Fennec Pharmaceuticals: Market Fatigue Due To A Lack Of Catalysts Has Created A Mispricing

The balance sheet is strong, and with the approval decision and launch coming up soon, we think FENC is a Strong Buy.

Along with strong efficacy data from two phase 3 trials, no evidence of “tumor protection” was seen in patients with localized cancer.

Since then, market fatigue due to a lack of catalysts and a delay in the completion of the NDA submission due to a manufacturing issue have sent the stock lower.

The stock hit $14.00/share in April 2018 on a combination of a private placement of common shares, great trial data, and the garnering of several special designations.

Investment Thesis Summary

The rise of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to $14.00/share in April 2018 shows that investors approve of the efficacy and safety data obtained from the company's two phase-3 trials. There has been a need for quite some time for an approved treatment to prevent the ototoxicity caused by platinum-based chemotherapies. After several years of clinical research, PEDMARK is ready to offer that treatment to patients.

Market fatigue due to a lack of catalysts has since pushed the stock price back down and created a mispricing, all while the fundamentals remain unchanged. The balance sheet is strong, and the company has non-dilutive financing in place to initiate commercialization upon approval. With all trials behind us, approval in the US and EU remains the last regulatory hurdle before sales can be realized. Given the lack of any other approved treatment and the strong data, we like the chances of approval. Our price target ("PT") is $13.22/share, offering 89% upside. We think FENC is a Strong Buy.

The Story

FENC: 5-Yr Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2017, FENC began a long uptrend, going from about $2.00/share and touching $14.00/share in April 2018.

The climb was due to a string of good news, starting with a $7.6M private placement of common shares announced on June 8, 2017. Next came the announcement on September 11 that FENC shares had been approved for listing on the NASDAQ and would begin trading on September 13. This was followed by positive preliminary results from the SIOPEL 6 study for lead candidate PEDMARK on September 13. The rally was capped off in March 2018 when they received both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA for PEDMARK.

Since April 2018, shares have steadily drifted back down. This was likely due simply to a lack of material catalysts as investors awaited the PEDMARK NDA submission and FDA approval. The rolling NDA was initiated on December 20, 2018, with the company initially targeting approval for 2H19. But a manufacturing delay was announced on March 13, 2019, due to the PEDMARK manufacturer being acquired and requiring a site transition. This pushed the stock down even more. Full NDA submission was now expected for late 2019/early 2020 with the PEDMARK launch targeted for 2H20. (Note: Completion of rolling NDA submission to FDA was announced on February 11, as was the submission of MAA to EMA.)

The stock has recovered a bit since mid-2019, but we feel that it is still very undervalued. The retracement has been excessive and has created a mispricing opportunity.

PEDMARK

Value of drug: $303M

Adj peak net sales: $100M (US and EU)

Overview

FENC's lead (and only) candidate is PEDMARK, a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate ("STS") that has been developed for the treatment of ototoxicity (ear damage) prevention in pediatric chemotherapy patients.

Cisplatin and other platinum-based drugs have been successfully used as chemotherapeutic agents to treat several types of cancers for many decades. Unfortunately, they can cause devastating hearing loss in 40%-80% of adults and at least 50% of children.

According to the January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 9), there are just over 10,000 annual cases (between the US and EU) of pediatric solid tumors that would be eligible for a platinum-based therapy. Of these, 30% are metastatic tumors and 70% are localized, non-metastatic tumors (the significance of this is explained later on).

Recent research suggests that the ototoxicity may be due to the cochlea (the part of the inner ear that enables hearing) retaining platinum for a prolonged period after treatment (relative to other organs in the body that eliminate the drug relatively quickly). The main method by which PEDMARK works (along with some other mechanisms) is by bonding with the chemo agent in the inner ear to form platinum thiosulfate, which is not cytotoxic and can be readily excreted.

There are no approved therapies for platinum-induced ototoxicity. A common course of action is for patients that have suffered hearing loss to receive a cochlear implant. Unlike a hearing aid, which simply makes sounds louder, a cochlear implant is surgically inserted into the ear and sends impulses directly to the auditory nerve, bypassing the damaged hair cells in the cochlea.

