2 Reasons ViacomCBS Is One Of The Most Exciting Investment Opportunities Of 2020

Today, I'm taking you from the world of real estate securities over to the world of television, publishing, and digital media.

In my quest to diversify my retirement portfolio from around 40% REITs to around 25%, I'm always searching to expand my stock research into other categories. Recently I coproduced articles on Polaris (PII), Merck (MRK), Broadcom (AVGO), Pembina (PBA), NextEra (NEE), Enterprise Products (EPD), and Exxon (XOM).

Most know me for my REIT-dedicated research. However, I've decided to expand my horizons by collaborating with my teammate, Dividend Sensei.

It seems like the perfect opportunity to "kill two birds with one stone," as it were.

So, today, I'm taking you from the world of real estate securities over to the world of television, publishing, and digital media. I've often been fascinated with the rapidly changing dynamics associated with premium entertainment content that connects billions of people around the globe.

So, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, let's take a closer look at this high-conviction idea.

I give you... ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC).

A Company That Needs No Introduction

Even factoring in a 52% bear market since its 2017 peak, VIAC is a proven market beater. That's even against an S&P 500 that's delivered about double its historical returns over the past decade.

VIAC Total Return Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = VIAC (formerly CBS)

But that bear market - the second-worst in the company's history - also creates one of the best ultra-value opportunities on Wall Street today...

One that Dividend Kings' Deep Value portfolio has taken advantage of and will keep buying VIAC as long as it remains 45% or more undervalued (at $46 or less).

My Retirement Portfolio Limits On ViacomCBS

Stock Current Price Current Yield Target Yield Limit Price Distance to Limit Price Annual Dividend Shares To Buy VIAC $34.53 2.8% 2.9% $33.09 4.4% 0.96 17 3.0% $31.99 7.9% 18 3.1% $30.96 11.5% 19 3.2% $29.99 15.1% 20 3.3% $29.08 18.7% 21

(Source: Master List)

Dividend Sensei just opened a position in VIAC. Moreover, he set five opportunistic limits to buy into it further. And, he plans to make it one of the three companies he buys every Friday as long as it's at his target price or better.

Why are we both so bullish on ViacomCBS and consider it one of the best "fat pitches" of 2020 and beyond? For two reasons:

A great business Outrageously great valuation.

From today's 60% undervalued price, ViacomCBS could deliver 24%-33% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) long-term total returns through 2025...

Which could make it one of the best investments of not just the next few years, but potentially the next five.

Reason One: A Great Business Paying A Generous 2.9% Yield With Solid Long-Term Growth Prospects

The reason for VIAC's massive bear market in recent years was due to an epic soap opera. The Redstone family, who are majority shareholders of the company, were struggling with management and uncertainty surrounding the possible merger between CBS and Viacom.

Here's Morningstar's Neil Macker explaining why VIAC is trading at the lowest PE in 12 years:

Viacom went through a turbulent management change at the end of fiscal 2016 that dragged into fiscal 2017. As a result, former chairman and CEO Philippe Dauman was ousted from his position and replaced on the board by Thomas May, who serves as a non-executive chairman. Robert Bakish, the head of Viacom International Media Networks, was elevated to the CEO position and to a seat on the board. The power behind these promotions was Shari Redstone, who appears to control the Redstone family voting rights. While these developments did remove an overhang from Viacom, the successor firm remains subject to the whims of the Redstone family and any future family disputes. Bakish, now the CEO of ViacomCBS, does appear to have the backing of Shari Redstone. We believe that Bakish will be given at least three years to prove his ability to lead the combined company, which should help stabilize the recent executive turnover at both predecessor firms. Until his resignation in September 2018, Les Moonves served as CEO and president of CBS since CBS and Viacom split in 2006 and had run CBS Broadcasting since 1998. Under his leadership, the CBS broadcast network continually generated the highest audience ratings over the past decade.

The market HATES uncertainty, and big corporate mergers are very tough to pull off. Moreover, Harvard Business Review estimates that about 80% of them fail to deliver shareholder value.

Add to that a seemingly never-ending corporate boardroom fight and the ouster of Les Moonves - the Robert Iger (Disney CEO) of the TV world - and you can understand why Wall Street went overboard with its hatred of CBS and now VIAC.

