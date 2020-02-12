UnitedHealth: Prepare For Much Slower EPS Growth As Premiums Decline

While UnitedHealth has had the most growth in recent years, the growth stemmed from ACA. What is given can be taken.

While healthcare reform has been on the back-burner, material discussions are likely to return now that the impeachment conflict is passed and the election draws closer.

Health insurance stocks struggled with underperformance from 2018 to the end of 2019 as investors feared imminent regulatory overhaul of the insurance industry. However, since making a bottom last Fall, most of the giant U.S. health insurers have rallied 30% or more.

Indeed, U.S. regulators seem to have become distracted with other issues, putting healthcare reform on the backburner. That said, the Iowa caucus demonstrated that competition for Democratic candidates will be very steep. High healthcare insurance premiums are one of the top issues among voters so, now that impeachment is over, it is likely to return to candidates'/lawmakers' agenda.

Currently, between 40% and 70% of U.S voters support a "Medicare for all" type of policy. Support varies significantly based on details, but the common ground is that voters feel they are overpaying for insurance and want a cheaper option. The seemingly growing consensus is a "government option" that would compete with private insurers. While this would theoretically keep insurance firms in the business, "competition" between a tax-levying risk-free-rate borrowing entity and a private corporation is highly asymmetrical and would almost certainly cut private insurers' bottom line.

Importantly, the previous Affordable Care Act significantly boosted insurers' revenue and margins partly because it forced many younger people who use care infrequently to buy health insurance and resulted in fewer customer acquisition costs. The act went into effect from 2014-2016. As you can see below, earnings growth took off after that and was promoted by a drop in operating-expense/revenue:

Data by YCharts

CI not included since they seem to account OPEX differently.

Many analysts are looking at the EPS growth of these companies as a buy signal. While growth is usually good, it should be pointed out that these gains were due not to exceptional management nor economic/technological development, it is simply due to regulatory changes. What is given can be taken away, particularly if voters continue to demand it.

We can also see that efficiency improvements are slowing as seen by the recent jump/end-to-declines in operating expense/revenue. Again, there is no free lunch and lower costs will eventually result in lower revenue as insurers compete by lowering premiums. Indeed, while healthcare costs are rising, insurance premiums are actually falling of late.

So, it may be a good time to take the contrarian position and be bearish on the health insurance industry. While most healthcare stocks are not too expensive, their earnings are more fickle than many assume and I suspect that earnings will decline or, at least, stop rising by year-end for all major insurers. Looking through the pack, it seems that UnitedHealth (UNH) is the most overvalued and is poised to decline the most.

UNH Trades At A Large Premium To Peers

United Health is the largest insurance company in the U.S and is best compared to Anthem (ANTM), Humana (HUM), Cigna (CI), and Centene (CNC) which operate in the managed Health Care industry and have between 40K and 300K employees. Of those, UNH has been the top performer over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

Looking back to the EPS chart, we also know that UNH has had significantly higher EPS growth over the past five years despite having less OPEX/revenue improvements. This is a signal that they've been the best at acquiring new customers and thereby increasing revenue which has grown about 14% per year since 2014 (as opposed to 8% in the years following the crisis but prior to the enactment of ACA). Again, while growth is generally beneficial, this increases UNH's regulatory risk considerably if more of ACA's provisions are undone/reformed.

Despite the risk, UNH has a considerably higher valuation than its peers as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company has among the highest valuation from a forward "P/E" standpoint and, by far, the highest valuation on a forward "EV/EBITDA" standpoint.

Importantly, while the earnings of these companies have grown, their underlying book value has not kept pace since the assets backing new customers have come from borrowed money, not equity. As you can see below leverage spiked considerably through the 2014-2016 period for most insurers (ex. Cigna):

Data by YCharts

The spike in liabilities has caused UNH to be the most expensive from an asset-value perspective and the company has decent leverage levels. Centene and Cigna have higher leverage, but trade much closer to their underlying book value than UNH. Now, leverage is still not necessarily high for any of them as UNH's Financial debt/EBITDA is quite low (1.8), but if earnings decline as I expect, that ratio will be much higher and the company's high book value premium is likely to close.

The Bottom Line

While UNH has had the highest revenue growth, I believe that growth will fade considerably over the coming year as insurers compete for lower premiums and thereafter as likely healthcare reform lowers insurer profits. The vast majority of the economic gains from ACA have been realized and are highly unlikely to drive growth across the industry.

Of course, there is also the black swan risk of the Coronavirus spreading across the U.S. and flooding hospitals as has happened in China. It took a matter of weeks for the Wuhan hospitals to be full and for medical supplies prices to skyrocket. If the virus is not stopped, this risk will probably not be fully realized by the market until it is at our front door, but it stands to be catastrophic for insurance companies, much like an earthquake for home insurers.

As you can see below, health insurers have already begun to underperform the S&P 500 considerably due to this risk:

Data by YCharts

Again, it is too early to say if the U.S will experience the virus similarly to China. I'd venture to say that most investors do not believe that will happen, but it should be kept in mind as it will likely hurt insurers far more than any other industry.

Overall, health insurance stocks seem like clear sells with United Healthcare being the best short opportunity due to its high valuation, leverage, and subpar efficiency. The stock's borrowing fee is a minimal 30 bps and I'd give the company a price target of $215 (25% lower) to put its forward "P/E" more inline with a peer of similar leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.