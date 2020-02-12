Closed-End Funds: 2 'Buy' Rated Funds And 1 'Hold' Rated Fund

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

It's no secret that broadly speaking the market is looking a bit frothy as of late, as we continue to charge higher into 2020. This was even on the back of a potential war scare. I'm sure this won't be the last we hear of the U.S.-Iran conflict for the year either. What a way to start off 2020!

With that being said, we have many holdings in our three portfolios that are rated as a 'Hold' for now. This seems to be consistent with the type of environment we are in with stretched valuations. Many of these 'Hold' rated positions can offer attractive returns over the long-term or a potential way to play the rotation strategy that we utilize at the Lab. These positions would be encouraged to be entered through a dollar-cost averaging method of making smaller purchases overtime before we see better opportunities in the market. Additionally, when Stanford Chemist sends out a trade alert to swap a position, this could be a convenient time to start utilizing the "compounding income on steroids" method that we focus on. In other words, purchasing the position will allow members to take advantage of future swap opportunities. Of course, that is if the position fits with the investor's overall portfolio.

I wanted to take a brief dive into two positions that are currently rated as a 'Buy' today and one rated as a 'Hold'. In taking a look at these three funds I wanted to highlight some potential opportunities for newer members and a refresher for older members as well!

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF)

KMF is held in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. The fund is rated as a 'Buy,' with a steep discount of 13.65%. We are essentially targeting a 'Buy' range of anything below -10%. A 'Hold' range would include from the lower threshold to our 'Sell' target of parity or 0%.

As a CEF that operates in the energy sector, more specifically, midstream/MLP space - an investor needs to be aware of the cyclical nature of such a fund. Additionally, as a sector-specific position, this fund would fit great in a portfolio that is well-diversified already but may need a bit more energy exposure. We have seen the cyclical nature of the energy space with the latest Coronavirus hitting the globe. The uncertainty from this disease alone was enough to reverse the rally energy was receiving at the end of 2019.

Of course, it isn't any surprise but energy has been getting hammered since 2015 and the collapse of oil prices. Every time it seems to be making a recovery, we see events to drive it back down. The latest being the Coronavirus.

Data by YCharts

Oil prices are yet to recover and the positions with exposure to the sector are in the same boat. What we do get with KMF though is the specialty management of Kayne Anderson. With that, they are charging a premium to manage the fund as well. Currently, reported expense ratios for 2018 were at 2.2%, when interest expenses are included this climbs to a total of 4%.

KMF plays right into the theme that I presented in an earlier posting about expectations for 2020. As mentioned above this is a play right into the energy sector, the worst performing 2019 sector. This was along with healthcare coming in as the second-worst sector performance.

Valuations are dirt cheap in the energy space as investors have begun giving up hope for any significant recovery. This may be for good reason since the energy space has to worry about two major problems heading into the year - political and slowing global demand! With that being said, KMF's valuation is even further than dirt cheap. So, dipping into this fund might prove profitable going forward.

Data by YCharts

Of course, being a CEF, they offer another positive - the high distribution. Although we have seen several cuts in the fund since its inception (for obvious reasons), it is unlikely to see the distribution go to zero. This is because the structure for CEFs call for the majority of any incoming cash is passed through to investors.

Data by YCharts

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

This is another holding in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. HQH is rated as a 'Buy', with its current discount at a whopping 10.64%. The 'Buy' range sets in at anything below an -8% discount, with a 'Hold' range of anything above that to parity. A discount/premium at parity with the fund's NAV would kick in the 'Sell' range.

Data by YCharts

HQH operates in another sector-specific segment. The healthcare space, which falls into the second-lowest performing sector for 2019 and which I highlighted for being attractive in 2020 due to valuations. Again, there is significant pressure being an election year from politicians. Although, we don't need to worry so much about a slowing economy as the healthcare space is resilient to such economic mishaps. The caveat here, with HQH, is its strong focus in the biotech subsector of healthcare.

Currently, the fund has 62.8% in the biotech space, with the remainder of its portfolio in various other subsectors. What this means for investors is increased volatility relative to the traditionally defensive healthcare space. This is because the biotech space is all about 'make or break' announcements from the FDA on drug approvals or denials. This is because the biotech space is about producing new medical devices and pharmaceuticals. If they don't produce successful treatments, then they are just spending money without any cash-flow coming into the companies.

Again, this position would potentially be a great fit for a portfolio that is already well-rounded. As this is a sector-specific fund, and additionally, tilting into the biotech subsector as well. Something else to consider though is the lack of utilizing leverage on the fund. This may make it less volatile than some CEF investors are accustomed too. It also helps balance out the volatility from the subsector biotech tilt. Although, a look at the long-term chart of the fund may not make it appear so.

