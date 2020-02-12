Daimler Is Undervalued By Sum-Of-Parts

We think that the discount on Daimler's industrial business is unjustified, and to the patient investor, Daimler will provide not only interim dividend returns but outstanding capital appreciation as well.

With the intense coverage of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) it is no wonder that traditional automakers get a lot of scrutiny, both by those justifying Tesla's EV supremacy and by those looking for a bargain in perhaps undervalued incumbents like Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY). The discussion usually surrounds the dynamic between ICE economics against what is shaping up to be an EV revolution, with arguments focused on either the inevitable decline or the low valuation of the ICE businesses. As the discussion on Seeking Alpha narrows around the EV issue, and as Daimler continues to confound analysts and lose coverage on the street with poor performance, we think that the value of the Daimler portfolio, containing many vigorous companies, has become significantly ignored to the point where we see an opportunity to buy-in at a valuation lower than the sum of its parts. Taking a position with this angle is bold as it usually implies discovery of a wide margin of safety, but by first understanding what businesses constitute Daimler, we think that investors will recognise the un-captured value.

The Daimler Portfolio

One of the most significant elements of the Daimler portfolio are all the businesses contained within their joint venture with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), of which Daimler owns 50%. With an extensive combination of several services from both of the companies, the joint venture, dubbed Your Now, includes Reach Now, Charge Now, Park Now, Free Now and Share Now. Those that are chiefly important are Free Now and Share Now, two companies that already have comparables with concrete aims to revolutionise mobility.

Free Now is essentially Uber (NYSE:UBER) except with licensed taxi drivers. This gives it downside protection by having a relationship with regulators and with unions in hostile geographies like Italy and London. Similarly, Share Now is a free-floating car and scooter sharing service in line with the mobility thesis that Carl Icahn hopes to capitalise on with his Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Pep Boys (NYSE:PBY) positions. Free Now is growing especially quickly (currently at 83 million users) with strong growth in the rest of the Your Now businesses as well. Together with the other Your Now businesses, 421 million transactions were generated as of September 2019. This pronounced growth is driving up the revenue from services to the point where it will soon be on par with Daimler's substantial truck manufacturing business.

On top of the Your Now interest, Daimler has around a 5% interest in unicorn Turo, which is still growing at triple digit rates, as well as in ESG IT bus service Flixbus, an asset-lite, data-driven service to manage over 350,000 daily intercity bus connections on behalf of local operators. They also have the ViaVan joint venture owning a 50% equity interest.

Finally, Daimler has the AMG business of luxury Mercedes automobiles which has been growing at triple-digit rates from 2018. This unit constitutes a more legacy interest, but one that may very well have carve-out value given the multiples that some luxury sports car peers trade at.

With interests in all these automotive based services, Daimler's portfolio is very promising. Not only does it provide ample vertical integration opportunities, but also demand-side platform economics, which supports rapid and robust double-digit growth in service revenue. Furthermore, the portfolio has inherent option value due to Daimler's ability to subsidise the VC-stage operations with their traditional automotive business while the mobility revolution progresses. With an understanding of Daimler's promising exposures, we can value each of them to illustrate how cheaply the business is trading.

Valuing the Holdings

1) Your Now Holdings

Beginning with Free Now, we will value it by comparing it to its two closest competitors in the ride-hailing market, Lyft and Uber. Uber has a $69 billion market cap as of today with a forecast revenue of $18 billion for 2020, meaning a 3.6x Price/(2020 Sales) multiple. With analogous data for Lyft, we have a 3.1x P/S multiple. Applying an average 3.4x multiple to the forecast 2020 revenues for Free Now of $5.4 billion, we get a $18.4 billion valuation for Free Now. Since it's a joint venture, 50% of this value is attributed to Daimler giving us a $9.2 billion valuation.

Share Now is harder to value since there are only a couple of comparables and lacking financial statistics. But if we look at Russian comparable Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), their ride-hailing business has been valued by Goldman Sachs for a potential spin-off at $7.7 billion. Using fleet size as a proxy financial statistic, with the Yandex.Drive fleet size around 21,000 and Share Now's being slightly larger, we assume that Share Now should be similarly valued at $7.7 billion with Daimler's stake at $3.85 billion.

