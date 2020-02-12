9 Value, Dividend-Paying Retailers

The Retail sector has not participated in the S&P 500 rally since the beginning of 2018.

Retailers Offering Value And Yield

The bifurcation between the growth versus value trade continues. This week, markets brushed off the risks posed to the world economy by the coronavirus, and it was once again technology and growth leading the rebound. With the Nasdaq-100 recovering losses from coronavirus fears in essentially two trading sessions, one has to wonder if the technology-buying algos are not a bit too eager. In any case, growth stocks have also led the S&P 500 to record highs and we are asking again the question, “how long can growth/technology outperform?”

We recognize that investors have needed to have a high allocation to growth stocks in order to have any hope of beating the S&P 500 in this mad dash to record high levels. One of the investment principles that we learned is to “go with the flow until a market reaches an extreme, then reverse your position”. The problem with this advice is that technology/growth out-performance has been so extreme that it has become an exercise in futility to “reverse” the growth stock trade and move into value.

In this article, we recommend that readers resist the institutional imperative (fund managers forced to buy growth to keep pace with the indexes) and venture into some dividend-paying value stocks in the lagging retail sector. Our arguments are the following.

Growth/technology is a still a crowded trade. Yes, the technology narrative remains enticing. At the same time, the rosy outlook for technology (in theory) is known by everyone and should be fully incorporated in technology share prices. No investment style outperforms forever. The technology outperformance over the past few years is putting this theory to the test. But over a long enough horizon, we believe it will hold. We are betting that the rotation from growth back to value market leadership will occur in fits and starts. Trying to “guess” when the relative growth/value trend has finally rolled over will be challenging, and confirmation will come only after value has already put in a significant period of outperformance. A recession and bear market will come. Stocks that are undervalued have more cushion on the downside than stocks that are overvalued. Again, this is what we have observed in the past and we can only assume this will hold true in the next bear market. Most pundits say we have another 5 to 10 years of this bull market. First, the consensus has a horrid track record of predicting recessions. Second, even if this bull continues many more years, betting on the same technology leadership for 5 to 10 years seems very un-visionary. Whichever way the S&P 500 giggles over the coming years, holding onto safer, high dividend payers will provide the safest, most steady returns for your portfolio. Non-dividend paying technology stocks, which only provide capital gains, force investors to decide when/if a stock needs to be sold to realize gains.

The chart below is amazing. Retail has contributed NOTHING to the S&P 500 rally since the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, Technology is in another stratosphere.

Our thesis in this article is simple reversion to the mean (with the mean being the S&P 500, in red in the chart above). In the spirit of sector rotation driving the S&P 500 to continual new highs, we see retail as one sector that could see investment flows as manic buying in the big cap tech stocks subsides. The S&P Retail ETF (XRT), in blue in the chart above, gives the best measure of the retail sector due to the equal-weighting of the index. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) holds 24% in Amazon (and 60% in the top ten holdings), making the index poorly representative of the whole sector.

To play a reversion of the Retail sector to the S&P 500 mean, we like nine stocks that closely correspond to our WMA fundamental selection criteria for both Value and Yield and with constructive stock price charts. All our companies have good ESG ratings.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle is specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products. Ok, American Eagle is not going to provide investors growth in the near-term. And in a growth-is-everything stock market, this is why American Eagle’s stock is floundering. What we do like about American Eagle is the Strong Buy rating on relative valuation (roughly in the top 20% of retail peers), our Buy on historic valuation (American Eagle’s P/E, Price/Book Value and Price/Sales compared to its last 15 years are among the most attractive versus peers), and the Strong Buy on our yield rating. With a 3.82% annual dividend, American Eagle is in the top third of dividend-paying peers. More importantly, American Eagle’s Financial Situation (criteria ranging from debt/equity to cash flow-to-total liabilities) is extremely strong, the company’s profitability is above the average of peers, and American Eagle is growing its dividend.

