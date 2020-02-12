Royal Caribbean Is Roped To 2019-nCoV: How To Trade It

The recent gap in RCL implies a safe short entry, and I recommend some options with which you can profit on the increasingly bad news.

Hedge funds and insiders are engaging in selling this stock, and the analysts are slowly beginning to downgrade.

With negative news due to the virus and slowing earnings growth, analyst estimates are still too rosy for Royal Caribbean.

By and large, the news of 2019-nCoV sneaking its way onto cruise ships has not been good for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). The stock has fallen modestly. I shorted the stock in late December via puts and am up considerably.

News Reactions

But now, I wonder whether the movement is reasonable. To investigate, I backtested RCL's reactions to the news and compared those reactions to the average expected movement. What I found has convinced me to stay short on RCL.

In short, RCL tends to react fairly to bad news. However, it underreacts to the good news. That is, good news takes longer to be priced into RCL's stock price.

This supports the short side of this event-based trade, as it implies RCL to be fairly valued in light of the news and corresponding downward movement. The underreaction to good news means that if things get better, I will have ample time to cover my short (or sell my puts) even if I don't capture the maximum profit. Nonetheless, I believe things will get worse before they get better, and RCL should fall "fairly" in sync with the news.

Analyst Estimates Too Optimistic

This company, offering a fairly reliable dividend, has seen slowing earnings growth. Yet, analyst estimates are still too optimistic:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Optimistic expectations can tank a stock if those expectations are not met. And expectations will probably not be met in light of cruises being canceled, Chinese customers being banned, and fears regarding cruises escalating. Banning Chinese customers is unlikely to make non-Chinese customers feel any safer about boarding a cruise, considering the virus has already left China.

Losing a large chunk of business in the short term could cause RCL to take on more debt. Its short-term liabilities greatly outnumber its short-term assets:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The company already has high levels of debt, and borrowing more could push the debt-to-equity to over one:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

RCL needs to make over $0.6B worth of dividend payments in 2020. Cash doesn't cover it. RCL might have to cut its dividend if it wants to avoid a >1 debt-to-equity ratio.

The Insiders Know the Ropes

Insiders are already abandoning ship. Buyers have completely bailed out, pushing the buyers:sellers ratio to zero:

(Source: Nasdaq)

Most recently, the CEO of RCL's Azamara Club Cruises unit sold nearly $2M worth of stock:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Hedge funds, too, have been giving RCL a wider berth:

And analysts are finally getting underway in reducing their high expectations. We've seen numerous downward revisions in the past month:

(Source: Stock Rover)

These downgrades make sense and, in my opinion, are not enough. These cruise ships acting as a simulation (albeit with real people) of how 2019-nCoV spreads among dense populations will be no means be forgotten while the virus remains a threat to the general public. The prisoners of these ships have essentially become lab rats, as the data from the cruise ships are more transparent and trustworthy than the data from the government of China. Anyone considering joining a cruise will need to take on board whether the risk of leaving in a body bag or gurney is sailing too close to the wind.

The coronavirus effect is already rocking the boat. Check out this dip in searches for cruises:

(Source: Google Trends)

Moreover, RCL is the only cruise line so far to ban Chinese customers, despite RCL having the most exposure to the Chinese market among the major cruise lines. Then, you have Korea banning cruise ships from docking in its ports. It naturally follows that cruises will see losses in sales. These downgrades are thus logical and should exacerbate as the situation progresses inside and outside of China.

Mind the Gap: How to Trade

Right now, we are looking at a down gap in RCL, making a gap trade possible. This sort of gap is more often a continuation gap than an area gap. As per my backtest, treating it as a continuation gap (and thus playing the short direction) results in a 60% win rate and an annualized return of 21%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

That is, the gap presents another opportunity for a short entry. You have not missed the boat. If you would like to come aboard in my short trade, buy puts with me. Alternatively, sell calls if you are brave enough. If you are holding RCL and do not wish to sell, you definitely want to batten down the hatches and engage in one of the following options trades as a hedge.

Here are the options I like:

Long puts: Buy Feb28 $113 puts Sell calls: Sell Sept18 $110 calls

Happy trading!

*The first reader who can locate all the nautical terms in this article should send me a DM or email for a free prize.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.