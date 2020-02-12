Ashtead Group: Fairly Valued

Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTY) is a U.K. firm with a large footprint in North America, and is also a firm which is fairly valued at present. Ashtead is an equipment rental firm - clients in the U.K., the U.S., and Canada that require construction equipment or industrial equipment for building projects, emergency response, facilities maintenance or live events can rent them from Ashtead, and they do, which is why Ashtead is the second-largest equipment rental company in the world by revenue. Only United Rentals (URI) is larger.

How profitable Ashtead's operations are can be seen from the revenue and net income figures the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 2.04 billion 2.63 billion 303.4 million 391.09 million 2016 2.55 billion 3.29 billion 407.6 million 525.40 million 2017 3.19 billion 4.11 billion 501 million 645.79 million 2018 3.71 billion 4.78 billion 968.8 million 1.25 billion 2019 4.5 billion 5.80 billion 796.9 million 1.03 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Ashtead's investor relations page.

Quarterly results for the current financial year show that this trend of profitability is ongoing.

2020 Quarter Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) Q1 1.28 billion 1.65 billion 228.2 million 294.15 million Q2 1.4 billion 1.80 billion 265.7 million 342.49 million Total 2.68 billion 3.45 billion 493.9 million 636.64 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Ashtead's investor relations page.

Ashtead's operations are divided by its geographic sectors. Its largest sector by far is Sunbelt US, which is the second-largest equipment rental company in the U.S., employing 14,031 people working in 815 locations. There is also a Sunbelt Canada which is the smallest sector, employing just over 1,000 people in 69 locations. In the U.K. is A-Plant, the largest equipment rental company in the U.K., with 3,000+ people employed in 190 locations. The revenue breakdown for Q2 2020 shows how much each sector contributes.

Sector Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Sunbelt US 1.214 billion 1.56 billion Sunbelt Canada 64 million 82.50 million A-Plant 125 million 161.13 million Total 1.403 billion 2.55 billion

Figures collated from Q2 2020 results presentation available on Ashtead's investor relations page.

Management have been able to pull consistently decent profits from the firm's revenues as testified to by the (trailing twelve months) operating margin of 30.49%, and the recorded operating margin for the past five years.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2015 30.72 2016 33.33 2017 31.25 2018 30.28 2019 30.48

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholders have also benefited greatly from Ashtead's profitability, as the 29.14% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and figures for the past five years confirm.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2015 31.34 2016 31.45 2017 29.04 2018 43.09 2019 29.92

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholders have also benefited from Ashtead's dividend, which has been consecutively raised for twelve years, and should be sustained in light of the 22.86% payout ratio and free cash flow of £65.7 million reported for Q2 2020. While the long-term finances on the balance sheet may be a cause for concern at first glance, with long-term debt of £5.16 billion ($6.65 billion) dwarfing the firm's net worth of £2.9 billion ($3.74 billion), this must be seen in light of Ashtead's expansion plans.

Ashtead is expanding in two ways: through greenfield development and through bolt-on acquisitions - in the case of the latter, 24 such acquisitions were completed in the 2019 financial year. Chief Executive Brendan Horgan explained the rationale behind these expansion plans in the Q4 2019 press release:

We continue to experience strong end markets in North America and are executing well on our strategy of organic growth supplemented by targeted bolt-on acquisitions. We invested £1.6bn in capital and a further £622m on bolt-on acquisitions in the period, which has added 146 locations across the Group. This investment reflects the structural growth opportunity that we continue to see in the business as we broaden our product offering, geographic reach and end markets, thus increasing market share and diversifying our business.

The return that such investment should deliver is reassuring, as are the short-term finances: total current liabilities of £897.8 million ($1.16 billion) are offset by total current assets of £1.09 billion ($1.41 billion), cash-on-hand worth £19.4 million ($25.01 million), and total accounts receivable of £983 million ($1.27 billion). However, while Ashtead looks set to perform solidly in the near term, the question must be asked - is it worth investing in now?

As the OTC Grey Market shares are not supported by Ashtead, I will use the primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where Ashtead trades under the ticker AHT. Currently, Ashtead trades at a share price of £26.52 ($34.18), with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The current P/E is not far removed from the five-year average P/E of 14.80, and the current dividend yield is quite close to the five-year average dividend yield of 1.53%. It would seem, then, that Ashtead is fairly valued - but what is fair value for Ashtead?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.99 (14.90 / 15 = 0.99) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of £26.79 (26.52 / 0.99 = 26.79). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.01 (14.90 / 14.80 = 1.01) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of £26.26 (26.52 / 1.01 = 26.26).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.03 (1.53 / 1.48 = 1.03) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of £25.75 (26.52 / 1.03 = 25.75). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of £26.27, or $33.86 (26.79 + 26.26 + 25.75 / 3 = 26.27). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading on par with fair value.

Ashtead is a dominant equipment retail firm with a strong dividend record and is currently engaged in responsible expansion that should deliver handsome returns to shareholders. It is currently fairly valued, which makes it an attractive pick in a market where too many equities are trading at nosebleed-level valuations.

