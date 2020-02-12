Summary

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted seven buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

Even as this historically long economic expansion sets new records, many Americans have failed to participate in the equity market outside of employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Investors should understand simple and easy-to-implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

The fourth strategy I will discuss in this series of articles is consistent dividend growth investing which has seen these stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

While outperforming over long time intervals, this strategy lagged in 2019 even as interest rates fell.