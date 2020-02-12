Risk Gauges Show Minimal Damage From Coronavirus

Investors should take courage and use this opportunity to add to equity positions.

Historically, equity markets have performed well in the months after the entrance of a global epidemic.

Risk gauges are showing a divergence in the fear the coronavirus is evoking in the real world, compared to investor sentiment in the financial markets.

Fear is powerful and can lead to us making irrational decisions in the markets.

There has not been a lack of catalysts in recent times, with the market breathing a sigh of relief after the US and China looked to be putting the tariff issue to bed towards the end of 2019, before news of a global spread of the coronavirus sent our adrenal glands pumping again at the start of 2020.

To me, there are two risk gauges I am looking at, and both show that fears of the coronavirus are not translating to a dampening in investor sentiment.

Chart of VIX plotted against S&P 500

In my first gauge, notice how it has been incredibly painful to predict a correction in the S&P 500 after the 2008-2009 crisis. We had a couple of VIX spikes that caused very short-lived corrections in equities.

VIX hit 35 in May 2010 - a "flash crash" attributed to high frequency traders that took the markets by surprise.

VIX hit 42 in August 2011 - political wrangling in the US where the country's credit rating was downgraded for the first time by ratings agency S&P.

VIX hit 29 in August 2015 - equities sold off after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank was going to raise rates soon.

VIX hit 25 in December 2018 - equities sold off along with emerging markets on fears that the Fed was raising rates too quickly.

The VIX jumped to only 19 on fears of the coronavirus, which pales in comparison with previous spikes above 25 and to as high as 42. Historically, these spikes in the VIX have proved to be very valuable buying opportunities in equities, and this time should be no different.

In today's case, the S&P 500 has even gone on to make new highs despite there being no visible containment or vaccine for the virus yet. Yes, there are some trials of antiviral drugs taking place, but there is nothing to suggest an imminent solution to the coronavirus. Yet, the S&P 500 sits at record highs and this should be seen as a sign of strength.

Looking at past precedents, equity markets could currently be imitating history. Our world has been hit by drastically more fatal epidemics before like SARS, where the fatality rate was 9.6%, compared to the estimated 1-2% for the novel coronavirus. Even then, the MSCI World Index took a mere 1 month after SARS appeared to post a +8.6% return. On average, the 6-month return for the MSCI World Index after an epidemic is +8.5%. With these odds, you are better off buying into virus-enabled dips in equities.

The second risk gauge I am looking at is the US 10-Year Treasury Yield:

Monthly Chart: US 10-Year Treasury Yield

The US 10-Year Treasury Yield has been on a steady decline since the 1980s, which has fueled a multi-year bond rally. However, since 2011, the UST10Y yield has rebounded numerous times from the 1.40% support.

Theoretically, investors rush into the safety of US Treasuries if they are concerned about global growth. We are now at 1.58%, and for now, fears of the coronavirus have not led to a break in this crucial 1.40% handle.

If the UST10Y yield manages to make a new all-time low, then that should be construed as a warning sign. For now, the chart shows no technical damage, which implies that investor sentiment is not turning wildly risk-off.

These two risk gauges are on my radar, and both currently point to a more bullish or at least resilient picture than the negative one the mainstream media is painting. These are some of the headlines at the moment:

"Could the coronavirus epidemic trigger a China-led global recession?" - South China Morning Post

"Global recession fears as China quarantines MILLIONS over coronavirus" - Express

"A Global Recession is Coming if China Fails to Kill Coronavirus Spread" - CCN

"Coronavirus fallout could shock the global economy into recession, Stephen Roach warns" - CNBC

There is clearly a disconnect between what the financial markets are showing compared to the mainstream media. To top it off, we have just seen the largest weekly inflow into bonds since 2013 in the first week of January, when negative headlines on the coronavirus were spreading.

The fact that equities can continue to power higher to new highs despite all this negativity, and the fact that the US 10-Year Treasury Yield can still hold its 8-year 1.40% support despite the overwhelming inflow into fixed income tells me we are increasingly likely to see an outsized relief rally in global equities. Fears surrounding the coronavirus are not dampening investor sentiment, and investors should look to add to equity positions to take advantage of the potential relief rally.

One stock investors can consider is JPMorgan (JPM), a stock which I alerted subscribers of my marketplace service The Naked Charts in September 2019 that it was exhibiting an extremely bullish technical pattern on the charts.

This was the trade recommendation I sent out on 22 September 2019:

Weekly Chart: JPMorgan (22 September 2019)

Weekly Chart: JPMorgan (today)

JPMorgan has broken out higher from a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, signifying that the stock is now on an uptrend. In terms of buying JPM stock at this point in time, think about this - JPM has continued to perform well despite the Fed keeping interest rates low, and despite the huge inflows into fixed income suppressing bond yields.

Imagine if we get a rally if and when the coronavirus clears up. This will likely lead to a huge exodus from the fixed income space into equities, sending bond yields higher in response. The financial sector - and JPM - will likely be huge beneficiaries of the market pricing in higher interest rates.

In conclusion, the fear in the real world outside the financial markets is not damaging investor risk sentiment, which has been bullish or resilient at the very least. At this point, the best play would be to buy into equities to gun for a potential relief rally in risk assets.

