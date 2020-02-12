Taking Profits In Innoviva

The shares were compelling to me because of a combination of valuation and evidence of financial improvement (e.g. reducing the valuation allowance). The shares have moved up accordingly.

Earlier, bears in this company got ahead of themselves. The comments on my first article suggested that people think the rest of us are unaware of potential bad news.

Since publishing my bullish piece on Innoviva Inc. (INVA), the shares are up just under 14%, against a gain of 7% for the S&P 500 over the same time period. While this is gratifying on some level, I think a stock that was trading at $12.70 is by definition much less risky than one that's trading at $14.40, so for that reason I must revisit the name. Additionally, the company has released earnings since and net income is way down. Finally, the short put options that I recommended selling in my previous article have done quite well, and so I must review this trade and recommend another.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past several years, the company has grown dramatically, with revenue and income from operations up at CAGRs of 37%, and 50% respectively. This has caused the company to go from a massive loss to sustained and growing profitability over the past four years. Additionally, the company has a rock solid capital structure, as evidenced by the fact that cash represents about 90% of long-term liabilities currently outstanding. Additionally, the company has managed to reduce long-term liabilities at a CAGR of about 10% over the past six years. Finally, I made much of (some would say "went on about") management's reduction in the valuation allowance in 2018. This was significant in my view because it signaled management's growing confidence that they would be able to realize their deferred tax assets.

I must explain what happened to net income in 2019 relative to 2018, given the decline of about $204.63 million from the earlier period to 2019. All of the delta in net income from period to period can be explained by the fact that the company moved from a $196 million income tax benefit to a $41.9 million income tax expense. Thus, when an investor strips out the non-recurring elements, income didn't drop much at all.

The Stock

The reason I was so bullish on this investment in the past was because of the stock. The market was forecasting a very dire future for the company, and had gotten ahead of itself as it sometimes does. Just as the shares were excessively cheap earlier, they may be excessively expensive now, so I must spill some virtual ink looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

I made much of the fact that the shares were trading for a P/E of ~3.7 and a price to free cash flow of 5.7 times. In my view, that valuation reduces the risk of a purchase significantly. The valuation has changed dramatically since, per the following.

In my view, given the uptick in both P/E and Price to free cash flow valuations, I think it would be reasonable to sell the shares at the moment. While I like the fact that the stock is trading at a discount relative to the overall market, it's not cheap relative to the company's own history. Additionally, the last time the shares traded at this level on a price to free cash basis, they went on to disappoint. I don't think history necessarily repeats, but it may rhyme. For that reason, I'm taking profits at these levels.

Options As Alternative

As I stated in my previous article on the name, I bought back my short puts in late January. That represented a nice profit in my view, and I think there's a chance to make some premium again. In spite of the fact that I consider the shares to be a poor investment at these levels, I think it's possible to benefit by selling puts, as these represent a win-win trade in my view. If the shares continue to rise, or flatline from here, the investor simply pockets the premium like I did in late January. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they think stands a reasonable chance of producing decent long-term returns.

With that in mind, I would recommend selling the September INVA puts with a strike of $11. These are currently bid-asked at $.25-$.35. If the investor simply takes the bid here, they'll either generate some "free" premium, or they'll buy the shares at a price to free cash flow of ~4.6. I consider this to be a reasonable level at which to acquire the shares.

Conclusion

I think the market was unduly pessimistic last November when I first wrote about Innoviva. There's growing evidence that that pessimism is fading somewhat, which by definition makes the shares more risky in my view. For that reason, I am strongly inclined to sell the shares. That said, I think there's still some value here, and would be willing to buy at $11. For that reason, I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article. I think the market gets ahead of itself on the upside or the downside. I managed to take advantage of undue pessimism a few months ago. I want to get out before things get too optimistic for my taste.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long, I'll be selling. Additionally, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.