Lam Research: Strong Cash Flows, Repurchases And Cheap

Lam is highly cash flow generative, and using its cash to repurchase shares at a fast clip.

Investment Thesis

Lam Research (LRCX) trades at an all-time high, as investor confidence is noticeably strong. However, on this rare occasion there are reasons to believe the stock remains cheaply valued. Here's why:

Strong Tailwinds to the Back

After the challenging 2019 investors had to endure, calendar 2020 is showing strong promise:

Going into the March 2020 quarter, Lam is guiding for an increase of 15% to the top-line. This is quite a different strength from where we were this time last year.

Lam Research notes strength in foundry and logic, as well as NAND spending by customers. Positive outlooks, together with a strong balance sheet, and strong cash flows allowed Lam to return to shareholders $1 billion via share repurchases plus $167 million via dividends in Q2 2020 alone.

For a company being valued at $47 billion market cap, to return to shareholders close to $1.2 billion over a 90 day period is astonishing. This figure is more than many companies make in a full year and goes to show just how much cash Lam oozes.

Semiconductor Industry is Notoriously Cyclical

With Lam Research, what investors should always be mindful of is when the company is oozing strong cash flows in one period, and trading at a particular low multiple, as the company may be facing a downturn up ahead.

Moreover, not only is Lam Research highly susceptible to competitors with superior technology, but its operations are extremely sensitive to changes in the economy. If customers feel anxious about their respective industries, they will rapidly reduce capital expenditure purchases with Lam Research.

Having said that, I'm afraid to say it, but I think this time it's different. I believe that Lam Research showed remarkable prudence through the challenging 2019 period and that its steadfastness to invest in critical research and development programs puts it a step ahead of the competition.

What's more, cloud and IoT sectors continue to rapidly expand and are only going in one direction, and that is to increase the need for powerful and cost-efficient semiconductors.

Furthermore, looking into the quarter ahead (Q3 2020), we can see that Lam is guiding to a small amount of GAAP gross margin expansion to 46.4%. This will be the highest Q3 GAAP gross margin over the past 3 years.

Thus, reinforcing that its strong revenues are not only being driven solely through high-volume but through pricing increases too.

Given that two-thirds of Lam Research's revenue is derived from memory markets, led by non-volatile memory ('NAND') and DRAM memory, Lam's CFO Doug Bettinger commented during the call that he is seeing the NAND industry's price and profits stabilize and bodes well for investors.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Lam Research trades at a small premium to its peer, Applied Materials (AMAT). But there are good reasons for why Lam Research trades at a slightly higher multiple, while at the same time affording the investor a cheaper investment.

Lam Research has significantly more control over its profit margins throughout the cycle.

Moreover, even though Lam Research trades for 19x trailing cash flows from operations, we should remember that these are cash multiples rather than earnings -- investors typically are willing to pay more for cash than earnings.

The Bottom Line

Lam Research is a well-managed company, that showed caution during the challenging memory downturn in 2019 and is now back on the aggressive.

Its balance sheet carries a net cash position of approximately $1 billion. Seeing that Lam Research is highly cash-generative, it is understandable why Lam continues to aggressively repurchase its own shares, having completed $3 billion of its $5 billion buyback authorization. This stock is worthwhile considering as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.