, the first phase of the tariff deal that takes effect February 14, 2020 does not change the 25% tariff China has placed on U.S. LNG, further driving down its price.

These issues do not directly affect Dominion's Cove Point LNG exports which are sold under 20-year take-or-pay contracts without a commodity price adjustment to Japanese utilities and to an Indian trading company. It does affect uncontracted cargoes, such as some from Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and Cheniere Energy (LNG).

Macro Environment-U.S. Gas Prices

LNG exports had been a hoped-for bright spot for natural gas producers experiencing dismal prices due to warmer winter weather as shown below. The closing NYMEX March natural gas futures price on February 11, 2020 was $1.80/MMBTU. The Appalachian and Questar (Rockies) gas prices--two of Dominion's service areas--were lower, most recently at approximately $1.60/MMBTU and $1.50/MMBTU, respectively.

Compounding this, several northeast and west coast states including Virginia but not others in Dominion's territory, are targeting full or partial decarbonization by 2035-2050. The primary carbon fuels to generate electricity have been coal and natural gas. Virginia has not legislated a goal, but it has implemented an executive order for 100% clean (fueled by solar, wind, and nuclear) electricity by 2050.

As described in the Growth section below, Dominion Energy is developing a Net Zero program that aligns with Virginia's clean energy targets.

Low gas prices benefit both Dominion's natural gas customers directly and its electricity customers, due to lower costs for gas-fueled generation.

Electricity Fuel Sources

Of its five operating segments, electricity generation occurs in three: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted. Compared to its 2005 generation fuel mix, the biggest flip-flop is coal (from 47% in 2005 to 12% in 2019) and natural gas (from 7% in 2005 to 42% in 2019).

Data Source: dominionenergy.com

Net Zero Initiative

Dominion's Net Zero initiative is aimed at net zero carbon (dioxide) and methane by 2050, mirroring Virginia's state goals. Net Zero comprises programs ranging from substituting electric school buses for diesel school buses, reducing coal-fired generation, enhancing natural gas pipeline leak detection and replacing old distribution lines, extending the lives of the company's nuclear units, and investing in solar and offshore wind.

Dominion expects to reduce methane emissions by 65% by 2030 and 80% by 2040. These programs also dovetail with safety goals (pipeline replacement), fuel diversity (solar and wind), and electricity growth (electric buses).

Capital Expenditures and Growth Prospects

Dominion emphasizes that 70% of its revenues come from state-regulated business and are centered in what the company calls "the highly attractive states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Utah." Electricity demand ties directly to regional economic activity, and the company experienced 1.4% year-over-year sales growth demand from entities such as 26 new data centers.

Another 25% of Dominion's business is FERC-regulated storage operations.

Natural gas demand is a significant function of these regions' weather (for commercial and residential use), industrial use, and electrical generation demand, and export demand. In many of Dominion's service areas, customers prefer natural gas heat: the alternatives are (higher-carbon-emissions) fuel oil or wood.

Having so far spent $3.4 billion on Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), the company is awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court decision on its Appalachian Trail Crossing. If in service by 2022 as planned, ACP is expected to contribute 20-25 cents per share of earnings.

Dominion expects to make $8 billion of capital expenditures in 2020: $2.4 billion for maintenance and $5.6 billion for growth.

The company has also announced plans for a major offshore wind development totaling 2.6 gigawatts at a cost of $8 billion with a full in-service date of 2026.

Governance

At February 3, 2020 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Dominion Energy's overall governance as a (weak-for-a-utility) 8, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (8), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (8). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At December 31, 2019, shorted shares were only 1.7% of floated shares. Insiders own a negligible percentage of outstanding shares.

Dow Jones Utility Index Comparison and LNG Competitors

Dominion's utilities have no exact competitors-utilities have a monopoly on their service areas in exchange for regulation. However, among utility companies, Dominion is far less focused on merchant sales than, for instance, Exelon (EXC) or NextEra (NEE).

In LNG operations, Dominion's major U.S. competitor to Cove Point is Cheniere. Utility company Sempra (SRE) operates Cameron LNG.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The company's market value per share is two and a half times its book value per share of $33.65, indicating positive market sentiment.

Dominion's beta is 0.22: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with much less volatility, as is typical for utilities, and part of their appeal.

Positive and Negative Risks

Although Dominion serves several geographic areas there is no assurance the economies of the regions will balance one another or move counter-cyclically to one another. They could instead reinforce one another, with all being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national rather than regional factors such as tax policy or interest rate changes.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 67%, Dominion, like the utility sector generally, is more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors.

Recommendations for Dominion Energy

Despite its higher stock price, low governance score, and anomalous price/earnings ratio, Dominion Energy is attractive for its good state regulatory environments, its forward-looking plans to incorporate nuclear, solar, and wind in a clean-sourced electricity push, the growth in its service areas, and its attention to infrastructure, particularly distribution pipe replacement.

While extraordinarily low LNG prices may put indirect pressure on the company's LNG export (but which are under long-term contract to non-Chinese buyers), the current very low gas prices benefit both its natural gas customers and its electricity customers: Dominion is particularly advantaged by fueling 42% of its electricity generation with natural gas.

The completion of Atlantic Coast Pipeline continues to carry legal, regulatory, and financial risk, as does its multi-billion-dollar commitment to offshore wind.

I recommend that investors looking for stable, low-beta stocks with a good dividend consider Dominion. Utility investors will like its fuel mix that emphasizes nuclear and natural gas, while ESG investors will find the Net Zero initiatives of interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, SRE, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.