PlayAGS: Playing The Winning Game

Since its 2018 IPO, things have not been going well for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). The stock is down 50% from its IPO price, with most of its drop occurring after reporting horrible Q2 2019 results. At its current price, however, we believe AGS is incredibly undervalued due to the revenue visibility of its business model, as well as its massive future growth opportunity.

Opportunity

After a horrible Q2 2019 earnings report, AGS was hit hard by the market, collapsing from around $20 to below $10 and, so far, has not recovered. This incredibly low valuation places AGS at an EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple of around 6-7x.

We believe this is an incredibly low multiple for many reasons. Firstly, 70% of AGS's revenue comes from leasing out their machines for a percentage of the revenues the machines generate. This means the revenue is recurring, much less volatile compared to product sales revenues and generally has higher margins. For example, in Mexico, where revenue generally comes from leasing, AGS has a 70% EBITDA margin.

Secondly, AGS has shown strong growth in both revenue and profitability over the past few years, and we believe growth will likely continue over the next few years, for reasons we will list in the section "Growth Opportunity" below.

Lastly, AGS has a great management. Management takes time to tell investors about the company's product lineup, TAM, market share, and other data that help to support their growth plans. How many other companies consistently put out 30+ page presentations with detailed explanations of each segment? Management also seems to have a lot of conviction in the value of the company and has bought shares and announced a share buyback.

Growth opportunity

AGS management recently gave a roadmap to reach up to $300mil in adjusted EBITDA. If management does hit this milestone, the valuation for the company should be many times higher than its current valuation.

Source: G2E Presentation

Of course, after the poor results in Q2, there are many investors who have doubts about whether AGS can execute on this plan. However, we still believe the fundamentals of the plan are sound.

In the domestic EGM space, AGS's ship share, or their share of EGMs being shipped, is currently at 5%, far higher than their installed market share of 3.1%. This means that AGS's EGM install base should grow until it hits their ship share. We estimate that AGS has an opportunity to grow its domestic footprint to 3x of its current size.

Source: Investor Presentation

Internationally, AGS has even more potential. The only market they have a decent presence in is Mexico, and more recently, they have started to penetrate the Philippines with their Alora product, with 180 units installed so far in Q3. Depending on whether gambling is legalized in Brazil, it is also possible that they could enter that market. So far, they have an MOU to install nearly 9000 EGMs into the market and believe it could generate up to $70mil in yearly adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Investor Presentation

We are also very confident in the Table Products sector. This sector is growing at 30% YOY due to the launch of AGS's new Dex S card shuffler. We believe AGS's strong pipeline of products will generate significant growth over the next few years. We have also noticed that the Table Products' adjusted EBITDA margins are growing, which would definitely help the management hit the $250mil per year target.

One part of the plan that isn't as clear is how AGS expects to grow adjusted EBITDA contribution from interactive and tuck in M&A. Fortunately, even if they don't occur, AGS will be most of the way to their $250mil target.

Overall, we think the goal is conservative. Most of the components of the plan have a high chance of occurring, and only a few sections, like the interactive and tuck in M&A sections, would have modest execution risk. We believe AGS should easily be able to grow adjusted EBITDA at a double-digit compounded rate over the next few years.

Valuation

Compared to other casino suppliers like International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), AGS actually trades at a premium, trading at a 6x EV/EBITDA ratio compared to around 4.7x for IGT, but we believe the growth opportunity for AGS is much greater than for dominant players like IGT, so we think AGS is currently undervalued.

Source: insiderinsights

Insiders apparently also think the valuation is incredibly low, for multiple insiders have been buying shares, especially after the drop in Q2. We should also note that AGS has announced a share repurchase program to repurchase $50mil of shares, with the director stating that they believed the shares are significantly undervalued.

This share repurchase program demonstrates our board of directors' confidence in the continued strength and long-term growth prospects of AGS. We believe that the company's shares are significantly undervalued and that we can implement this program while maintaining ample liquidity to continue investing in R&D and capitalizing on numerous potential growth initiatives ahead of us. Source: Press release

We believe the main risk to the AGS bull case is the risk of a slowing economy. Casinos mostly make up discretionary spending, so a slowdown in the economy could substantially reduce RPD.

Takeaway

Overall, buying AGS is like playing a winning slot machine. Sure, things could go wrong, and you could lose your ticket price, but there's a far higher chance that everything will go right, and you'll make multiple times your capital. There are so many growth catalysts for AGS at the moment - Brazil, Table Products etc., that we're almost certain growth should continue over the next few years, driving AGS to new heights.

