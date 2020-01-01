Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) will be reporting its Q2 earnings later this week on Thursday. Although the Cannabis producer provided a preliminary update to its upcoming results, which was quite dismal in my opinion, we'll still have to wait for the company to release its official unaudited figures on Thursday. Besides, investors should closely look at Aurora's cost and margin profile, understand the nature of its impairment charges and asset write down and listen in on their management's plans to revive growth. These items are likely going to determine where Aurora and its shares will head next. Let's take a closer look.

Preliminary Results

Let's start by going over Aurora's preliminary Q2 results. Its management expects their cannabis revenues, net of excise taxes, to be between C$62 million and C$66 million for the period. Per the company, this figure is expected to drop further to C$50 million to C$54 million after factoring in "provisions for returns, price reductions and future provisions of approximately $12 million, almost all of which relates to product sold in previous quarters." Needless to say, this would be a sharp drop from C$70.7 million in Q1.

(Interactive chart from Business Quant)

Aurora's management also intends to bring down their H2 FY20 capital expenditures to under C$100 million. This is yet another cut to the capex. Its management had announced only three months ago that their reduced capex for H2 FY20 would amount to C$120 million. So, this marks a 16.6% drop from the previously guided figure. From their Q1 earnings call:

Our expectation for fiscal 2020 quarterly capital expenditures is that Q2 will be similar to the 108 million we reported this quarter, Q3 will be in the $70 million range and Q4 will be in the $50 million range.

Moreover, the company announced that it "has eliminated close to 500 full-time equivalent staff across the company, including approximately 25% of corporate positions." Their CEO also stepped down and they are also looking to report an asset impairment charge of C$190 million to C$225 million with a write down of goodwill in the range of C$740 million to C$775 million.

The results are bad, but there are still a few items that investors should be tracking closely when the company reports its Q2 results later this week.

Nature of Abnormality

First, company managements tend to stack up all the bad news in one quarter so that future quarters are devoid of lingering issues. So, investors should listen in on management's explanation for these asset impairment charges and goodwill write-down.

There could be two scenarios at play here but it's too soon to reliably pin point which of the two is predominant. Maybe it's just a routine cleanup of Aurora's books and revaluing its assets to market prices. This would mean this book cleanup is a one-time thing. Its press release said:

The assets being impaired are predominantly associated with our operations in South America and Denmark, as our estimate of the timeline for substantial growth extends in those markets. Our core Canadian cannabis assets are not impacted by these non-cash asset impairment charges.

However, it's also possible that Aurora's books are bloated and mispriced to a level that they'd require multiple rounds of impairment charges and asset write downs. Had the CEO not resigned, this wouldn't have been a concern. But both the events happening together does raise the suspicion that the two events are interlinked. It's also possible that Aurora has to incur asset impairment charges for more of its facilities.

So, investors should listen to management's comments around the nature of this book cleaning. Specifically speaking, does the management believe it was a one-time thing or is it something that is probably going to happen again. Since auditing Aurora's books probably isn't possible for retail investors, taking their management's word for it, is perhaps the next best thing for now.

Cost and Margin Profile

Moving forward, Aurora Cannabis mentioned in its press release that it's expecting to keep the cost to produce a gram of cannabis at under C$1.00. While this is great to hear, it's also a vague number which doesn't really give any clarity for serious investors.

I say this because Aurora's cash cost to produce a dried gram of medical cannabis had already declined to under C$1, coming in at C$0.85, in the last quarter. So, investors should look for a concrete number here as that would reveal how much exactly was Aurora able to improve on its per gram production cost.

A lower cost basis ideally boosts the margin profile of commodity-based businesses, but we don't know how exactly is it going to impact Aurora's gross margins. For instance, if average selling prices (ASPs) are falling faster than its cost to produce a gram, then the said cannabis producer might post margin shrinkage.

Besides, Aurora sells cannabis to different end-markets - consumer, medical and wholesale - with variable margins. So, its overall margins would also depend on its product mix in addition to ASPs. Therefore, investors should closely look at Aurora's gross margins to get a sense of whether it's succumbing to tough operating conditions or if it's still on top of its game.

(Interactive chart from Business Quant)

Plans to reignite Growth

Having said that, this quarter would mark yet another sequential drop in Aurora's revenues. This decline, arguably, doesn't justify its lofty TTM price to sales ratio of over 8x. Either the company's management kickstarts their growth engine in the near future or market forces might actually rerate the stock to more reasonable multiples. So, investors should listen in on management's plans to revive their growth in the near future.

Besides, they did say in their press release that "These revenue expectations reflect consistent quarter-over-quarter medical revenues, a decrease in international revenues due to short-term German supply interruptions, and much lower bulk sales."

Aurora Cannabis has its presence in 25 countries across the world and its international revenues barely accounting for 7% of its overall net cannabis revenue in Q1. With the company's scale, size and international supply chains already in place, it seemed like Aurora's international revenues would grow at stellar rates in the coming quarters. But that clearly did not happen.

(Interactive chart from Business Quant)

Hence, a sequential decline in Aurora's international revenues is rather surprising and casts doubt on the company's international growth prospects. Did Aurora's management oversell or hype its cross border prospects, more than they were worth? So, look for management's comments around that.

Besides, Aurora's management explained the nature of their bulk sales in Q1:

...these wholesale deals that we're doing, they mainly consist of trim and shake and it's the lower quality product that comes off of our product...it's another line of business, it's a profitable one with product that we would not normally consider high importance to us... I believe on the wholesale bulk opportunities to companies will see pricing pressure there develop over time.

The question at hand is, why are Aurora's bulk cannabis sales expected to decline in Q2. Is the pricing pressure already making the competitive landscape difficult, or is the market moving away from such low quality trim or are companies becoming self-sufficient? The answer to this question would determine how soon Aurora's bulk revenues will rebound in the coming future.

Final Thoughts

There's far too much uncertainty surrounding Aurora Cannabis' future at this point in time. Readers and investors may want to remain on the sidelines until this volatile phase is behind the company. However, if readers and investors feel compelled to invest in the scrip, then reassess the long-side thesis and expose only risk capital.

As far as the company is concerned, closely listen in on the management's take on how they're planning to revive overall as well as segment level growth, understand the nature of its asset impairment charge and goodwill write-down, and also assess Aurora's cost and margin profile for the quarter. These items will highlight the nature of Aurora's challenges, shed light on its operational performance and are likely going to determine where its shares head next. Good Luck!

