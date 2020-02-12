Analog Devices: The Company Has Multiple Growth Drivers

Analog Devices (ADI) is a semiconductor company that has multiple long-term growth drivers. Its analog product family is its primary growth driver. In the last five years, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15.9%, which is very impressive. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% in the next five years. The stock has a significant long-term upside. The only problem the company has is its debt-load. However, this is not a serious issue since the company's net leverage ratio is only 1.9x. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current level.

Analog Devices develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and related algorithms and software. While digital ICs, such as memory devices and microprocessors, generally process on-off electrical signals, represented by binary digits, analog ICs process analog signals associated with physical properties of matter, such as temperature, pressure, weight, light, sound or motion. Analog Devices' ICs address a wide range of real-world signal processing applications. Its IC product portfolio includes both general-purpose products and application-specific products. The company also develops sensors, data converters, amplifiers, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, and signal processing products.

Growth Drivers

The company's primary growth driver is its analog products. The company is one of the world's largest suppliers of high-performance analog ICs. These signal processing ICs offer higher dynamic range and greater bandwidth compared to competitors' products. Increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the world is leading to a rising demand for analog IC chips. In addition to ICs, the company offers sensor and actuator products in its analog product portfolio. The company also offers MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) technology-based products. Its MEMS product portfolio includes accelerometers, gyroscopes, inertial measurement units, and broadband switches. According to a report, "The analog integrated circuit (IC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025." Analog Devices' analog IC business is expected to grow at a similar rate. According to another report, "The IoT sensor market was valued at USD 11.91 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 42.67 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.05% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025." This indicates an exceptional growth opportunity for Analog Devices' sensor business.

The company's other growth driver is its Digital Signal Processing products (DSPs). DSPs are required for real-time processing of digital data which are optimized for high-speed numeric calculations. These products contain information in signals (for processing) which can be displayed and analyzed. Analog Devices' DSPs are fully programmable, which offer the flexibility to modify the device's function quickly using software provided by the company. These products serve the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications end markets. According to a report, "The digital signal processor market, in terms of value, is estimated around USD 9.8 Billion in 2017 and expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 8.7%." Analog Devices' DSP business is also expected to grow at a similar pace. The forecasted period is from 2018 to 2027.

Data converters are also one of the company's major growth drivers. Analog Devices is a leading supplier of data converter products. These products convert analog signals into digital data and digital data into analog signals. Increasing the adoption of test and measurement solutions by end users is driving the growth of data converter products. Analog Devices is continuously upgrading its data converter products in order to enable its customers to redefine and differentiate their products. These products serve the following end markets: industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications. According to a report, "The data converter market is expected to grow from USD 3.35 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.08 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2023." Analog Devices' data converter business will also grow at a similar rate.

Competition

Analog signal processing IC market is highly competitive. Analog Devices' competitors include Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), and Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY).

Analog Devices competes with its competitors by providing devices with higher performance, higher dynamic range, and greater bandwidth. According to the company's 10-K, the company's competitive advantage is that its products offer higher accuracy, higher speed, lower power consumption, and fewer components, leading to improved performance and reliability.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Analog Devices' fourth quarter fiscal 2019 revenue came in at $1.44 billion, down 6% YoY from $1.54 billion in the year-ago period. Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.74, down 31% YoY from $1.08 in the year-ago period. Cash from operations came in at $658 million and free cash flow came in at $607 million, which were impressive. For the full year of fiscal 2019, the company generated $6 billion in revenue, down 2% YoY, and $2 billion in free cash flow. Taking into account the continued trade and macro uncertainty, the company delivered good results.

Valuation

Analog Devices' most similar peers are Maxim Integrated Products, Microchip Technology, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments. Analog Devices' forward non-GAAP PE ratio is 23.39x, compared to Maxim's 26.77x, Microchip's 18.96x, Broadcom's 13.53x and Texas Instruments' 24.80x. Analog Devices' trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 6.92x, compared to Maxim's 7.79x, Microchip's 4.79x, Broadcom's 5.55x and Texas Instruments' 8.38x. Analog Devices' trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 18.38x, compared to Maxim's 20.46x, Microchip's 15.28x, Broadcom's 12.93x and Texas Instruments' 18.04x.

Analog Devices is fairly valued compared to its peers. The company's balance sheet is not very strong. It has $648.32 million of cash and $5.63 billion of debt. The company's net leverage ratio is 1.9x, which is not alarming. However, the fact that Analog Devices is funding its growth story with the help of debt, although to a limited extent, is slightly disturbing. The analog IC market, the DSP market, and the data converter market are growing in mid- to high-single digits, which implies that Analog Devices' long-term growth story is appealing. The fact that the IoT sensor market is growing around 24% CAGR, as mentioned above, has made the growth story even more appealing. I am bullish on the company's stock around the current price.

In the last five years, Analog Devices' revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15.9%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 22%. I believe in the next five years the company's revenue will grow around a CAGR of 12%, primarily driven by analog ICs and IoT sensors. Per my estimate, the next five-year revenue growth will be lower than the past five-year revenue growth. This is because the analog IC market, which will give Analog Devices the primary growth impetus, will grow at a CAGR of only mid-single digits, around 5-6%, during this time period. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $5,991.1 million. Assuming revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12%, the company's 2024-end revenue will be $10,560 million or $28.62 per share. In the last five years, the company's stock has traded at the price to sales ratio of 4.5x and 7.5x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 7.5x on the company's 2024-end revenue per share, I get $214.65 as the company's 2024-end share price. If the price to sales ratio expands further, the share price will rise even more.

Risks

Analog Devices sells a significant portion of its products through independent distributors. These distributors are beyond the control of the company and represent product lines offered by several companies. They could reduce their sales efforts for Analog Devices' products or terminate their relationship with Analog Devices any time. If this happens, Analog Devices' revenue growth could be adversely affected.

If defects are found in the company's products, this could result in damage to the company's reputation for reliability. Certain of its products could also contain security vulnerabilities and bugs, which could lead to significant data losses and security breaches for customers. This could increase the company's legal or financial exposure to third parties and adversely affect the company's operating results.

Conclusion

Analog Devices is a high growth company. The company generated $2 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2019, which is impressive. If the company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow in the future, it may not be able to service its outstanding debt. However, I believe the company will continue to generate healthy cash flow in the future, driven by its analog semiconductor business. Therefore, servicing the debt won't be a problem. Meanwhile, its revenue will continue to grow, and drive its stock higher. Analog Devices is a good company to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.