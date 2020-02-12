Reckitt Benckiser: Heading Towards Pure-Play Health In 2020

The company's strategic plan (RB 2.0) is coming to fruition, and investors should start to see value being unlocked from here on out.

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) (OTCPK:RBGPF) produces and distributes a variety of home and health brands around the globe. While you might not have heard the company's name before, you have undoubtedly heard of their brands.

I have owned this company for a while, but I've never put pen to paper to explain why. The catalyst for this article for me became the coronavirus. RB has a variety of brands that may see slight upticks in sales due to fears of the virus spreading. While those upticks will likely be minor (we're not talking face-masks here - and one would hope the coronavirus doesn't continue to grow), they could be just the bump Reckitt Benckiser has been needing for some time now.

The Brands

The most straightforward introduction to Reckitt Benckiser is through the variety of brands in the company's stable. RB is currently split into two distinct divisions (RB 2.0, more on this later), Health and Hygiene Home. The most prominent brands in the mix include Lysol, Mucinex, Durex, Air Wick, and Clearasil.

Of course, the brand that triggered me writing this piece is Lysol. Like Clorox (CLX), Lysol wipes are a mainstay for any germaphobe. It is a simple product at heart, but one that customers will flock to when virus fears hit in an attempt to rid the environment around them of germs.

Lysol, as a brand, has been around for more than a hundred years and is sold around the world. Under the Lysol brand, there are a handful of products ranging from everyday cleaners, to hand soaps, all the way up to disinfectant wipes and spray.

A Brief History

Reckitt Benckiser has not had a good run over the recent years. The company's products were responsible for the deaths of over 100 people in South Korea. Cyber-attacks that brought about massive costs. And products have completely flopped upon release like new Scholl footcare lines. Something had to be done, so the CEO, Rakesh Kapoor, set in motion a new strategic plan: RB 2.0.

At its very core, RB 2.0 would create two distinct companies inside of Reckitt Benckiser: Health and Hygiene Home. Each company would be run individually. Each responsible for their own innovation, brand development, and supply. This will help unlock the value of individual components and set the company up for potential spin-offs down the line.

On January 1st, 2018, the plan was enacted and is expected to be completed in 2020. However, things got tricky. Slumping sales and weak forecasts led to Rakesh Kapoor stepping down. A replacement was found in former PepsiCo executive Laxman Narasimhan. During Naraimhan's first week as CEO, a recommitment to RB 2.0 is what led me to invest in the company and has me eagerly awaiting the annual call:

Laxman’s top priorities are all designed with a laser-like attention on driving shareholder returns and he will be providing a fuller outlook to investors with our full year results. His immediate focus is on ensuring sustainable outperformance, while driving RB 2.0 and building a stronger, better business.

What To Expect

On February 27th, 2020, Laxman Narasimhan will be providing details around his plans for returning RB to growth. Given that it has lagged some (2% LFL growth) in recent years, I look forward to hearing strategies that will bring the company back towards ~6% LFL product growth.

We will also hear more about RB 2.0 and how the two companies are operating now, given that they are separate entities. It is also not out of the question that RB might announce plans to become a pure-play health company over the next few years, potentially spinning off the Hygiene Home sector.

While such a move would unlock value for investors, it is purely speculation on my part at this time. For now, we will have to stick to the numbers and await Narasimhan's call.

The Numbers

We have already been told by the company to expect ~2% in LFL growth, so we know we're unlikely to be blown away by top line growth when announced at month's end.

That minor 2% bump in revenues also likely came at the expense of increased spending, which will lead us down the path of another net income slump for the company for 2019. From there, however, I think things are looking up. With products being better managed by focused teams, RB should be able to bring Net Margins up to ~22% by FY2021. This is below their historical averages, but much better than the likely ~15% they will report at months end.

With a projected 6% growth in LFL sales, the company should pull in close to £14.5B (note: GBP) in revenues for 2021 (assuming no spin-off has occurred). This would lead to ~£3.2B in net income, likely a 60% jump over my expectations for FY19.

So, What Do We Have?

We have a fantastic slate of brands known around the world held by a company that has had a rough five years. The company realized something had to be done and has been in the midst of sweeping organizational changes that will begin to come to fruition over the next 12-36 months.

If the company remains whole, we will have two separate entities, each with its own focus. However, we know that RB has a history of offloading assets they no longer see as core to their strategy (like the sale of food assets to McCormick for $4.32B). Should they opt to do this with their Hygiene Home division, investors will likely receive a hefty special dividend, and the company will be rich in cash to continue on their path to becoming a true consumer health business.

With Brexit woes stabilizing (somewhat), I think we have a fair value range of $19-$21 per ADR (at a $1.29 exchange rate) for EoY 2020. This represents roughly 12% growth over the year. With a positive outcome from the call on February 27th, or if the company expresses a desire to shed their Hygiene Home division, we may see more significant gains over a shorter time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.