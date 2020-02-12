MLPs: Market Skepticism Amid Improved Fundamentals

We like AMJ within the smaller MLP sub-sector and EMLP within the broader midstream space as well as two CEFs: CEM and TYG.

This article was originally published a month ago - since then the MLP sector has given back all of its December rally on the back of coronavirus oil demand fears.

The MLP CEF sector rose more than 10% in December, sharply outperforming the rest of the CEF market. Much of this was a turnaround from what looked like tax-motivated selling in the last quarter. While the sector looks less cheap than it did at the recent lows, we still find value in it. Stabilized distributions, high yields, wide discounts and more sound fundamentals make the sector more attractive currently than in the past.

Within the MLP midstream sector we like the plain-old passive JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) in a tax-free account as it, unlike C-Corp ETFs, does not suffer from the corporate tax drag. Within the broader midstream sector we like the active First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP). And specifically within the CEF space, we like two C-Corp funds: Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG) for their combination of strong historic alpha, discount valuation and good relative returns.

Sector Distributions Have Stabilized

MLPs went through a difficult period of distribution cuts after the energy market crash. Part of this was due to the sector's own practice of overdistributing. As MLPs kicked out cash to investors or the GP it meant they were running cash-light businesses and required continued access to capital markets. Things came to a head during the oil crash in 2014 with many MLPs forced into a difficult position because of their reliance on share issuance to fund additional growth.

During the crash MLP unit prices fell as contagion spread from the upstream sector so much that share issuance no longer made sense and many MLPs were forced to move to a self-funding model. This took many forms from distribution cuts to elimination of IDRs to C-Corp conversion and partnership roll-up.

This shift toward a self-funding model meant first a reduction in sector distributions and later a stabilization which we are witnessing now. If this trend continues, it should support the return of investor interest in the sector.

Looking at the sector yield picture, proxied by AMJ, we can see that the sector yield is still closer to the upper range of the uptrend of the last few years despite a stabilization in distributions. In fact, the current yield is higher than during the period when the sector was rapidly shedding distributions which we think offers an opportunity.

But CEF Valuations Have Not Been Rewarded For This

In addition to the attractive yield and distribution picture of the underlying assets, the CEF sector discount valuation still offers value in our view despite a significant rally in December, most of which was due to a rally in NAVs.

Plotting the history of CEF sector discounts since the crisis tells us two things. First, the MLP sector discount is the second widest of all income sectors. Only the TIPS sector is wider which is not a surprise as this sector tends to persistently trade at a wide discount owing to its low yield.

And secondly, the MLP sector is trading at a relatively wide discount vs. its own history. The current discount (represented by the red dot) of the other sectors is closer to the middle or upper end of their historic distributions.

Yield is another side of the valuation coin which takes into account not only the sector discount but also distributions at current NAV. This chart shows us that the MLP sector yield has been on an upward trajectory over the last 15 years which stands in contrast to the average of all the sectors which has been on a downward trajectory. This makes sense given the historic volatility of the MLP sector and the subsequent investor aversion to it. However, now that the MLP sector is very different from what it was five years ago, we think the yield differential should begin to compress.

Upbeat On Fundamentals

Midstream fundamentals have been on the uptrend over the last few years. First, according to Alerian, leverage has been reduced from 4.1x in 2016 to 3.85x by 2018. Secondly, distribution coverage has increased from 1.2x in 2016 to 1.4x by 3Q 2019. Thirdly, in the last three years the percentage of companies that have eliminated the costly IDRs has grown from 40% to 85%.

Picks In The Sector

For investors with tax-free accounts who would like a 100% MLP focused fund we like the passive benchmark like AMJ for two reasons. First, unlike MLP-focused C-Corp funds, ETNs like AMJ do not pay corporate taxes. And secondly, AMJ has put up comparable returns to sector ETFs and better returns than CEFs although it has lagged mutual funds by about 1% per annum. An argument for unleveraged vehicles within the MLP space over CEFs is that they do not suffer from forced deleveragings that can happen on sharp drawdowns.

There's an argument to be made that 100% MLP-focused funds are less attractive investment options as they miss some of the largest and best-run pipeline operators. The MLP sector also has underperformed the broader midstream sector over the last year which we think reflects the lower quality of MLPs vs. midstream.

One downside of broader midstream exposure is a lower yield of around 2% on average, although we think that should be made up for in total returns. For a broader midstream exposure we like EMLP which is an actively-run ETF that charges a much smaller fee than other active funds that has put up excellent returns relative to the sector.

Within the CEF space, we currently like CEM and TYG.

CEM is a C-Corp CEF with a 10.96% current yield, a 6.1% discount and a 1.67% fee.

CEM has put up stronger returns than the sector average, looks attractive on a number of discount metrics and has lower price volatility and drawdowns than the sector average. The fund's post-discount fee is one of the lowest in the sector at 0.73%.

TYG is a C-Corp CEF with a 15.49% current yield, a 3.15% discount and a 1.76% fee.

TYG has a tighter absolute discount than the sector though its relative discount valuation looks quite attractive. It has one of the lowest one-year z-scores and discount sector spread percentiles as well as an attractive historic alpha.

Conclusion

MLPs continue to find disfavor in the income investment community due to a long period of poor return performance and distribution cuts. While we think the sector will continue to be volatile, stabilized distributions, better coverage, increased insider interest, high yields and positive production figures argues for a marginal allocation to the sector.

