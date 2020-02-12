PLTM Weekly: We Continue To Expect A Rebound This Month

We expect a rebound in PLTM later this month, due to 1) a likely increase in industrial metals prices, 2) positive tailwinds from the palladium price strength, and 3) healthy ETF demand for platinum.

Speculators slashed their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to Feb. 4, for the first time in 12 weeks.

Platinum, like base metals, is undermined by the lingering macro uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

PLTM remains under pressure since the start of February, belying our bullish thesis (for now).

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM remains under pressure since the start of February, belying our bullish thesis, for now. Platinum, like base metals, is undermined by the lingering macro uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

However, given the slowing pace of new infections and given the dovish policy response from Chinese authorities to support growth, we expect China-exposed risk assets to push higher. PLTM would, therefore, rise in the process.

In addition, the weakening of the fundamental picture of the platinum market is offset by the sustained investor demand for the precious metal, which has made platinum relatively more resilient than the base metals.

Finally, the impressive rally in palladium acts as a meaningful tailwind for platinum prices and thus PLTM in a context in which platinum and palladium exhibit a strong correlation.

We are bullish on PLTM for the rest of the month, expecting a monthly high of $10.30 per share, marking a 9% upside from its level at the end of January.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed markedly their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to February 4, marking the first decline in 12 weeks. The Nymex platinum spot price dropped by 2.2% over the corresponding period, the weakest performance among the precious metals space.

As platinum’s spec positioning reached an all-time high in the prior week (Jan. 28), some long liquidation could not be ruled out. The speculative community reduced its net long exposure to Nymex platinum by nearly 241,000 oz between January 28 and February 4, representing 5% of open interest or 3% of annual production.

Because the net spec length in Nymex platinum remains high, the risk of a further unwinding is elevated.

Implications for PLTM: Should speculators continue to liquidate their net long positions in Nymex platinum, the Nymex platinum spot price could fall further, which, in turn, would exert downward pressure on PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum at a healthy pace of 18 koz in the week to February 7, after liquidating 4 koz in the prior week. The Nymex platinum spot price edged 0.4% lower between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.

Macro investors expressed renewed safe-haven buying for platinum last week, taking advantage of its relatively cheaper value compared to more traditional safe havens like gold and silver.

The increase in platinum ETF demand has offset the weakening of the fundamental picture (ex-investment), namely - the weakness in automotive demand (38% of global demand) and jewellery demand (29% of global demand). The coronavirus outbreak is likely to intensify the weakness in these two sectors in the near term, as supply chains become disrupted and jewellery stores are closed.

Implications for PLTM: We expect ETF demand for platinum to remain positive in 2020, which should lend support to the Nymex platinum price and thus PLTM.

Platinum’s behaviour

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, while the high correlation of platinum and palladium remains unchanged, platinum becomes increasingly influenced by base metals (e.g. copper) and increasingly less by safe havens (e.g., gold) since the start of February.

As we noted last week, we think that the industrial metals are likely to experience a strong short-covering rebound in February, after a marked sell-off in January, which was exacerbated by macro fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Implications for PLTM: If our bullish call on base metals is correct (and we contend that it is a big IF), we would expect platinum to perform strongly, which, in turn, should be notably positive for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Although PLTM remains weak so far in February as a result of ongoing macro uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, we continue to expect a rebound later this month. Given that the pace of new infections slows and given that Chinese authorities are implementing monetary/fiscal easing measures to tackle the virus’s toll on growth dynamics, we believe that investors will reassert upside exposure to China-exposed assets like base metals. Given the rising correlation of platinum and industrial metals, we expect PLTM to move strongly higher in the process.

Our Feb-20 target for PLTM is at $10.30 per share, up 9% from its level at the end of January.