Data by YCharts

Again here, being a CEF, we have an attractive distribution to look forward too. It is currently at a managed rate of 8% of NAV. This is adjusted quarterly from the prior quarterly NAV's close.

Data by YCharts

Another positive for HQH, even with its specialty management team, they don't charge a premium to operate the fund. The total expense ratio comes in at a reasonable 1.12%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)

Since the initial publication of this article to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory - HYI has gone from a 'Buy' rating to a 'Hold'. The data has been updated to reflect this strong performance in only a few short weeks.

HYI, a holding in our Income Generator portfolio, is currently showing a discount of -3.56%. The fund has a 'Buy' range of anything below a -6% discount. We would be looking to sell if the fund hit parity and a 'Hold' range would be anything below that to the 6% discount level. This fund is in our Income Generator portfolio. In this case, the fund isn't a sector-specific fund. They are a high-yield fund though, but can potentially make a greater fit in one's portfolio through holding a diversified portfolio of high-yield positions. So, one doesn't necessarily have to have a well-rounded portfolio at the time of picking up shares of HYI, if they so choose.

HYI has a very reasonable total expense ratio of 0.90%, which is great to see.

Data by YCharts

The other thing that HYI can provide is that they don't utilize leverage when many others in this fixed-income junk space do utilize leverage. Relatively speaking, this has held the fund back a bit when looking at a total return basis relative to peers. However, this is to be expected. We would also anticipate that the fund doesn't participate in the total drawdown either.

Additionally, the fund has another quirk. The fund is set up as a limited-term structure. This means that the fund anticipates that it will liquidate on September 30, 2025. This means for investors holding shares of HYI - they will receive the current NAV per share in the liquidation at said time. Not to be confused with a target term fund that looks to pay back a specific NAV per share amount at the termination date. HYI does not have this mandate to follow, it will simply be whatever the NAV per share amount is.

As the fund gets closer to the termination date we would anticipate the discount to contract to parity. Since the fund is at a 3.56% discount, we could be looking at 0.71% of alpha generation over the next 5 years due to this fact alone.

Data by YCharts

The price has been coming down since inception, which doesn't seem to be encouraging but we have been getting a reverse in that trend.

Data by YCharts

Similar to its share price, the fund has adjusted its distribution downward several times. However, the trend has begun moving in the other direction now with a few raises coming from the fund. The fund's yield is about as low as its historically been for HYI. This might be the reasoning behind several raises coming from them. Additionally, it might also help mitigate the NAV erosion that HYI has appeared to be experiencing since inception.

Overall, it seems like the fund is heading in a better direction. Of course, being a high yield fund, the global economy can play a big role in its performance going forward. We would need to avoid a severe downturn as it would see many of its underlying holdings defaulting due to being on shaky ground already. You don't get a junk-credit rating because you're financially stable, after all.

Conclusion

While the overall environment has been lofty, we still see some buying opportunities. They are just limited and patience should be key to a successful 2020. It is unlikely we will see such strong returns as we did with 2019, but it isn't out of the question to still see positive returns after a banner year of 30%+ returns. We explored the specifics of returns in a historical context after such a fantastic year in a prior piece.

The three funds highlighted above could prove to be at attractive valuations and therefore, at an attractive entry-level. Many of our positions in our portfolios are at a 'Hold' rating that we would suggest utilizing a dollar-cost averaging method. Two of the three funds also help reinforce my prior piece about opportunities in sectors that lagged in 2019 - energy and healthcare. KMF would be a great fit for an investor that may be a bit light in the energy space. Additionally, HQH, a healthcare play with a tilt towards the biotech, can fit the itch for someone on the lighter side of healthcare exposure.

HYI could fit in just about any portfolio as a great addition for 2020. Though, its high yield fixed-income focus should be noted and contemplated as an appropriate holding for each individual. A major benefit for HYI is the term structure that will see the fund liquidating in 2025. Thus, its discount is highly anticipated to disappear the closer we get to termination year.

One of the great reasons to be a CEF investor is the opportunity for still collecting distributions, no matter what the overall market is doing. This is beneficial for buyers of CEFs since our monthly cash-flow can continue to grow. Essentially, a lower market can be a good thing as we would reinvest at even more attractive valuations. Thus, grow our income even faster when prices are depressed through our dollars buying more of an underlying holding!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMF, HQH, HYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on January 13th, 2020. It has been edited to reflect changes since the original publication.