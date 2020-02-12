Hudson Technologies, Inc.: Effective Oversight Means Great Days Ahead

Pre-default price targets of $3.00 and $4.00 should once again be in play, and the stock is presently hovering around $0.80.

Downgrades were the result of default concerns (again, now cured), and price to book is unusually low, meaning a serious upward market correction is likely.

Source: Needpix.com

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) recently obtained a waiver and amendment to its credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association, thereby curing its default. As part of the modification, Hudson agreed to engage a representative of Grant Thornton LLP to act as Chief Restructuring Officer, essentially providing effective oversight. This is good news for shareholders.

Default Cured, Market Correction Likely

As we predicted in our prior article, Hudson cured its default with U.S. Bank. On December 19, 2019, the bank waived the default and amended its credit agreement with Hudson. Not surprisingly, this caused the share price to recover somewhat. In fact, we were further correct in predicting that the news would cause the stock to hit its 200-day moving average. The following chart is illustrative.

Source: Author, TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim

As indicated, the stock remains well above its lows prior to curing the default. But, the stock has still not returned to its historical levels. The initial reason the stock fell was a downgrade by Craig-Hallum on June 19, 2019. The stock then fell further due to another downgrade by Roth Capital on August 12, 2019. The main reason cited by the analysts for their downgrades was the default worries.

Prior to the default and corresponding downgrades, Craig-Hallum and Roth Capital had price targets of $3.00 and $4.00, respectively. And, as we know, the default has been cured. Yet, as indicated above, the stock is presently hovering around $0.80. Clearly, it is not where it should be.

This is not the only reason a sharp upward market correction is likely. As the following chart shows, Hudson's price to book remains uncharacteristically low, despite the good news. Indeed, at 0.566, Hudson's price to book is well below the sector median of 2.43.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

So, there are several reasons to bet on a serious upward surge in the stock price. The price to book ratio suggests that, statistically, pressure will cause the stock price to rise to make the ratio fit within its historical norms. Hudson cured its default, which was the reason for initial downgrades, and the pre-default price targets were $3.00 - $4.00. But wait, there's more.

Effective Oversight Should Further Quell Concerns

As part of the credit modification, Hudson agreed to appoint a representative of Grant Thornton LLP to the position of Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO). Accordingly, on January 2, 2020, Hudson appointed Ryan A. Maupin as its CRO.

This is great news because Grant Thornton has a rich history of turning companies experiencing financial difficulties around. Air Zimbabwe is a prime recent example. The debt-strapped company had serious financial difficulties dating as far back as February 2012 and, in October 2019, reportedly owed over $300 million to creditors.

Then, Grant Thornton stepped in. After having operated over a year with only one airline, Air Zimbabwe took delivery of a new airplane last month, marking a "positive step towards the turnaround of the national airline."

It is likely that the CRO will provide the same effective oversight of Hudson. We make this prediction for three reasons. First, U.S. Bank probably would not have offered the waiver and amendment unless it was confident that Hudson would get back on track. Having a CRO increases these chances.

Secondly, the modification provisions provide for the departure of the CRO once certain conditions are met. This seems to indicate that U.S. Bank envisions a successful outcome.

Finally, on the same day that U.S. Bank granted the modification, Hudson repaid in full its revolving loans from PNC Bank, and entered into a new revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank providing financing up to $60 million. In our opinion, it is just highly unlikely that Wells Fargo would have offered such financing unless it was confident in Hudson's ability to perform.

Q3 Guidance

One final factor to consider is the guidance offered contemporaneously with the company's Q3 2019 Report. The company reported that it is entering 2020 in a position where it is selling through its "higher priced R-22 acquired with the Airgas acquisition," in part due to a "tightening of the R-22 supply for the 2020 selling season," leading the company to conclude that it will enjoy a "margin level more in line with our historical performance."

In other words, 2020 looks to be a strong year for Hudson. When coupled with the upward pressures likely to bump the stock price mentioned earlier, along with the effective oversight further pointing the company in the right direction, buying now is a no brainer.

Conclusion

Financial concerns that led to downgrades have been quelled in light of Hudson curing the default via waiver and amendment, Wells Fargo's confidence in granting up to $60 million in financing, and effective oversight. The stock is set for a serious upward market correction. Given that the stock price is presently hovering around $0.80, and the pre-default price targets ranged from $3.00 - $4.00 (which should once again be in play as the default has been cured), now is probably a good time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.