Wereldhave: There's Too Much Gloom

However, there are no negative news on the horizon, short interest is very high and the company’s Dutch business looks very undervalued.

Investment thesis

On February 7, Dutch shopping centers REIT Wereldhave (WRDEF) revealed its transformation strategy and the mood of most investors included disappointment and anger. The dividend was cut but what caught most people by surprise was the choice to keep the Belgian portfolio and launch a vague €300-€350 million strategy to transform the majority of the shopping centers into full-service centers. Also, another significant hit came from a forecast for EPS dropping to €1.40-€1.50 in 2022.

Still, after the dust settles, I still think Wereldhave is significantly undervalued. The Belgian business is holding up pretty good and a dividend of €1.05- €1.10 in 2022 would still represent a yield of over 5% at €20 per share.

Overview of the portfolio

(Source: Wereldhave)

Wereldhave currently has 31 shopping centers in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The main issue is that most of them are lower-tier properties in a continent which is embracing e-commerce. The effect of e-commerce is reflected in the negative property revaluations that Wereldhave shareholders have become accustomed to. For 2019 alone, negative property revaluations came in at €447.5m or 13.4% of the total property value.

Since the value of the company’s properties keeps falling, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has deteriorated to 44.8%.

The turnaround plan

Many investors expected Wereldhave to decide to dispose of its business in Belgium as it’s in good health and trading much closer to its net asset value than its parent company. At the moment, Wereldhave owns 66.5% of Wereldhave Belgium and the latter is listed in Brussels. The net asset value per share of Wereldhave Belgium stands at €88.20 and the company’s shares are trading at €80.8 as of time of writing. Wereldhave, in turn, has a net asset value per share of €32.99 and is trading at €15.44 per share.

Wereldhave has decided to do the exact opposite – keep the Belgian business and sell its struggling French assets. This strategy will take much longer to complete. Overall, the company plans to sell properties with a book value of €1.08 billion, including some of its under-performing assets in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Wereldhave also plans to convert its shopping centers into full-service centers, which pretty much means that 25% of their areas will be converted into things like supermarkets and gyms. The issue with this plan is that these types of tenants need a lot of space and the rent per square meter is lower. Wereldhave’s rents are already low with an average of €188 per square meter for the whole portfolio, compared to some rivals in Europe which charge over €400 per square meter.

The whole transformation will cost €300- €350 million and if the company manages to sell those €1.08 billion of assets at book value, this will leave close to €700 million for reducing debt. The aim is to keep the loan-to-value ratio in a range of 30% to 40%.

The combination of asset sales, deleveraging and lower rent income will cause EPS to reach a trough of €1.40-€1.50 in 2022:

(Source: Wereldhave)

Why Wereldhave is undervalued

1) The Belgian business

At current market prices, Wereldhave’s stake in its Belgian arm is worth around €420 million or more than two thirds its entire market value. This means that the market is valuing Wereldhave’s French and Dutch portfolios at just €200 million.

(Source: Wereldhave)

The French portfolio is being sold and I expect this to be carried out at close to book value. It also makes no sense for the company to invest anything into its French shopping centers to turn them into full-service centers. So, you could say that the Dutch business is valued at just €200 million or around €5 per share. Adjusting for the Belgian arm and the sale of the French operations, the Dutch business accounts for a net asset value of around €860 million or over €21 per share. Even if you put down those €300- €350 million redevelopment costs as complete waste of money, the Dutch properties are still significantly undervalued.

2) Very high short interest

(Source: shortsell.nl)

As you can see, Wereldhave’s short interest is at a historically high level of 15.86%. Shorting shares of Wereldhave has proven to be very profitable over the past few years, but we’re entering into short squeeze territory now. With no negative news on the horizon, going short seems dangerous.

Conclusion

Wereldhave has decided to focus on Benelux and withdraw from France. It will also pivot into full service centers, which will cost €300-€350 million. The dividend has been cut and the future looks bleak.

However, I think this is as bad as it gets. There are no visible bad news over the next few months. The portfolio has been written down so much that it’s very likely that assets will be sold at or above book value. There will be no issue of equity to finance the turnaround. The short interest is at a record high. Rents are already much lower than competitors.

After the dust settles, the company will have Dutch and Belgian operations, with the latter being very easy to value as the operation is listed. The Dutch business itself looks very undervalued at the moment and this is where I think the opportunity lies. I think Wereldhave is worth at least €20 per share at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRDEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.