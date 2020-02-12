How Far Underwriting Excellence Can Take You: Travelers, Markel, Berkshire Hathaway

Based on this method, Travelers' intrinsic value is estimated at about book value plus 1/3 of its float.

Introduction

A long time ago I read an interview with Thomas Geyner of Markel (MKL). Unfortunately, I do not have a link to it now but still remember that, when asked about a role model in underwriting, Mr. Geyner mentioned Travelers (TRV). Knowing that Markel itself was one of the best underwriters, I took notice and got interested in comparing an outstanding property and casualty underwriter with insurers that excel in both underwriting and investing.

This post is a logical continuation of my earlier posts "Markel is inexpensive with underappreciated growth" and "The wonderful transformations of insurance float: Berkshire Hathaway" (which I will refer to as Part 1 and Part 2). In particular, I will address an issue of valuing insurance float that caused active discussions in comments to Part 1 and Part 2.

Around Combined Ratio

We will start our analysis with the most important number for a P&C carrier - its combined ratio. The table below lists the TRV's numbers for the last 10 years with MKL's numbers added for comparison.

It is not so easy to compare the numbers directly since MKL operates in specialty insurance and reinsurance segments while TRV operates in three primary insurance segments with specialty (where combined ratios are typically lower) being only one of them. Still, TRV's numbers are impressive: only once in the last 10 years, TRV lost money in underwriting.

Let us now build a simple normalized model for TRV's pretax income ignoring capital gains since it does not matter much whether capital gains are realized or not.

Table 2: Normalized pretax earnings for TRV

Please note that fees received by TRV and listed on its income statement are already accounted for in the combined ratio as either expense or loss reduction and we do not have to account for them separately. However, we have to account separately for non-insurance general and administrative expenses (for example, the costs of running a public company) which are included in other net expense line item.

From the last row in the table, the multiple for valuing TRV based on its normalized pretax income is about 10 (the average multiple for the last 5 years is exactly 10). Surprisingly, this multiple did not change noticeably when the corporate tax was dropped to 21% in 2018.

We can further theorize why the number 10 is so important (there exists an explanation based on comparing pretax earnings yield with a long-time average yield of long T-bonds), but this is not our main objective here. Our last conclusion in this section is that the current TRV price ($136 at the time of writing) is close to its value based on our simple model.

P&C Insurer Valuation Based on Its Balance Sheet

There is a certain attraction in valuing an insurance company based solely on its balance sheet that accumulates results of multi-year operations. It may provide some additional insight as compared with the direct income statement approach in the previous section. Certainly, the book value (B) is at the center of this approach.

The other important component of this approach is the insurer's float (F). Just as a reminder: the float is cash that an insurer receives upfront as premiums and that is expected to be paid in the future to settle claims. The float can be calculated directly from the balance sheet as losses payable (with adjustment expenses) + unearned premiums - reinsurance recoverable - premiums receivable - deferred acquisition costs.

The calculated result represents the future value of float as the claims will be paid in the future, often far in the future, and we should discount the float to the present value to determine its contribution to insurer's intrinsic value. For insurers with costless float (i.e. with a combined ratio on average and in most years less than 100%), this logic produces the following formula for the value (V) of insurance company:

where r is the discount rate, and n is the number of years it takes on average to pay out the float.

This formula simply states that when determining the insurer's value, we should replace the undiscounted float with its discounted equivalent.

What number should we use for the discount rate r? Since the float is invested in securities until being paid out, we should use the after-tax rate of return of the insurer's investment portfolio. One might think that since float is almost always invested in bonds, we should use bonds' yield instead of total portfolio return. But we cannot attribute a particular dollar of the investment portfolio to either equity or float. On the contrary, we can settle a particular claim by either selling a stock or a bond from the investment portfolio and that is why we should use the total portfolio return as the discount rate.

And what about n? It represents the float duration in market perception. And this leads us to interesting consequences.

Let us consider an insurer that consistently operates with underwriting profit and float growing each year. It means that the float F for any particular year is neither be ever repaid (since it will be replaced with a higher value of F in subsequent years) nor it carries any interest charge. Then n is equal to infinity (or at least to a very big number speaking practically), and, based on the formula above, the value of insurer simply becomes the sum of its (tangible) book B and float F (the second term in parenthesis of the formula becomes negligible for a very big n). This result would become even more obvious in case this insurer can also generate a high rate of return r on its investment portfolio. Have you recognized this company? In my post about Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) (Part 2 with its link in Introduction), I specifically showed that its value is very close to the sum of book value and float. The table below is reproduced from Part 2:

Valuing Travelers' Balance Sheet

Let us now use our formula to calculate TRV value. Table 4 presents float values for TRV and MKL over 10 years.

Table 4: Float Values for Travelers and Markel

Since at the time of writing MKL's balance sheet for 2019 was not available I used the data for Sep 30, 2019 balance sheet in 10-Q.

