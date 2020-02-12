Qualcomm: Elusive $7 EPS

Qualcomm will see the stock boosted from an EPS inflection point in a couple of quarters.

The wireless tech giant has yet to see any benefit from the ultimate expansion in device shipments along with limited benefit from the higher content in 5G phones.

For a few years now, Qualcomm (QCOM) has appeared poised to generate annual EPS in excess of $7. For various reasons, the wireless tech giant has failed to gain the traction necessary to move forward on growing earnings beyond this initial target. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, but Qualcomm is likely to continue trading in a volatile manner due to uncontrollable events with royalty payments.

Slow Path To $7

For FQ1, Qualcomm easily surpassed EPS estimates by $0.14 and beat revenue targets by $250 million. As the 5G ramp starts, the wireless tech giant should start seeing a revenue boost from higher content per phone.

The problem here is that Qualcomm has regularly reported a quarterly EPS of nearly $1. Not to mention, the number has to approach $2 in order to reach the $7-plus EPS target.

The biggest remaining issues are still with Apple (AAPL) and Huawei. Apple isn't buying chips from Qualcomm until the 5G iPhone rollout later this year and Huawei isn't paying royalties until the Chinese trade war is resolved. The combination is hurting EPS by easily more than $1 per share annually.

Along with lower device sales, the consensus analyst estimate has Qualcomm only reaching $6 per share in FY21 when the original goal was $7 in FY19.

The consensus estimates see a major EPS inflection point taking place in FQ4'20 with a $1.36 target and FQ1'21 with a $1.66 target. Any EPS beats later this year will finally place Qualcomm on the path to the elusive $7 EPS goal.

Business Trends

While Qualcomm still forecasts increasing content per 5G phone, total device shipments haven't grown since 2018. The midpoint guidance for 2020 remains virtually flat with the 1.8 billion devices sold back in 2018. The 3% rebound this year is only making up for the lost devices in 2019.

Source: Qualcomm FQ4'19 presentation

Qualcomm is impacted by both fewer devices sold collecting royalties and fewer devices buying MSM chips. On the earnings call, the wireless tech giant continued to forecast a big boost in content per chip according to CFO Akash Palkhiwala:

I'd also note that in my script, I went through - I provided a data point on RF front-end revenue growth. So we're seeing 50% - greater than 50% revenue growth in RF front end both on a sequential basis, so first quarter to second quarter, and a year-over-year basis. So it's our design win pipeline going up and the revenue and the forecast now.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee of JPMorgan pegged the average ASP on MSM chips rising 23% sequentially from $23 per unit to $31. The analyst community appeared very disappointed that Qualcomm isn't seeing a bigger margin improvement from the higher revenues per phone, but investors need to remember that the company only projects slightly above 10% of all device shipments in CY20 for 5G.

The company guided toward FQ2 QCT revenues growing up to 25% sequentially, but the financial projections only see total revenues rising slightly above the $5.1 billion level reported in the prior quarter. The QTL revenues are set to decline by at least $200 million due to seasonality.

Source: Qualcomm FQ1'20 guidance

At the mid point, QCT EBT is set to jump to $672 million, up from only $468 million in the December quarter. Investors should expect QCT margins to advance even further with the addition of Apple 5G revenues in the next few quarters.

The key in late 2020 is matching the higher QCT revenues with the higher QTL revenues and those margins in the mid-70% range. Any Huawei royalty payments remain a bonus that will push EPS above $7. On top of this, the 5G market should ultimately lead to a growth rate in device shipments by next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is cheap below $90 when Qualcomm still remains on a path toward a $7+ EPS. Even at just a 15 P/E multiple, the stock would reach $105. The path to a higher EPS remains in sight once all of the royalty payments are collected and 5G phones become the norm in CY21 and beyond.

