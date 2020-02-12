CME Group's Murky Future

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

- Yogi Berra

Crises in the two most important CME Group (CME) sectors – the stock index sector and the short-term interest rate sector – show that CME is vulnerable.

Specifically, Eurodollar futures (E$) and S&P 500 futures (S&P) are threatened. These two markets are CME’s most important. The article describes how another exchange might capture these two markets or alternatively how CME can protect them.

Weakness in the stock index futures sector

S&P 500 contracts' declining open interest over the period from 2006 to the present point to a long-term problem. Bloomberg, in a February 5th article, describes recent weakness in the open interest in the CME’s S&P futures sector, off the peak in 2007.

In the Bloomberg article, Russell Rhoads of Tabb Group argues that much of the lack of success of S&P futures in recent years is due to the declining importance of hedge funds, coupled with the use by hedge funds of S&P futures. Hedge funds themselves are dying away. Rhoads says:

“Traders [of S&P futures] reporting under leveraged money has witnessed the biggest drop in share. This could be a function of money fleeing hedge funds, or it could be that managers get more exposure using fewer contracts.”

The implication, borne out by the facts, is that there are two principal advantages of futures contracts compared with index ETFs from the point of view of hedge funds – higher leverage due to risk-based margins and ease in trading a short position. However, other traders prefer an investment, not a hedge. Would a market that provides both a hedge and an investment replace both S&P futures and index ETFs?

The weakness of S&P futures’ open interest contrasts with the rapid growth of S&P 500 futures’ competitor, index ETFs. Says Fidelity,

“The high per-share price of the SPDR S&P 500 and a few other ETFs helps account for the fact that ETFs account for 30% of equity trading by value and the 20 most actively traded ETFs account for about 80% of total ETF volume by value. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the most active stocks listed each day in the Wall Street Journal are ETFs.”

The vulnerable short-term interest rate (STIR) sector

Many observers, for example here and including me, point to the vulnerability of CME’s flagship E$ contract. Skepticism about the future growth of CME’s interest rate sector results from the imminent death of LIBOR, the index used to settle E$. The expectation of weakness in CME STIR trading hinges on the belief that the attempts to replace Eurodollar (E$) futures trading with various backward-looking averages of overnight rates are doomed to fail.

A futures contract delivering a generic forward-looking term instrument at or near the existing E$ tenors, if liquid, would easily replace any of these backward-looking overnight contracts. However, no such liquid instrument trades today. And creating a liquid cash market by leveraging an existing liquid futures market is without precedent.

This creation requires more than exchange acquiescence in the regulatory request. It requires exchange initiative.

The regulatory solution

The regulators of short-term interest rate markets in the United States have placed unprecedented pressure on CME and on the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) to replace products based on LIBOR with products based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a Fed-calculated overnight rate.

I have argued elsewhere that this government action squelches market self-regulation, compromises the conduct of monetary policy, and will result in damage to markets for short-term funding.

The Financial Crisis and the subsequent quiescence of short-term rate volatility have reduced market incentives to trade term instruments, but not the need for short-term rate indexes, leading to the disconnect between E$ futures and interest rate swaps, and the London deposit market that determines the value of the two derivatives. The massive markets that use a short-term interest rate for valuation have nowhere to go to find one.

Backward-looking short-term rates don’t work for hedgers

The backward-looking term index that the government has foisted upon the short-term rate futures markets, the markets for interest rate swaps and LIBOR-based lenders will not work for hedgers, as I argue here.

The regulators' proposed replacement, the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) is a backward-looking estimate of term rates. Other proposed LIBOR replacements, such as Richard Sandor's AMERIBOR and the ICE Benchmark Administration's (IBA's) new and improved LIBOR are also backward-looking. IBA is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

The important difference between in-arrears and in-advance rate determination is this. In-advance rates like LIBOR are useful to hedgers with risky forward-looking risks due to financing of real operations. Backward-looking indexes are not. Hedgers try to take the risk out of the funding side of their operations at the beginning of each period. The end of the period is too late.