Aside from the complications that can arise from a cochlear implant, such as nerve damage, balance problems, tinnitus (ringing in your ears), etc., the bigger issue is that the efficacy results are mixed. Some patients improve their hearing, but some do not. It simply is not a cure for hearing loss, and the ideal solution for platinum-induced hearing loss is preventing it from occurring.

Study Results

One concern from the onset was whether PEDMARK, along with preventing hearing loss, might interfere with the effectiveness of chemotherapy in treating cancer (this is referred to as "tumor protection"). To investigate this, FENC has run two phase-3 trials: COG ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6.

COG ACCL0431

The COG ACCL0431 study began in March 2008 and enrolled patients suffering from one of five childhood cancers (hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumor, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, and medulloblastoma) that are typically treated with cisplatin therapy. The full results of the study were published in the December 2016 issue of Lancet Oncology.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of subjects suffering from hearing loss at 4 weeks after the final cisplatin dose had been administered. In the STS group, the proportion that had experienced hearing loss was 28.6% (n=14/49) compared with 56.4% (n=31/55) in the Control group (p=0.004). Additionally, in a predefined subgroup of patients under 5 years old, the results were even more robust: STS vs. Control was 21.4% (n=3/14) vs. 73.3% (n=11/15), respectively (p=0.005).

FENC: Phase 3 Study COG ACCL0431 Efficacy Results

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 13)

One of the key secondary endpoints was to monitor Event Free Survival ("EFS") and Overall Survival ("OS") to see if PEDMARK offered some degree of tumor protection. As you can see in the slide below, the EFS and OS rates appear to be very similar several years out across both the STS and Control groups for all study participants.

FENC: Phase 3 Study COG ACCL0431 EFS And OS Results (All Participants)

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 14)

However, a post hoc analysis does seem to show that, for children with a disseminated (metastatic) tumor that has spread, the addition of PEDMARK does offer some degree of tumor protection. This can be seen from the lower EFS and OS rates in the STS group in the Disseminated Disease graphs.

FENC: Phase 3 Study COG ACCL0431 EFS And OS Results (Localized vs Disseminated)

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 15)

While this limits the patient pool somewhat to children with localized tumors, we want to emphasize that it will not affect the probability of approval in the US, as FENC is pursuing a label for children aged 1 month to 18 years old with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors only.

On the safety front, the most common grade 3-4 hematological AE reported was neutropenia, which was seen in 66% (n=117/178) of participant cycles in the STS group compared with 65% (n=145/224) in the control group. The most common non-hematological AE was hypokalemia, which was seen in 17% (n=25/149) of participant cycles in the STS group compared with 12% (n= 22/187) in the control group.

There were 194 SAEs reported in 26 participants from the treatment group, but investigators decided that none of them were probably or definitely related to STS. The most common SAE was decreased neutrophil count (26 episodes were seen in 14 participants).

Because of these results, the investigators concluded that STS protects against cisplatin-induced hearing loss in children and is not associated with SAEs attributed to its use.

SIOPEL 6

The SIOPEL 6 study, by contrast, enrolled only children suffering from standard risk hepatoblastoma ("SR-HB") (confined to three sectors of the liver). The study was initiated in October 2007, and final results were published in The New England Journal Of Medicine in June 2018.

In this study, the primary endpoint was the absolute hearing threshold, as measured by pure-tone audiometry and graded by Brock criteria, at a minimum age of 3.5 years. A Brock grade is used to quantify the level of hearing loss and was measured using hearing in the child's better ear. The best score, a Brock grade of 0, indicates minimal hearing loss. As can be seen below, the CIS+STS group had a much higher percentage of children that scored a grade of 0 compared with the CIS (cisplatin only) group.

