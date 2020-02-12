VeriSign: A Good And Expensive Company With No Growth Catalysts

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock has risen by almost 20% in the past 12 months. This report will explain two reasons why long-term investors should consider taking profits and look for a better yield elsewhere. First, VRSN valuation is stretched. It has a forward 12-month PE ratio of 32, which is almost double the S&P 500 average of 18.8. All other ratios - like PS and price to FCF - are significantly above the five-year averages. Second, the company's growth has stalled, and it appears that there are no growth catalysts that will propel the company's stock higher.

Introduction

VeriSign is a little-known and underfollowed company. According to Yahoo Finance, only four analysts cover the company. This is partly because the company operates in a rather "boring" industry of domain registry. The company is the sole registry of the .com and .net domain names. As a result, the company earns $7.85 for every .com domain and $9.02 for all .net domains. These are the two most popular domain names in the world. The company's activities are highly regulated by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). This means that the company is limited on how it increases its prices. It can only increase domain prices when required by ICANN and the US government.

VeriSign boasts of having a very prominent backer in Warren Buffett, who invested in the company in 2013. Today, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is the biggest institutional holder of the company. It has an 11% stake that is worth more than $2.4 billion.

Easy-to-Understand Business Model

VeriSign operates an asset-light business model that is highly predictable. In the most recent earnings report, the company reported that it had 144 million .com domains and 13.4 million .net domains. These numbers have been growing, albeit at a slower pace, which is logical, considering that the number of websites being launched has declined.

The company has a simple business model that helps it reduce its R&D, SG&A, and marketing costs. On marketing, the company does not need to advertise. The companies which advertise are companies like GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) that sell domains. Indeed, the company has a gross margin of 85% and an operating margin of 65%. The other companies with such a high-margin business model are companies like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). This is because they simply provide a technology that is used by banks and other tech companies.

As a result, VeriSign is a company that is known for its high free cash flow. The free cash flow has grown from $88 million in 2011 to more than $739 million in 2019. In return, the company has returned a substantial amount of money to shareholders through share repurchases. In the past ten years, the company's outstanding shares have declined from more than 182 million to 117 million. In the third quarter, VRSN spent more than $194 million in repurchases.

Valuation and Lack of a Catalyst

VeriSign operates in a winner-take-all company. While there are many competitors, a company that wins the .com and .net domains become a monopoly because the services cannot be offered by another company. It is a simple business to understand. The management simplified the model by exiting its security business to Neustar. It has high margins and high free cash flow. As a result, the company's valuation is not cheap. This happens to all companies with such characteristics. Stories have been written about how companies like Visa and Mastercard are eternally expensive. These companies get a lofty valuation even when their revenue growth is non-existent. In fact, VRSN annual growth has slowed from 14% in 2013 to just above 1% in 2019.

The company has a trailing price to sales ratio of 20.60. This is a significant premium, considering that its 5-year median is 11.2. The trailing 12 months price to earnings (PE) ratio of 39 is above the 5-year median of 30. The PE ratio is above the S&P 500 average PE ratio of just 24. This is summarized by the chart below.

Source: YCharts

The same trend is true when you look at the company's trailing price to free cash flow and its five-year average. The two are 34x and 21x, respectively.

The same fact that the company emerges when we use the Discount Cash Flow model. The model, which uses a discount rate of 7.1% and a perpetual growth rate of 1.7%, shows that the fair value of the stock should be about $167 vs. the current $210.

The biggest challenge we see with VeriSign is that there is no immediate catalyst for the stock. The management has mentioned that they want to continue with the status quo. They want to increase their focus on domain registry. This is a good thing because it will not affect the company's margins.

In addition, the company has recently entered into a deal with ICANN. The deal will allow VRSN to increase prices by 7% in each of the last four years of each six-year contract renewal. This is a similar deal like the one that the company made with the US government in 2018. As such, we expect that the company will increase .com prices from $7.85 to $10.26 in the next four years. This is a 30% increase in its most important domains.

This price increase has already been priced in by the market. As such, the question is what will help the company drive its sales in the next few years.

Conclusion

VeriSign is a great company that is easy to understand, has excellent margins, and has an almost impenetrable moat. These characteristics, and Warren Buffett's backing, have made the company a favorite among investors. This has led to a significant increase in the company's valuation. The challenge is that this valuation comes at a time when there are minimal growth catalysts for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.