92 Dividend Boosts Announced February 10, 2020

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 32.29% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this mid-February pack.

Financial Services companies with twenty hikes showed the most increases the past week. Next best were the closed-end investment companies with fourteen.

That week, Barron's listed 92 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.0003 per M to $0.27 quarterly, and ranged 0.1% to 540% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 2/10/2020 updates for 92.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your February 10 data from Barron's for 92 dividend paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.69% To 116.67% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of February 10, 2020

Six of ten of these top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 10, 2020 were:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $1,166.59, based on the median of estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) was projected to net $660.13, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

USD Partners LP (USDP) was projected to net $435.11, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% less than the market as a whole.

Micro Focus International (MFGP) was projected to net $429.48, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for MFGP.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) was projected to net $402.65, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for NBLX.

BP plc (BP) was projected to net $341.72, based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% under the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $325.85, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% over the market as a whole.

Suncor Corp. (SU) was projected to net $295.62, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% over the market as a whole.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) was projected to net $236.89, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% under the market as a whole.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) was projected to net $176.90, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for MSBI.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.71% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 15% less than the market as a whole.

Source: thehappypuppysite.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 2/10/2020 by yield represented three energy firms, one each from industrials, technology and communication services plus two closed-end funds, and two financial services firms.

Those three energy representatives placed first, third and sixth: GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) [1], Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) [2], and DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) [6].

The single representatives from the industrials, technology, and communication services sectors placed second, fourth, and ninth, they were: USD Partners LP (USDP) [2]; Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP) [4]; Meredith Corp. (MDP) [9].

Two closed-end investment companies CEIC placed fifth and eighth, Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) [5], and Templeton Emerging Markets Income (TEI) [8].

Finally, two financial services placed seventh and tenth: Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) [7], and Artisan Partners Management Inc. (APAM) [10] to complete the top ten on the February 10 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten February 10 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 14.73% To 71.78% Upsides While (31) Two Down-Siders Dropped -6.29% and -6.45%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 32.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks Of 2/10/2020

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 2/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 48% Vs. (33) 36.28% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 10, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 32.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced selection, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 116.57%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of February 10 were: GasLog Partners LP (GLOP); DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT); Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD); Templeton Emerging Markets Income (TEI); USD Partners LP (USDP), with prices ranging from $4.89 to $10.02.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of February 10 were: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP); Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC); Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX); Meredith Corp. (MDP); Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), whose prices ranged from $10.05 to $37.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb.com; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: thehappypuppysite.com