But lest you think the new company is now rudderless, fear not. Joseph Ianniello, who was COO since 2013, is running the show for the time being. As Morningstar also explains:

While ViacomCBS may miss Moonves over the long term due to his relationships with production houses, sports leagues, and sponsors, Ianniello does represent a bridge to those relationships and should be able to provide a stabilizing presence during this transition period."

And, on January 31, VIAC announced Ianniello would be replaced by George Cheeks as of March 23. He's currently the CEO of CBS Entertainment Group and a former executive at NBC.

Basically, we're confident that investors buying VIAC have their money in trustworthy and competent hands.

So, now, let's get to the heart of the current uncertainty plaguing ViacomCBS that's resulting in these irrationally low valuations.

CBS is a global media titan that owns media properties that are seen by 4.3 billion subscribers in over 180 countries around the world.

Those properties include:

BET (Black Entertainment Television)

CBS TV (and all-access streaming)

CBS Sports (NFL, college football, and college basketball)

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon (watched by over 600 million households around the world)

Paramount Network and TV studios

Showtime

CMT (Country Music Television)

TEN (a dominant channel in Australia)

50% of The CW

VH1

140,000 TV episodes

3,600 films.

VIAC creates 22% of all TV content watched in the U.S.

(Source: Statista)

It's also one of the five biggest content sources, both in the U.S. and around the world.

(Source: investor presentation)

Globally, ViacomCBS has over 750 TV series representing over 43,000 hours of content.

To put that in context, if you were to watch VIAC content 24/7/365, it would take you five years to consume it all.

How popular is VIAC content? In the U.S., it's ranked second only to Disney (DIS) when you combine Fox and Disney's ABC.

(Source: investor presentation)

ViacomCBS plans to use its mountain of popular content to take a stab at streaming with its $340 million purchase of PlutoTV from very early last year. Pluto offered 100 ad-supported channels for streaming... before VIAC bought it.

It went on to add 43 new channels in Q4 alone, including 22 Spanish and Portuguese ones that are very popular in Latin America and Brazil. And, its subscriber base has grown 70% over the past year to over 20 million.

What's more, VIAC is now working toward becoming an even stronger company in advertising. As the Motley Fool's Billy Duberstein reports:

Viacom has developed its own advertising technology under its Advanced Marketing Solutions group, which targets TV audiences more precisely than traditional Nielsen ratings."

VIAC also bought 49% of Miramax on December 20 for $375 million. Miramax is a boutique studio with 700 films in its library, including such classics as Good Will Hunting, Pulp Fiction, Clerks!, Jackie Brown, Shakespeare in Love, The Crying Game, and Kill Bill.

Basically, then, VIAC has been busy becoming an even stronger content empire. Morningstar notes:

We believe the combination of highly-rated original programming and exclusive sports rights will allow CBS to continue to increase its revenue from retransmission fees and reverse compensation while still receiving higher ad rates than a typical cable network."

You can see ViacomCBS's quality by looking at its return on capital, or pre-tax profit/operating capital. That was Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy, as outlined in his famous The Little Book That Beats the Market.

Greenblatt's basic approach to investing was buying companies with high returns on investment (ROC) that were trading at low valuations (EV/EBITDA in his case).

Well, VIAC is certainly an "above-average quality media company" as seen by its 44% return on capital.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Now, it's true this data is for CBS, and the figures will likely change significantly after the integration of Viacom and CBS is complete.

It's also true that CBS's ROC has been trending lower over the last five years. I'm watching that closely in the future to make sure that VIAC's business model/moat/competitive advantages don't deteriorate but hopefully spring back to their 13-year median value of 77%.

But cost-cutting at VIAC should be able to accomplish that, as seen by the strong growth expectations from the 17 analysts who cover this stock.

VIAC Growth Matrix

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend (YOY) 33% (official) 5% 4% Earnings 23% 8% 9% Operating Cash Flow 40% -10% 62% Free Cash Flow 32% 12% 32% EBITDA 5% 9% 5% EBIT 7% % 9% 5%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The most relevant metric to watch is free cash flow, which analysts expect the combined company to double from 2019's levels by 2022. Free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. It's what funds dividends and buybacks and repays debt.

