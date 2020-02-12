Simon Property Group's Purchase Of Taubman Centers: Solid, But Nothing Special

The mall space is not considered a hot area by and large. Having said that, this doesn't mean that opportunities don't exist. Case in point, we need to only look at Simon Property Group (SPG) and the company's decision to acquire the lion's share of Taubman Realty Group (TRG), the operating partnership through which Taubman Centers (TCO) operates. This move, at a significant premium to where shares of Taubman were trading for previously, illustrates Simon's belief in the market opportunity in this space.

Though shareholders in Taubman should be happy, investors in Simon should view this as an accretive deal but one that won't really change the game for the REIT all that much in the long run. Taubman appears to be a quality asset, but unless Simon can generate attractive growth or achieve meaningful synergies, the move appears to be just a standard industry consolidation that Simon's shareholders should view as an okay bolt-on acquisition.

A look at the deal

According to a press release issued pertaining to the transaction, Simon has agreed to acquire 80% of the interest in Taubman Realty Group. It's doing this by buying up shares of TCO at a price of $52.50 per apiece. This represents a premium of 51.4% over the $34.67 that shares were trading at immediately prior to the announcement. For shareholders of TCO, that's about all that needs to be known here, but the transaction does get a little more complex. The Taubman family, for instance, currently, owns 29% of the enterprise. They have agreed to reduce their ownership down to 20% as part of this transaction.

Source: Simon Property Group

To complete the transaction, Simon is paying $3.6 billion in the form of cash. It is also handing over $119 million worth of its own operating partnership units. This brings the effective equity value of the transaction to $3.729 billion. This is not the end of the deal though. According to the terms of the agreement, the Taubman family has agreed to a two-year lock-down on their shares. After that time expires, they may, if they wish, exchange their remaining 20% stake in the business for either Simon shares or cash. In addition to this, Simon has been granted certain call rights that entitle it to acquire the remaining Taubman family stake in the business under certain conditions.

Source: Simon Property Group

Transactions can be costly, but Simon has made the decision to continue paying (and even increasing) its distribution following the close of the deal. Last year, Simon paid out $8.30 per share in dividends. This year, if the latest quarter's payout does not change for the rest of the year, this will rise to $8.40 per share. Part of what will enable the firm to pay this out despite the cash component to the deal is the fact that Simon estimates the transaction will be about 3% accretive to the firm on an FFO/share basis. This is not a huge improvement, but it is a sign of immediate value creation for shareholders in Simon.

Source: Simon Property Group

A quality business at a decent price

The mall industry is not particularly exciting these days. Back in 2017, one source indicated that over the ensuing five years, we would see around 25% of the malls in the US close. It may seem surprising, then, to hear it said that Taubman is a high-quality operator. But truth be told, that's precisely the case. According to the data provided, Taubman owns and operates 24 properties across the globe. 21 of these are located in the US. In addition, it leases out two other properties. In all, its owned and managed assets comprise 25 million square feet of GLA (gross leasable area). The comparable sales per square foot across these properties came out to $972 during 2019, and the annual base rent per square foot stood at $62.11.

Source: Author

Perhaps most impressive though is the occupancy data reported by Taubman. As the image above illustrates, the occupancy rates for its properties have been remarkably high over the past several years. In 2019, occupancy ended at about 94%, placing it well within its historical range. This kind of stability is strong evidence of either quality assets, quality management, or both. Another way to assess Taubman's quality as an acquired firm is to look at the company's cash flow figures. In 2019, the FFO (funds from operations) for the company came out to $216.81 million. This falls right in the mid-point of the $200 million to $240 million range seen by the business in the five years ending in 2018. Such robust consistency makes the firm a quality prospect.

Source: Author

Though the premium paid for Taubman might make investors fear that Simon overpaid, the price paid to acquire the business appears to be lofty but appropriate. Based on 2019's results, Simon is acquiring Taubman for about 15 times FFO and about 14.2 times AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). This pricing appears decent considering the risk being assumed by Simon, but not every part of the transaction is great for the REIT. According to management, the maneuver will push Simon's own net debt/NOI from around 5.2 today to 6.1 following its close. This is not a significant change, and management does not expect any impact on its credit ratings as a result, but it is something investors should watch closely.

Takeaway

Right now, Simon has decided to make a consolidation play of sorts. This is probably a good idea. At a time when the mall industry is suffering, snatching up quality assets in the space can be appealing. This is especially true if investor pessimism is great enough to give the acquiring firm the ability to offer a large premium and still not overpay for the assets in question. In all, investors in Taubman should be quite excited by this move, while investors in Simon should feel content but not necessarily like they won the lottery in this transaction.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.