The chart American Eagle looks attractive to us. A stock having formed a base at multi-year lows, all the while growing its dividend for investors holding out for the bull market, seems to be a no-brainer. We first recommended American Eagle in an article last summer and we stand by this call.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

2. Buckle (BKE)

Buckle operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for youth in the United States. Again, this company will not appeal to growth investors. Our aggregate growth rate for Buckle is 0%. We like Buckle for its yield qualities, all the while trading at a reasonable valuation (11.8x forward earnings). Buckle is paying a nearly 5% dividend yield, which the company is growing. The firm’s balance sheet is about the best in the retail sector while profitability is strong.

Unlike most retail stocks, Buckle’s stock is already in rally mode. While near 52-week highs, Buckle’s stock traded up to $55 in 2015.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

3. Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory engages in the operation of restaurants. In addition to being a high-yielding value stock, Cheesecake Factory is expected to grow earnings and revenue at 11%, very decent within the retail space.

We like the chart of Cheesecake Factory, which is forming higher lows since last August.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

4. Cinemark (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings engages in the motion picture exhibition business. Cinemark is not a brick-and-mortar retailer but remains an attractive consumer discretionary stock. Like all of our stocks here, Cinemark have an above-average dividend yield and has been growing the dividend.

Cinemark’s stock is at 52-week lows, but we are comfortable bottom-fishing in this name. Sitting in a yielding asset with attractive valuations will eventually pay off for investors.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

5. Carnival (CUK)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company. Cruise ship companies are getting beaten by coronavirus fears. We would take advantage to build a position in Carnival. At 8.9x forward earnings and paying a 5% dividend, this stock is a Strong Buy in our analysis.

Carnival’s stock is well beaten down. We cannot be sure that the downtrend does not have further to run. But we are confident in taking a long-term position in Carnival.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

6. Honda (HMC)

Honda Motor develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, and power products worldwide. Honda offers exceptional valuation, both relative to consumer discretionary peers and relative to the company’s past, with a 7.7x forward P/E. Honda is another dividend grower.

We see that Honda’s stock has likely ended an 18-month down-cycle (from 2018) and is now trading above its 200-day moving average.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

7. Macy’s (M)

Macy's is an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. We have liked Macy's dividend since last summer, when we recommended the stock in an article last summer. Our call on Macy’s was to early, as the stock was still in a massive down-trend. We now believe Macy's stock has based and risk is to the upside. With a huge 9.5% dividend and great valuation, we believe all the haters of Macy’s business model have spoken (and traded) on this negativity.

Even without the 9.5% dividend, this chart looks like the price has huge upside potential.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

8. Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry and watches. We see luxury companies absolutely knocking the cover off the ball in this world, where the taste for luxury items has never been stronger. LVMH is one example, having become the largest company in France. We see Signet Jewelers as a laggard in the luxury industry. Again, the dividend and valuation are drawing us to Signet Jewelers

Signet’s stock price formed a nice long base and has lifted off. It is not too late to hop on this train.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

9. Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products. Continuing with the luxury theme, we also like Tapestry. Again, both our yield and value criteria argue in favour of Tapestry.

Tapestry’s stock also looks to be early in a new bull market uptrend.

Source: www.EODhistoricaldata.com ; www.WilliamsMarketAnalytics.com

Risks For The Retail Trade

The main risk for retail stocks in general is the continued euphoria for big cap growth and technology. The market's appetite for Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google is insatiable, and our undervalued retail names will under-performance until the growth/value dynamic changes. Within retail, Amazon will continue to disrupt traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy's and American Eagle. Another risk for several of our stocks above is shrinking market share due to growing "Amazonification". Our bet is that at some point, commerce will cease moving online and the struggling retailers today will manage to maintain (a reduced) market share.

Conclusion

Our nine retail stocks show great valuation and high dividend yields. While the growth trade is rolling on, we believe that is not too early to begin using cash to lock in these high dividends in anticipation of the inevitable rotation from growth investing back to value investing.