Here are some more figures to consider:

Debt/EBITDA: 4.9 vs. 3 or less safe for this industry.

Interest coverage ratio: 5.1 vs. 8 or more safe for this industry.

66% debt/capital vs. 40% or less safe for this industry

BBB credit rating and 4.4% average interest cost vs. 14% return on invested capital.

The Viacom/CBS merger is going to mean a lot of debt that will need to be deleveraged rapidly.

2020: 32% consensus free cash flow payout ratio

2021: 31% consensus FCF payout ratio

2022: 24% consensus FCF payout ratio.

Even factoring in the modest dividend growth analysts now expect from the new company, VIAC's free cash flow generation should allow it to rapidly pay off its $10.5 billion in total debt.

How fast can VIAC pay down its debt?

$775 million in retained FCF (FCF minus dividends) forecast in 2020

$876 million in retained FCF forecast in 2021

$1.276 billion in retained FCF forecast in 2022

Total retained FCF available to pay down debt: $2.918 billion

Total debt that could be repaid: 28% in three years

2022 consensus EBITDA: $7 billion

2022 potential debt/EBITDA: 1.1.

On November 6th, Moody's provided an update of what it thinks about the merger and its effect on the company's Baa2 credit rating.

(Baa2 is the S&P equivalent of BBB, and two notches above junk bond status.)

The confirmation reflects the benefits of the combination, including more leverage in future distribution carriage negotiations, and a larger pool of television and film content production and ownership which will improve the company's competitive position in the direct-to-consumer television transition. Moody's believes that the company is committed to conservative financial policies. Moody's believes that management will emphasize and prioritize investment to strengthen its competitive position, sustain a strong balance sheet with initial leverage under 3.25x (including Moody's adjustments) and strengthening over time, and that the company will prudently manage shareholder returns within the context of its investment-grade credit ratings... CBS' Baa2 rating is supported by its leadership position in the television media and advertising industry - as indicated by its sizeable revenue and valuable asset base of large and mostly U.S. market businesses and iconic brands in each of its segments, which will be bolstered by the addition of Viacom's assets. The combined ViacomCBS Inc. will have a larger, more-diverse content offering and international footprint, and in Moody's opinion will become more powerful when competing for and producing content, while wielding more power with traditional and virtual MVPDs in contract renegotiations. The merged company would also be able to offer a richer DTC (direct to consumer) product. CBS' existing infrastructure in the DTC space, combined with Viacom's media networks and Paramount studio and both companies' existing libraries, as well as international exposure, will provide significant ecosystem and revenue synergies. These revenue synergies will come on top of at least $500 million in cost synergies... The stable outlook reflects our view that year-end pro-forma 2019 leverage will decline to approach 3x (including Moody's standard adjustments) or less, and we anticipate that free cash flow will largely be used to invest back into the company's business and that the company will adhere to prudent financial policies and manage capital allocation strategies within the context of its investment grade credit ratings. The outlook also assumes that CBS and Viacom will be able to smoothly integrate their operations and achieve its stated cost synergies.

Analysts expect about 3% CAGR long-term sales growth for CBS. Though, slight margin expansions and buybacks (7% CAGR over the past five years) are expected to drive 8%-12% earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Does this sound like a company that's on fire? Because, as I'll now explain, that's how the market is pricing this 8/11 above-average-quality company.

That is where the true opportunity for generous income and monster long-term total returns truly lies.

Reason Two: An Anti-Bubble Stock With Stupendous Long-Term Return Potential

Yield Current Price Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Conviction 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 2.9% $33.57 $83 60% Ultra-Value/Anti-Bubble Buy 24% to 33%

The way we value a company is by looking at its fundamentals. If those are likely to grow at its historical rate, we apply the same valuation multiples to dividends, earnings and various forms of cash flow that real investors risking real money have paid for them in the past.

The market is never wrong about "weighing the substance of a company" over the long term. Only in the short-medium term can prudent income investors find incredible opportunities when fundamentals become totally disconnected from reality.

Consider the following facts about VIAC:

Forward P/E: 5.6

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8% CAGR

Forward PEG ratio: 0.7 vs S&P 500 2.2

Implied long-term growth rate based on P/E: about -6% CAGR

Forward earnings yield: 17.9%

Earnings yield risk premium (earnings yield - 10 year yield): 16.3% vs. 3.7% S&P 500 average since 2000.