FENC: Phase 3 Study SIOPEL 6 Primary Endpoint

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 19)

Additionally, just as with the COG ACCL0431 study, the results for the proportion of patients with hearing loss were overwhelmingly positive. Of the 101 patients that were evaluated, hearing loss occurred in 63% (n=29/46) of kids in the CIS group compared with only 32.7% (n=18/55) in the CIS+STS group, corresponding to a relative risk (hazard ratio) of 0.52 (p=0.002). This means that the risk of hearing loss is reduced by 48% by utilizing PEDMARK.

FENC: Phase 3 Study SIOPEL 6 Efficacy Results

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 18)

The study also hoped to show that PEDMARK did not offer tumor protection. The similar EFS and OS rates 3 years after randomization confirmed this.

FENC: Phase 3 Study SIOPEL 6 EFS And OS Results

Source: January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 20)

PEDMARK was generally well-tolerated, but there were some grade 3 and 4 AEs that saw higher rates of incidence in the treatment group compared with the control group (see below).

FENC: Phase 3 Study SIOPEL 6 Grade 3 And 4 Adverse Events

Source: The New England Journal Of Medicine (Table 3)

In total, 68 SAEs were reported, which included 16 serious adverse reactions. Of these 16, half were coded by the investigator as being possibly, probably, or definitely related to STS, including grade 3 infections in two children, grade 3 neutropenia in two children, grade 3 anemia leading to transfusion in one child, and tumor progression in two children.

The investigators concluded that in this trial, involving children with localized hepatoblastoma, the administration of STS led to a significantly lower incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Additionally, no evidence of tumor protection was observed.

Efficacy And Safety Recap

The efficacy seen in both the COG ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6 phase 3 studies was excellent. Both studies concluded that the administration of PEDMARK resulted in a reduced incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss with no evidence of tumor protection for patients with localized cancer.

The safety profile is not perfect and will likely dissuade some physicians and parents from choosing to complement chemotherapy with PEDMARK. During the SIOPEL 6 trial, for instance, after one child experienced grade 2 nausea and vomiting, the child's parents declined further STS after the second cycle.

However, given the devastating impact that irreversible, lifelong hearing loss can have, we think the efficacy and safety results overall justify assuming fairly wide acceptance among both healthcare providers and the families of their patients.

Valuation

Price Target: $13.22/share

Upside: 89%

To arrive at our price target, we have made the assumptions below.

Probability of approval: 85%

On September 13, 2018, the FDA held a Patient Focused Drug Development ("PFDD") Meeting that had been organized by several patient advocacy groups. The purpose was to impress upon FDA members the enormous burden that platinum-induced hearing loss can have on patients. Following their cancer treatment, many struggle socially, dealing with depression, loneliness, lack of employment opportunities, and feelings of being a burden to others throughout their lives. The message to the FDA was loud and clear: make drugs like PEDMARK available for use so that the choice resides with patients and their families.

Both phase 3 studies of PEDMARK showed a clear clinical benefit in terms of reduced risk of hearing loss among children in chemotherapy. The safety profile, while not perfect, seems a tolerable trade-off given the profound negative impact that hearing loss can have on someone's life.

Given that there are no approved therapies for preventing platinum-induced ototoxicity, the results of the two phase 3 trials, and the groundswell of support at the patient and family level, we feel confident assigning a high probability of approval.

Market share range (assuming approval): 25%-45%

For the reasons mentioned above, we think it is safe to assume a decent market share range, with uptake occurring rather quickly, given the lack of other treatment options.

Annual list price: $75,000 ("US"); $37,500 ("EU")

Prices for cochlear implant surgery can vary from $40,000 to $125,000. As of February 7, the Mayo Clinic estimated a total average cost of $83,325. Coupled with the fact that PEDMARK has received Pediatric Orphan Drug designation, we think assuming a price of $75,000 in the US seems reasonable (for the EU, we assume a standard 50% discount).

We understand that PEDMARK is not taken throughout the year and is only taken during cycles of chemotherapy. Viewed in this light, this price might seem excessive for such a short-term treatment. But it is an Orphan Drug, and so a high price is justified, given the small patient pool. And the price is comparable to what a cochlear implant after chemotherapy might cost.

