7 Ways To Beat The Market: Dividend Growth Update For 2020
In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted seven buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.
Even as this historically long economic expansion sets new records, many Americans have failed to participate in the equity market outside of employer-sponsored retirement plans.
Investors should understand simple and easy-to-implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.
The fourth strategy I will discuss in this series of articles is consistent dividend growth investing which has seen these stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.
While outperforming over long time intervals, this strategy lagged in 2019 even as interest rates fell.
Many academics subscribe to the Dividend Irrelevance theorem that states that, in a world with no taxes or costs of financial distress, dividend policy is irrelevant. After all, an investor could simply sell a portion