VIAC is offering 4.4 times the reward/risk ratio as the average stock since 2000. But it's an above-average quality company.

In mid-2019, the average private equity deal was for 12.3 times cash flow. The average Shark Tank deal over 10 seasons has averaged an earnings/cash flow multiple of 7.

VIAC can be bought at 5.6, representing the second-best risk-adjusted reward/risk ratio on our Master List (380 companies and counting).

VIAC's realistic growth range comes nowhere close to validating its current valuation, which is literally pricing it for death.

(Source: YCharts)

Yes, long-term growth forecasts are volatile and change as earnings come out and analysts get new data to crunch. But at no point in the past five years did VIAC's long-term growth outlook fall close to zero, much less -6%.

And remember that very strong growth matrix we showed you before? Well, here's what that translates to Viacom's intrinsic value.

ViacomCBS Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (15 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 1.27% $76 $83 $86 13-Year Median Yield 1.20% $80 $88 $91 Earnings 14.8 $89 $96 $105 Operating Cash Flow 14.0 $60 $54 $87 Free Cash Flow 16.9 $51 $57 $75 EBITDA 6.8 $110 $119 $126 EBIT 7.8 $118 $128 $134 Average $83 $89 $101

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YCharts, YieldChart)

Those are the multiples the market has determined are "fair" for VIAC growing at about 8% over time. 14.8 times earnings aren't my opinion; they're the objective market fact.

6.8 times EBITDA is what VIAC is worth based on that metric.

The intrinsic value of VIAC likely lies within the range of $51 to $118. I use the average of $83 to determine a reasonable estimate of what its fundamentals are worth this year.

Next up, here's how we apply VIAC's quality score to its valuation.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 50% 8 (above-average quality) Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS (VIAC) 15% 25% 35% 45% 9 (blue-chip quality) Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 40% 10 (SWAN, i.e., sleep well at night, quality) PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 35% 11 (Super SWAN: as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20% 30%

At under $34, VIAC isn't just a strong buy or a very strong buy. It's an ultra-value/anti-bubble buy. That also means the best buying opportunity of the decade (or ever) for that particular company.

Why are anti-bubble stocks so exciting to me? Because, even if a company never grows at all, investors are likely buying at such a discount, they'll earn solid returns anyway.

Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor, literally invented modern value investing. According to the Graham/Dodd fair-value formula - which is one of three valuation models built into FAST Graphs - a company growing at zero forever is worth 8.5 times earnings.

VIAC is trading at under six.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If a company that's expected to grow about 8%-12% CAGR over time grows at zero, then investors can expect about 6% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

But here's the kind of return potential you can get from an above-average-quality company trading at absurdly great prices:

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 8.5% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 8.4% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.8% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 13.8% CAGR over the last 20 years (9%-29% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic growth potential: 7%-12% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14-15 P/E

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If VIAC grows slower than any analyst expects and trades at the low-end of historical fair value, it could deliver nearly 300% total returns over the next five years.

Compare VIAC's conservative return potential to the roughly 6% CAGR that my Gordon Dividend Growth Model expects from the S&P 500. For the record, other analysts using the same model but different assumptions expect far lower broad market returns.

For context, VIAC growing at zero could beat the S&P 500 over the next five years. That is the essence of ultra-value/anti-bubble stocks.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If VIAC grows slightly faster than the most optimist long-term forecast and trades at the higher end of historical fair value, then it could deliver over 400% total returns over the next five years.

For context, the S&P 500 is likely to deliver about 33% total returns over the next five years. VIAC could realistically deliver that return...every single year for half a decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If VIAC grows as expected through 2022 and returns to historical fair value by then, it could deliver almost 50% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

For context, over the next three years, the S&P 500's fundamentals/valuations can be expected to deliver about 25% total returns. VIAC could deliver double that every year during this medium-term time frame.

How good are analysts at estimating VIAC's growth? Within a 10% and 20% margin of error for 12- and 24-month forecasts, ViacomCBS hits or beats expectations 70% and 90% of the time, respectively.

