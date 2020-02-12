Locking In Sprint Gains While Holding Out For A Bit More

For Sprint longs who want to lock in most of their gains while staying long for a bit more, I show a way of doing so.

Shares of Sprint spiked after the company's merger with T-Mobile was approved, but one Seeking Alpha contributor thinks they may have another leg down.

One More Down Leg For Sprint Shares?

The day after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero approved the merger between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS), shares of Sprint soared 77.5% to $8.52, but Seeking Alpha contributor Max Greve warned Sprint shares might fall to $7.50 before the deal closes:

For a long time after the deal was official, Sprint's imputed price post-merger was floating around $7.50 per share - actually below where it is at now. T-Mobile probably wants to redo the ratio to get it back to around that share price, in which case there is no upside left in Sprint stock. Of course, T-Mobile might fail in its renegotiation efforts and Sprint might go up to $10 after all. But T-Mobile could just as easily test just how desperate [SoftBank chief Masayoshi] Son is, and push for something even lower than $7.50. Altogether, I'd assign the highest probability (60%) to finishing around $7.50, with a small chance (10%) of finishing even lower and a somewhat larger one (30%) to finishing higher.

If you're long Sprint shares, and want to hold them for the chance of a little bit more gains, while making sure you get out for more than $7.50 if it drops before the deal closes, I'll show a way of doing so below. Following that, I'll wrap up with a thought about the broader investing implications of this merger going through.

Locking In Sprint Gains

The simplest way of doing that here would be to sell your shares, but for those of you curious about a least-expensive static hedge, here are two attempts at finding one to protect against a decline of >6% from Tuesday's closing price.

Uncapped Upside - Unavailable

If you tried to scan for optimal, or least-expensive put options to hedge Sprint against a >5% drop over the next six months, you would have gotten this error message as of Tuesday's close:

No optimal puts were available there because the cost of protecting against a >6% decline over that time frame was itself greater than 6% of your position value. Readers may note the expiration date used there was in late August, but you would have gotten that error message for every expiration date from March out.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 5%, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >6% decline in 1,000 shares of Sprint over the same time frame.

Here the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $10 when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

For readers wondering why the collar is capped at 5%: that's because it wasn't possible to find an optimal collar with a higher cap on Tuesday, if you were hedging against a single-digit decline over the same time frame. Because of that, my system estimates Sprint's potential upside is limited to 5% from its closing price on Tuesday.

Wrapping Up: Investing Implications Of The Merger

I've written in the past (e.g., here) that, other than a broad market correction, the only significant threat to FANG stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) in the foreseeable future was antitrust action. For the T-Mobile-Sprint merger to be approved, despite the likelihood it will lead to higher prices as the number of cell phone carriers in America winnows from four to three, suggests other companies such as Amazon that dominate their industries have little to fear from antitrust enforcement in the near term.

For a somewhat contrarian take though, see monopoly scholar Matt Stoller's post, linked to in his tweet below.

Stoller argues toward the end of that piece that the Sprint decision will prompt Congress to pass laws reining in judge's power over mergers. But as he notes before that, Congress has passed major antitrust legislation several times before, and yet here we are, soon to have just three cell phone carriers to choose from. It's hard not to see the Sprint decision as good news for the likes of Amazon and Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL).