2) The Standalones

Briefly, we should consider the standalone interests as well.

Turo has just reached unicorn territory and Daimler holds a 5.4% interest, meaning $50 million in value to Daimler.

Flixbus is valued a $2 billion+ meaning upward of $120 million to Daimler.

Finally there's ViaVan, a JV in which Daimler has 50% interest. At the time of Daimler's investment, the company became valued at $750 million, so we will conservatively assume that this valuation is still appropriate, even though the ViaVan usage rank has doubled throughout 2019 implying valuation growth.

In total this results in a valuation of $545 million in standalone interests. Considering that none of these are publicly traded while having substantial retail interest as products, we can conservatively say that Daimler's interests are moving in the right direction in way of value.

3) AMG

Luxury sports car brands trade at very high multiples, such as Ferrari N.V (NYSE:RACE) which proudly IPOed at multiples akin to luxury fashion brands like Hermes. Taking global figures, we estimate 15,000 AMG units sold by the end of Daimler's fiscal year. Referring to Ferrari with a $30 billion market cap, we find that they are trading at a 8x P/S multiple. As much as it breaks our Italian hearts, AMG hybrid cars have been winning the Drivers' Championship every year since 2014. Their cars are premium and we believe AMG deserve the same multiple that Ferrari has. To apply this multiple to AMG we start by making a very conservative assumption that all the 15,000 AMG units sold were the cheapest AMG GT you can buy (at $116,000). Then, applying Ferrari's 8x P/S to these estimated AMG sales, we value the AMG business at $13.92 billion.

What Remains

Conducting the preceding analysis, we've valued all of Daimler's interests as well as their luxury sports AMG business at $27.52 billion. All that's left is Daimler's various automotive businesses, which we will assess separately.

Using current FX spot rates, Daimler in its entirety is valued at around $51 billion. This implies an $23.61 (€21.48) billion equity value of the residual Daimler automotive business excluding AMG.

To emphasize the sharp discount being given to the automotive business, we will take a simple and conservative DCF approach to find the implied discount rate. Thankfully Daimler has made this easy for us by separating the financial data for the Mobility business segment (mostly the services talked about above) from the Industrial segment; of interest to us in this final analysis.

We will use the 2019 industrial segment EBIT assuming a 28% tax rate, making sure to add back extraordinary costs from Dieselgate proceedings and the Takata recall, as well as excluding AMG's EBIT assuming a 15% EBIT margin to get our adjusted NOPAT figure. Taking the cash and marketable securities and all debt and debt-like instruments associated with the industrial segment for the equity bridge, we get the following under no-growth in perpetuity assumptions:

Consistent with net liquidity figures in the latest year-end disclosure, there is no non-operating debt associated with the industrial segment, only provisions which we assume are the same as in Q3 (and any debt in industrial is associated with financial services). Hence we can conclude that the cost of equity in a no-growth DCF given the residual industrial business' adjusted NOPAT would have to be equal to 21.35% to justify its implied equity value of €21.48 billion.

The implied discount rate, which indicates the amount of compensation investors want for associated risks, is high for an established business segment and confirms what we already suspected about Daimler's overall valuation. Remember that we arrived at this implied required return in spite of conservative assumptions taken throughout the whole process, including the low-ball revenue of AMG as well as excluding the valuation of other Your Now businesses that may have amounted to possibly billions in additional asset value. Although not an ideal comparison, because required return on debt is generally lower than on equity, consider nonetheless that CCC+ rated Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) is being capitalised with debt at substantially lower rates (12%) than Daimler's implied cost of equity. That Daimler's situation is anywhere close to as precarious as Aston Martin's is a notion that we would be hard-pressed to substantiate. However, we would be remiss if we didn't try at least to inform investors of potential risks that could continue to hurt Daimler in the near-to-medium term.

Risks

Risks to Daimler primarily regard the industrial business segment. The first risk is that Trump may very well set tariffs against European car manufacturers. In a similar vein, consequences of Brexit may include tariffs against Daimler's cars in the substantial British market. Both of these would have a significant impact on sales, especially Trump's tariffs as the US is an important market with a dearth of local alternatives.