Of course, earnings misses just mean more opportunities to opportunistically buy this quality dividend stock at potentially even better valuations. And from its insanely attractive valuation, any beats could trigger a massive rally.

But just because VIAC is one of the best fat-pitch investment opportunities of 2020 doesn't mean there aren't risks to consider before buying it.

Risks To Consider

The biggest immediate fundamental risks are merger execution and high debt.

CBS' ratings could be upgraded if the combined company with Viacom sustains debt-to-EBITDA leverage under 2.5x (including Moody's adjustments). Also, greater diversification to less cyclically sensitive revenue streams - such that advertising as a percentage of revenue moves closer to the peer group average of less than 40% - is necessary for an upgrade.

As Moody's stated:

Ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained materially above 3.25x (including Moody's adjustments), or free cash flow (after dividends) to adjusted debt sinks below 10% for a prolonged period of time. In addition, a return to aggressive shareholder-friendly initiatives, including high dividend payouts or material-debt financed acquisitions, could have a negative impact on debt ratings."

But even if VIAC pulls off the integration smoothly and obtains the more than $500 million in cost savings analysts and Moody's expect, there are other fundamental risks to be aware of.

40% of the company's revenue is from advertising, which is cyclical and sensitive to the economy. Moody's also points out other key risk factors that it considers when rating the company.

Moderating these favorable rating factors, however, are its exposure to cyclical advertising spending, the inherent volatility of Viacom's film business, and the significant programming investment required by both its film and media network businesses to deliver the engaging content necessary to support consumer avidity and its distribution and advertising revenues. Also significantly impacting the company's credit positioning are the risks surrounding the secular pressure facing linear network television in the U.S., and the restructuring of Viacom's brands. The effects of underinvestment in these brands combined with secular cord-cutting trends have resulted in low viewer ratings for the company's individual networks, which has affected both ad revenue and relationships with MVPDs. These issues have historically taken a toll on Viacom, more so than most of its peers, and will be a drag on the combined credit profile. However, under the newer and more experienced leadership team, the turnaround has had good traction so far, though the broader negative secular trends continue to provide headwinds for the company. In addition, Paramount is also in a turnaround mode under stronger leadership and has demonstrated a remarkable improvement so far, aside from the two recent high profile box office disappointments. Additionally, the credit profile continues to reflect the controlling shareholder structure, which Moody's believes limits the board's independence relative to the boards of most other large publicly traded U.S. companies.

Cord-cutting is something VIAC plans to fight with a beefed-up version of its own streaming service, CBS All-Access and PlutoTV. However, competing with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Disney - which now controls Disney Plus and Hulu - Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, and Apple's (AAPL) TV+ services isn't going to be cheap or easy.

Yes, VIAC has a lot of organic content it's already paying for. That's an edge over many of its rivals. But, thus far, no one has made a profit in streaming. Not even Netflix.

(Source: YCharts)

Netflix had 167 million global subscribers and yet is still burning $3 billion in cash per year. That's how great its content costs are. And Disney estimates that it might take 90 million subscribers for Disney+ to break even because it owns its content.

(Source: Statista)

According to analyst firm Statista, by 2024, U.S. streaming will be dominated by Amazon, Netflix, and Disney. CBS All-Access and PlutoTV are likely somewhere in that 53 million "others" category shown in the chart above.

While streaming is a fast-growing and exciting industry, it's important to remember that, to date, no company in the world has generated a free cash flow profit from it. Thus, cord-cutting may not be capable of being offset to a significant degree by streaming... especially when that field has become so crowded by well-capitalized giants.

We also can't forget that owning VIAC means being okay with its ownership structure. Moody's points out:

CBS is a public company with a dual-class ownership structure that gives effective control to Sumner Redstone's National Amusements.

National Amusements, through its class A shares, controls 80% of VIAC's voting rights. VIAC represents class B shares with no voting rights at all.

As Morningstar's Neil Macker explains, that means that retail investors are at the mercy of whatever National Amusements, specifically, the Redstone family, wants to do in the future.

