Pretium Resources: Digging Into The FY-2019 Results

Last year was an exciting one for the majority of gold producers (GDX), and certainly a year to separate the wheat from the chaff in the sector. For the gold producers that were firing on all cylinders, it was an extremely profitable year, as they finally had a margin tailwind in the form of a rising gold (GLD) price to supplement their operational excellence. However, for those gold producers that can't seem to hit their targets, 2019 was nothing special, as any gold price benefit was squandered by missed targets, resulting in less meaningful margin expansion. Unfortunately, for Pretium Resources (PVG) investors, the company remains in the latter group, and 2019 was more of the same. The company missed guidance on production, costs, and grades, resulting in annual EPS coming up well shy of prior estimates of $0.60. Based on a consistent inability to meet targets, I continue to see Pretium Resources as an Avoid.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pretium Resources released its Q4 and FY-2019 results this week, and there was little solace in the report for investors. Generally, investors willing to buy the dips on the highest-grade and supposedly highest-margin producers are rewarded in a strong year for gold, but this hasn't been the case for Pretium. This isn't surprising, as the market rarely rewards bad behavior, and Pretium Resources has once again missed all of its targets in FY-2019. When it comes to production, Pretium had guided for 390,000 to 420,000 ounces of annual gold production and came up nearly 10% shy of the low end of guidance with 354,400 ounces produced last year. As for the mid-point of production guidance, which was 405,000 ounces, the company missed by just over 12%.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we move over to grades, the miss was just as bad, with Pretium Resources guiding for an average mined grade of 10.4 grams per tonne gold for FY-2019. The company came up 1700 basis points shy of this projection, at 8.7 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, what was expected to be a slightly lower grade year vs. FY-2018's 11.9 grams per tonne gold, turned out to be 26% lower grades year-over-year. Not surprisingly, this led to a massive miss from a cost standpoint, with the company's FY-2019 outlook provided in Q1 of last year calling for all-in sustaining costs of $825/oz at the mid-point. Pretium Resources finished the year with all-in sustaining costs of $888/oz, nearly 8% above guidance. It's important to note that these figures are below the industry average all-in sustaining costs of $970/oz, so it's not the costs themselves that are the problem. Instead, it's the complete inability to correctly forecast targets, which both erodes investors' confidence and makes it very hard to model the stock's financial and operating metrics.

(Source: Company News Release)

While investors likely aren't terribly surprised by the misses across the board after an underwhelming Q3 report for Pretium, the bigger bombshell in the report is the FY-2020 guidance and post FY-2020 guidance. Pretium had released an updated Life Of Mine Plan in early 2019, which had projected FY-2020 gold production of 512,000 ounces at 11.3 grams per tonne gold, and FY-2021 gold production of 563,000 ounces at 11.7 grams per tonne gold. The guidance given in Wednesday's earnings report deviates massively from this, with FY-2020 and post-FY-2020 guidance of 325,000 to 365,000 ounces. This figure is 150,000 ounces below the prior mine plan for FY-2020, and nearly 200,000 ounces below the FY-2021 mine plan using the 345,000-ounce annual production guidance mid-point. The company has noted that this is due to a reduction in estimated gold grade. Therefore, for investors hoping that 2019 was another speed bump with a significant production ramp-up going forward, those hopes have been squashed. Let's take a look at the company's annual earnings below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the chart below, Pretium Resources saw tremendous annual EPS growth in FY-2019, with earnings per share growing from $0.09 in FY-2018 to $0.47 in FY-2019. This represented massive earnings growth of over 400% and is one of the strongest earnings growth rates among gold producers in the sector. However, analysts were initially forecasting annual EPS of $0.65 to $0.77 for FY-2019, and therefore, this was actually a massive miss on guidance. Based on this, while the headline number for the annual EPS growth rate looks incredible, I believe it should be discounted. This is because any gold miner that's transitioning from an explorer to a producer is going to see massive annual EPS growth, but what's much more critical is beating estimates both operationally and financially. As discussed above, Pretium has missed on every single front here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look forward to FY-2020 earnings per share, the estimates are for another year of 100% plus earnings growth, but these estimates are based on a mine plan that's just been superseded by the new guidance. Therefore, I would be shocked if this current earnings estimate did not drop materially over the next couple of weeks as analysts forecast a missing 150,000 ounces of expected gold production from their models. Based on this, while the FY-2020 estimates might make Pretium look cheap as the stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of less than 11, it's highly likely that they're going to be revised, and can't be relied upon any longer.

Assuming an average gold price of $1,550/oz for 2020, the table below showing, which I've altered to my estimates, is a more likely scenario. While $0.78 in EPS would still translate to over 50% annual EPS growth, it places Pretium at a current forward P/E ratio of 12.3x, not an overly attractive level when one can buy Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) for less than 15x forward earnings. However, if Pretium Resources needs to take a write-down, FY-2020 EPS could come in as low as $0.50 - $0.60. My estimates below of $0.78 are not including any potential write-downs.

(Source: Author's Table)

It was looking like Pretium was finally heading into a transition year based on their April 2019 updated Life Of Mine Plan, but the updated guidance in the Q4 report would suggest otherwise. This is unfortunate for investors that bet on the stock relying upon significant improvement in production growth, grades, and bottom-line growth going forward. However, I believe it's a good lesson that there is no reason to take projects in this sector or any other industry for that matter at face value. If a company has a track record of being unable to hit its production targets, one should be careful of trusting future production targets going forward. Let's see if the technicals are confirming this dampened outlook:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the technical chart above, we can see that Pretium Resources remains in an intermediate downtrend, after being rejected near $11.65 resistance a few weeks ago. As for the next strong support level, it's 30% lower at $6.60, and this is a must defend level for the bulls. Given the fact that Pretium Resources is more than 30% above this support level, and within 15% of strong resistance at $11.65, the reward to risk here is poor at current levels. Therefore, there's little justification for buying the stock above $9.00 per share, or even $8.50 per share for that matter. This is because the stock is sandwiched between support much lower, and resistance slightly higher.

Pretium Resources has had over two years now to get its act together at Brucejack, but the production, financial, and cost targets continue to come up massively short. I continue to believe that the shotgun approach is not viable for the gold sector, and diversifying across twenty producers makes little sense when there are only six to eight producers worth owning in the industry. Therefore, investors would be wise to leave Pretium on the shelf and not be lured into buying due to a perceived low valuation, as the stock has proven it's a value trap since going into production. Based on this, I continue to see Pretium Resources as an Avoid, despite the stock being 40% off of its 2019 highs and plan to remain on the sidelines until we have proof that the mine is finally operating as expected.

