Bed Bath & Beyond: The Disaster Gets Worse

Bed Bath & Beyond's traditional competitive advantages have disappeared, and it's doubtful that new CEO Mark Tritton will be able to restore the company to glory.

The downward momentum has accelerated in the fourth quarter, with the company experiencing extreme margin erosion in December and January.

Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) announced dreadful results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. It also withdrew its full-year guidance, warning that sales and earnings trends would remain weak in Q4.

However, even the most bearish analysts on Wall Street did not fully comprehend the extent of Bed Bath & Beyond's troubles. On Tuesday afternoon, the home furnishings retailer reported that its downward spiral continued in the first two months of the fourth fiscal quarter.

As a result, it appears that Bed Bath & Beyond will barely be profitable in fiscal 2019 on an adjusted basis, and will post a big GAAP loss. Indeed, even a talented new CEO may not be able to overcome the stiff headwinds assailing Bed Bath & Beyond's business. As a result, investors shouldn't be tempted to bet on a turnaround.

Profit plunged in the first nine months of fiscal 2019

Through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, Bed Bath & Beyond reported an ugly 7.7% sales decline, as store traffic continued to evaporate. Despite the company's best efforts to keep inventory and expenses in line with sales, the sharp sales decline decimated profitability. Adjusted net income plummeted 90% to $10.5 million from $106 million in the prior-year period.

These adjusted results excluded massive writedowns to inventory, goodwill, and other assets that Bed Bath & Beyond incurred in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Including all of the special charges, the company posted a GAAP loss of $548 million, compared to GAAP net income of $117 million a year earlier.

(Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Q3 investor presentation, slide 11)

As recently as early October, Bed Bath & Beyond's prior management team had projected that earnings would recover in the second half of the year, leading to full-year adjusted EPS above $2. Instead, the downward momentum has continued to accelerate.

An awful investor update

Bed Bath & Beyond tried to tame investors' expectations in its Q3 earnings report by saying that negative trends would continue in Q4. However, it muddied the message by noting that the timing of Cyber Monday had hurt sales by nearly 5 percentage points in Q3 (with a corresponding benefit in Q4) and by reporting a 7.1% comp sales gain for the five-day period running from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

This week, investors finally got a glimpse of just how bad things are at Bed Bath & Beyond right now. Despite the benefit from the timing of Cyber Monday, comparable sales fell 5.4% for December and January combined. Adjusting for the calendar shift, comp sales plunged 13%. The company blamed this sales wipeout in part on low inventory in certain merchandise categories.

However, the bigger problem is that customer traffic at Bed Bath & Beyond's stores is plunging. The retailer managed a roughly 20% sales gain from its digital sales channels, but that couldn't come close to offsetting an 11% comp sales decline in stores.

Management also revealed that gross margin plunged by 3 percentage points in the first two months of the quarter. Meanwhile, SG&A expenses rose by 390 basis points, with roughly half related to one-time charges from a C-suite housecleaning announced in December and a sale-leaseback deal for roughly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's real estate completed in early January.

(Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Q3 earnings presentation, slide 6)

In Q4 2018, Bed Bath & Beyond posted an adjusted pre-tax margin of approximately 6%. If the margin pressure experienced over the past two months continues in February (and there's no reason to expect a major change in the trajectory), Bed Bath & Beyond's adjusted pre-tax margin will plunge to roughly 1% this quarter. Adjusted EPS could therefore be in the range of $0.15 to $0.20, whereas the lowest Wall Street estimate (prior to the guidance update) called for adjusted EPS of $0.73 for the quarter.

This would put full-year adjusted EPS at perhaps $0.25. Just four years ago, EPS exceeded $5.

A tricky turnaround problem

Some of Bed Bath & Beyond's extreme margin erosion in fiscal 2019 can be attributed to poor execution. With a new management team in place, it should be possible to improve inventory management, enabling somewhat higher sales and better gross margin.

However, falling traffic to Bed Bath & Beyond's physical stores will remain a serious problem. While new CEO Mark Tritton is expected to improve the merchandise assortment over time, that won't change the trajectory of the business unless more people walk into Bed Bath & Beyond's stores.

Increased advertising or more aggressive promotions could help stem the traffic declines, but at the expense of profitability. Moreover, there's no guarantee that such behavior would spark a sustainable turnaround. Investments to drive online growth would also tend to hurt profitability, due to the cost of fulfillment and the pricing transparency inherent in e-commerce.

Ultimately, Bed Bath & Beyond's problem is quite simple: with the rise of pure-play off-price and e-commerce competitors, its value proposition has eroded severely. Not long ago, it had lower operating costs than its main rivals and was the most convenient one-stop shop for housewares. Both of those advantages have since disappeared. Bed Bath & Beyond thus needs to create new reasons for customers to choose it over competitors. That will be tough at best, and it may prove impossible.

(Image source: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bed Bath & Beyond must preserve cash

Not long ago, it appeared that Bed Bath & Beyond might be able to return a substantial amount of cash to shareholders, helping to support its share price. The company ended Q3 with more than $900 million of cash and investments on its balance sheet. In addition, it netted over $250 million from selling real estate last month. It has also been considering selling one or more of its non-core chains (such as Cost Plus World Market or Christmas Tree Shops).

On the Q3 earnings call, management said that cash would be used for a combination of investments in the business, debt reduction, and buybacks. But with results taking a turn for the worse, share buybacks are likely to move to the back burner.

Given that Bed Bath & Beyond's entire business is barely profitable now, it's doubtful that any non-core chains would fetch high prices. Meanwhile, it's more urgent than ever for the company to invest in growth initiatives. Bed Bath & Beyond may also need to reduce its store count faster than previously planned, which could force it to spend some of its cash stockpile on lease buyouts and severance payments.

As for the company's debt, the good news is that there are no maturities until 2024. However, Bed Bath & Beyond lost its investment-grade rating from Moody's last month, and it is at risk of further credit rating downgrades unless it reduces its debt. As a result, I expect debt reduction to take precedence over share buybacks for the foreseeable future.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock tumbled 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, dropping its market cap below its most recent book value of $1.85 billion. Between this discount to book value and the company's long history of strong profitability until a few years ago, Bed Bath & Beyond might seem like an attractive deep value stock to some investors.

However, book value has plunged by about $1 billion just in the past year. With sales on a steep downward trajectory and margins under pressure, it's clear that the business is worth dramatically less than it was just a few years ago, and it could be nearly worthless. Until there's evidence of a sustained turnaround, investors should avoid Bed Bath & Beyond stock. There are better deep value plays elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.