Morningstar puts it this way:

Because of Redstone's age (95) and his meaningful stake in the company, the National Amusements transition plan remains a topic of interest for investors. The current transition plan calls for a board of seven trustees to make decisions for the family trust that controls National Amusements and thus ViacomCBS. The board will make any decision in the best interests of the beneficiaries of the family trust. This could include selling ViacomCBS, re-splitting up the two firms or continuing the status quo. Chair Shari Redstone now effectively controls the board of trustees, leaving the fate of both companies in her hands for now."

Finally, we can't forget the possibility of a recession.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

According to the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics recession forecasting model, today's -7 basis point yield-curve means there's an approximately 30% probability of a recession beginning within 13 months. That's down from 48% in early September but up from 25% three weeks ago.

During the 2001 recession, CBS's EPS was -$0.06. And during the Great Recession, it fell 72%, necessitating an 81% dividend cut.

While the new company will be more diversified than CBS has been in the past, this is a very economically sensitive company. As long as CBS has time to deleverage and improve its dividend safety before an economic downturn, I'm comfortable recommending a modest position size (5% or less) in a well-diversified and risk-managed portfolio.

If a recession does begin in 2021 or 2022, then declining fundamentals and high debt levels may require me to downgrade its safety... potentially to the point of making it a "sell."

And even if we avoid a recession for several more years and the merger integration goes smoothly, we can't forget about valuation and volatility risk.

Valuation risk is very low right now. But that doesn't mean VIAC won't still fall significantly in any future market pullbacks/corrections.

VIAC Peak Declines Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1= VIAC (formerly CBS)

This a highly volatile stock with a long-term beta of 1.57. It's suffered four bear markets and two corrections in just the past decade.

(Source: YCharts)

During the late 2018 correction, VIAC fell 26% despite trading at a P/E of eight, which is about 45% undervalued.

(Source: YCharts)

Such volatility is the best friend of anyone who understands that, in the words of Warren Buffett, "price is what you pay. Value is what you get."

That's why my initial position in VIAC is small (just 16 shares, and I've set many small limits to chase it to the bottom during future pullbacks/corrections.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned David Research)

Historically, we get a 5-plus percent pullback/correction every six months. Those don't last long, which is why market timing is the worst possible thing you can do.

My belief is that we should never try to perfectly time a stock's bottom. In the words of Joel Greenblatt, "buying above-average quality companies at below-average prices" is the best strategy to bank on.

Prudent risk management is what I trust to safeguard my retirement portfolio, no matter what happens next with the economy, market, or current events, whether something to do with Iran, the Wuhan outbreak, election 2020, etc.

These are the risk management rules we use in managing all DK portfolios. With VIAC, the highly cyclical nature of its earnings/cash flow means we recommend a 5% or smaller position for most portfolios.

Leave plenty of room under your personal risk cap on any company. The market will always surprise you with how irrationally bearish it can become on a stock.

When VIAC was 30% undervalued, we're sure that many investors thought it couldn't possibly get cheaper. When it was 40% undervalued, the risk of it falling even lower was smaller, but not zero.

At 50% undervalued, anyone buying this quality company at 7.4 times earnings was making a reasonable and prudent decision.

Yet here we are, a mind-blowing 60% below fair value, And VIAC could certainly fall even lower in a broader market correction/recession scare.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

However, unless the world literally does end, every single "crisis" is really an opportunity to buy great companies at attractive prices... and exponentially grow both your income and wealth over time.

This is why we have no qualms about recommending VIAC as one of the best dividend stocks you can buy in today's overvalued market.

The Bottom Line

With the broader market now 15%-20% historically overvalued and at high pullback/correction risk, prudent risk management is more important than ever.

Don't get me wrong. VIAC is NOT a "risk-free" investment. No stock is. A lot can go wrong with the merger integration. And while any deleveraging in the next few years will be a function of the company achieving its expected cost synergies and growth, neither are guaranteed.

However, at a forward P/E of 5.6, which prices in about -6% CAGR growth forever, CBS is a classic anti-bubble/ultra-value stock. That means the margin of safety is so high that barring a complete collapse of the company's business model, it's not a question of will you make profits...

Just how much.

Within a properly diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, we're happy to recommend VIAC as one of our highest conviction ideas of 2020 and far beyond.

Should the pullback history says is coming soon finally materialize, we'll be happy to buy aggressively at whatever ridiculously attractive valuation and reward/risk ratio the market cares to offer us.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