TRV's float growth is anemic (on average about 1% per year) and, in the market's perception, its float duration is expected to be the shortest as compared with BRK.B or MKL. But even for a skeptical investor, this duration should not be below, say, 10-15 years: the float has been already growing for 10 years in Table 4 and it is difficult to imagine that for an excellent insurer like TRV the float will become zero in 10-15 years. At the same time, the investment horizon even for very long-term investors (such as pension plans) is unlikely to exceed 15 years or so. So, I would argue that the range of 10 to 15 is a proper estimate for n (this logic is not valid for BRK.B, which is sharply focused on growing its float. Berkshire's float is mentioned in every Buffett's letter for the last 30-40 years or so and, in the market's perception, its duration is deemed to be very long regardless of the investment horizon. For comparison, please try to find the word "float" in the Travelers' Annual Report).

For the last 5 years, TRV's after-tax yields on its investment portfolio were 2.7%, 2.6%, 2.6%, 2.9%, 2.8% (10-Ks and Statistical Supplements on the company's website). These yields are expected to be proxies for the investment returns since equities represent only about 0.5% of the TRV's investment portfolio. If we assume r = 2.8% as in 2019, then for n =15 our formula will almost exactly produce V = B + F/3. For n=10, the same formula will produce V = B + F/4. In the last section of this post, we will compare our theory with the market data.

TRV avoids investing in stocks with one noticeable exception: its own stock. All extra funds that are not needed to support its business or pay dividends are applied to buybacks. During the last 5 years on average, it repurchased 5.6% of its market cap per year. Since it is trading at 10% normalized pretax earnings, these buybacks generate a 10% pretax yield (about 8% after-tax) immediately as compared with 2.6-2.9% after-tax yield of its portfolio.

Would TRV fare better if part of its portfolio were invested in equities, partially at the cost of buybacks? Buybacks seem to be justified by TRV's low valuations. But what if these valuations are low in part because all available funds are committed to buybacks when purchasing other equities may be more attractive?

The existing investment policy (minimum equity investments, maximum buybacks) was established long ago when interest rates were higher and the TRV's fixed-income investments had more potential. Today, dividends are often higher than bonds' coupons, on a corporate level these dividends are taxed more favorably than interest, many non-insurance stocks grow faster, and taxes on unrealized equities' gains are materially deferred. Perhaps, TRV may consider revisiting its investment policy. I do not think it is coincidental that Warren Buffett prefers to buy shares of other companies vs. repurchasing rather inexpensive shares of BRK.B.

How the Market Values Insurers' Float

Let us check how the market values the float for TRV and MKL as presented in Table 5.

Table 5: Float Valuation for TRV and MKL

We need to provide some explanations regarding Table 5:

The float value (F Value in Table 5) is calculated as (Market Cap - TB)/F and directly measures the value the market ascribes to float. To make Table 5 readable, I did not present Market Cap numbers.

At the time of writing, MKL's 10-K for 2019 was not available yet and I used the data for the third quarter of 2019 from 10-Q and the market cap of Sep 30, 2019.

For TRV, I used the tangible book value (TB), calculated as the book value less goodwill. The goodwill on the TRV's balance sheet is related to acquisitions of other insurance companies that contributed to float growth and using TB instead of B avoids double counting. For MKL, the goodwill relates to both insurance and non-insurance acquisitions and the selection of TB vs. B is not so clear (the correct number is somewhere in-between). For comparison, most of BRK.B's goodwill is related to non-insurance acquisitions and I used B in Table 2.

The first obvious conclusion is that, in recent years, the market values the TRV's float between 1/4 and 1/3 of its balance sheet number, in line with our calculations. Based on a very different input, it confirms our pretax income analysis: TRV trades close to its intrinsic value.

The same market ascribes higher values to the MKL's float, likely because of two reasons:

The MKL's float grows at about 8.5% per year on average vs. 1% growth for TRV. So, the market is more confident MKL will never have to repay it. After-tax returns for MKL's investment portfolio are relatively high. In its 10-Ks, MKL presents something called "annual taxable equivalent total investment returns". The details of its calculation are not supplied, but it seems to be pre-tax returns as adjusted for the same statutory tax rate (currently 21%). In 2018, the taxable equivalent return was 6.3% annualized over 10 years or almost exactly 5% on an after-tax basis. But this figure underestimates actual returns. Equities' unrealized gains are taxed on a deferred basis with low actual cash taxes. Markel Ventures, in our model, is a part of the investment portfolio as well. On the conference call on Feb 5, 2020, Thomas Geyner announced quite revealing figures (please see the transcript): total net equity investments in Markel Ventures are currently around $1B (upon accounting for returned and/or accumulated cash) and these investments generated $274M of EBITDA in 2019. It is likely to add another 1-1.5% to the after-tax return on roughly $19B investment portfolio.

Finally, based on Table 5, MKL deserves its "mini-Berkshire" name and is gradually approaching, though has not reached yet, Berkshire-level valuation as a sum of book and float.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV, MKL, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.