A hedger cannot reduce risks of the past, and backward-looking term rates will not provide hedgers with adequate forward cover. Hedger interest is crucial to market success. While hedgers generate a relatively small share of daily futures trading volume, they are essential since their use depends on their commercial need for risk protection, not upon the whims of speculative traders. Hedger demand for transactions knows no season.

Hedgers want to gain from astute management of forward operating risks they understand, avoiding forward financial risks they don't understand. LIBOR lets them do that. The backward-looking indexes like SOFR don't.

An aggressive, innovative exchange could build a liquid forward-looking term cash market by introducing a self-delivering futures market, explained here. The short-term interest rate and interest rate swaps markets are now the sole source of demand for and supply of short-term rate indexes. But they are sufficient to support a liquid forward-looking short-term rate instrument within a year's time.

CME’s way forward in stock index trading

CME Group, or a potential competitor, is missing an opportunity and risking the loss of a major market by not introducing a hybrid financial instrument that improves on stock index ETFs, combining a futures-like cash instrument with an associated futures contract.

The structure of a better stock index-based instrument

A cash marketplace trading an exchange originated index ETF-like instrument – an exchange originated stock index instrument (EOSII) – trading in tandem with a marketplace trading a futures contract specifically designed to accommodate spot trading of an index EOSII is one solution. What follows lays out the market mechanism for each of the three stages of EOSII trading:

A when-issued/futures-like market that trades during the week before the EOSII is originated

Origination of the EOSII cash instrument

Seasoned trading of EOSII.

Trading before origination

During when-issued/futures trading in advance of trading of the newly issued cash EOSII, the futures market trades the instrument to be originated at the close of weekly trading. The structure of futures trading would be a hybrid of Treasury when-issued trading and ordinary futures trading. Like Treasury when-issued trading, the market would settle weekly with the new origination of EOSII. Like ordinary futures trading, the when-issued/futures market would margin both short and long with the exchange being the counter-party to both buy- and sell-side of the trade.

Origination

Origination is the chief innovation in the design of an EOSII. Origination gives birth to the cash short-term instrument through an exchange-cleared transaction between an exchange-affiliated investment originator and traders that declare the intention to buy at the close on origination day. The originator is an exchange-affiliated unit trust that accepts cash in a fixed amount in exchange for EOSII origination.

Seasoned trading of EOSII

EOSII would have a higher level of transparency than an ETF. Index ETF investment funds are reconciled to their indexes by a broker-dealer designated by the fund to do so. This reconciliation designation is usually highly profitable for the broker-dealer, though not without risk. EOSII, on the other hand, would use margin pays and calls to short to achieve the same reconciliation, simultaneously opening the activity to the public and competition between broker-dealers to reconcile fund value with the index value.

EOSII would be an S&P futures-like cash market that would use risk-based margins. This market would not trade like the S&P 500 stock index as do S&P futures, but like index ETFs that match the performance of the S&P 500 stock index with dividends reinvested.

EOSIIs are further explained here. See especially slides 16-31.

Will CME step up?

CME's appetite for innovation has declined since CME went public. Once the prime mover of exchange innovation, resulting in CME's success of the past 50 years, CME now shows the conservatism typical of the large publicly-held corporation that CME has become. The answer is probably no; CME will not step up until the EOSII concept succeeds on its own in a more aggressive startup exchange.

Exchange innovation since the turn of the century has taken a predictable path. An upstart firm (think Island ECN, founded in 1996 by Datek Securities veterans Jeff Citron and Joshua Levine.) typically innovates, then grows like topsy. Once mature exchanges see the inevitable threat, the upstart is acquired by a legacy exchange, in whose hands the technology can migrate to larger platforms, increasing the innovation’s value.

This article appeared on February 12th, 2020 on the Tabb Forum.