Furthermore, Daimler is caught up in the Dieselgate scandal. This has not only produced provisions that may be understated if unforeseen legal issues arise, but it has already had a substantial impact on this year's financials and cash flows, setting them back over $1 billion. Reputational impact is another risk factor that investors might be concerned about if coverage of the scandal intensifies.

Additionally, there are risks associated with the EV revolution. Daimler's EQC has not sold very promisingly in key markets, but at least they have some capacity with using EV technology as opposed to peers like Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). Daimler's holdings as well as CAPEX investments in the past have given them footing in the EV and mobility arena, providing business option value in the case that the EV revolution takes off with more regulatory backing and infrastructure. Not to be discounted as a mitigant of EV related risks is Daimler's supremacy in F1 racing, where their hybrid cars have been consistently outperforming competitors. Although technology in consumer vehicles usually lags what is being employed in F1, it is likely that whatever technology is currently in F1 vehicles will eventually make it to Daimler's consumer cars, this time in the EV arena. This overall positioning protects Daimler from the risk that they'll have to make unexpectedly heavy CAPEX investments in the future to overhaul their operations and comply with new regulation and market realities.

Other risks include that of a recession, of which investors are becoming more cautious. This risk is especially relevant now amid concerns about the systemic impacts of the coronavirus. Needless to say, recessions in end-markets will always have a dramatically negative impact on car sales and their manufacturers' stock prices. There are also company specific concerns regarding the Daimler restructuring efforts, which results from a cost structure beleaguered by the complexity of their platforms and adjustments to electrification which helps explain the high discount rate on the business. These restructuring efforts could produce disappointing results which would increase the risk of Daimler's dismal margin trends continuing.

The final risk is a technical one. The comparables we used to value Daimler's businesses may be overvalued themselves. This is worrisome with regards to Uber, which many are disappointed about since its weak IPO. All of the ride-hailing businesses are valued against Uber, so if it declines one would expect its peers to fall too. In a similar vein, AMG's valuation may be excessive if we believe that it doesn't deserve the premium that Ferrari has. Hopefully our conservative inputs regarding AMG's pricing sufficiently protects us from mistakes in this regard.

Valuation and Conclusion

Although there are risks to Daimler's business, we have what seems to be a significant mispricing. Demanding a 21.35% return on Daimler's industrial business is excessive especially given the relatively prudent management, lack of leverage, efforts to restructure the business and the company's developing EV platform positioning them for the future. Their joint ventures have provided them valuable revenue streams in Mobility, now a profitable segment with demand-side platform economics that could seriously bolster Daimler's value-chain, and also a lot of option value if you consider the EV revolution an inevitability. Overall, a 21.35% cost of equity for the industrial business implies that the market is either sharply discounting it in a way that we can't account for, or that the value of Daimler's joint ventures and AMG is simply not being considered.

For a more reasonable industrial cost of equity we choose 8% in light of the low interest rate environment and the fact that they are not a distressed company. Using this we can value Daimler's industrial business and derive the sum-of-parts fair value.

Where Daimler's industrial business is valued on a no-growth DCF basis using the 2019 €6.22 billion adjusted NOPAT and the industrial equity bridge given earlier, we get the following valuation:

Employing the comparables as we have for the overall portfolio and AMG, and doing a no-growth DCF with a more reasonable cost of equity of 8% for the industrial business, we get a substantially more valuable business on a sum-of-parts basis than the market believes. Remember that besides using relative valuation techniques, which are the only option with the VC-like businesses in Daimler's portfolio, we've been very conservative. Yet we still see the market giving Daimler a substantial discount of 51%.

With a dividend providing interim return, high business option value, and robust growth drivers with platform economics and vertical integration opportunities, a 51% discount to market indicates a very strong and high conviction long-term buy that value investors may be wise to pursue. Of course, we come to this figure with the expectation that Daimler management will be able to contain issues in their cost structure, and that their dismal financial trends are merely temporary. If you have reason to believe these expectations will not hold, then perhaps the valuation is more fair than we believe.