Total gross-to-net reduction: 17.5%

FENC licensed the intellectual property directed towards thiol-based compounds, including STS and their use in oncology, from Oregon Health & Science University ("OHSU") in February 2013. Their agreement calls for FENC to pay a royalty of 2.5% on worldwide net sales along with minimal commercial milestones (of $100K) upon the first commercial sale of any licensed product.

In addition, we assume a 15% gross-to-net discount on all net sales, bringing the total reduction to 17.5%.

(Note: On May 21, 2015, an 8-K was filed saying that an amendment (Amendment No. 1) to the OHSU license agreement had been entered into. The amendment has amended, among other things, the milestone payments due to OHSU as well as the royalty rate. It says that the full text of the amendment will be filed as an exhibit with the upcoming 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2015. It also says that they plan to seek confidential treatment from the SEC for certain portions of the original license agreement and the amendment, which will be omitted from the SEC filings. We have contacted FENC to ask where we can find the new milestones and royalty rate information, but as of publication had not heard back yet. At this point, since we are not able to verify what the new payment terms are, we will continue to use the terms from the original agreement in our model. Given the small amounts of the royalty rate and commercial milestones, we do not expect the change to be very material.)

Gross margin: 98%

The cost of manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs is very cheap. The lion's share of the cost of bringing a drug to market goes into R&D.

R&D costs: $2M

As of 3Q19, FENC's R&D expenses were $800K, down from $1.8M in the same period last year. The money spent on the completed phase 3 trials is a sunk cost at this point, so barring a request from the FDA for an additional trial, there is no need for continued material spending on R&D for PEDMARK. As such, we assume a very nominal amount going forward. Should they wish to investigate further the effect of PEDMARK on non-localized tumors, this would require more funding, but would also open up a new source of value that we have not included in our model.

G&A costs: $4.4M

As of 3Q19, FENC's G&A expenses were $1.1M, just as they were during the same period last year. We assume this same amount going forward.

Commercialization costs: $15M

At the moment, FENC has no commercialization partner in either the US or EU. For the US sales force, we assume 30 sales reps at a cost of $250K each (base salary $150K, bonus $50K, administrative overhead $50K). This works out to $7.5M per year, and we assume the same amount for the EU territory.

Tax rate: 21%

Target P/E: 5x

We remind investors that the inverse of the P/E is the earnings yield, E/P. Biotechs in general carry more risk than non-biotechs, and so should command a higher required rate of return. As standard practice, we usually assume a required rate of return of 20%, which equates to a P/E of 5x.

Fully diluted share count: 23M

As of 3Q19, FENC had a diluted share count of 19.9M. On page 9 of their 3Q19 10-Q, you can see that there are about 3.1M options and warrants to purchase common stock that were not included in the computation of earnings per share, as their effect would have been anti-dilutive. To be conservative, we have simply included all anti-dilutive options and warrants in the fully diluted share count and have not looked into their average exercise price to gauge their likelihood of diluting the share count.

Fully diluted market cap: $161M

We used the intraday price of $7.01/share on February 11 and a fully diluted share count of 23M to calculate the fully diluted market cap.

Risks

Risk #1: Liquidity

As of 3Q19, FENC had cash and cash equivalents of $15.2M. In addition to cash on hand, on February 4, 2019, they announced a $12.5M senior debt facility with the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank. The facility will become available upon FDA approval of PEDMARK - provided this occurs by September 30, 2020 (this deadline is mentioned in the 8-K and not in the press release). The rolling NDA submission was completed in early February, so assuming the FDA accepts the NDA for filing, FENC is on track to get an approval decision by the end of September. The money will be used for commercialization expenses. With their current quarterly cash burn at about $2M and non-dilutive financing in place should PEDMARK be approved, we see the risk of dilution as being very low. Liquidity is not a concern at this time.

Risk #2: Political Backlash Against High Drug Prices

A more general risk (that applies to all biotechs) is the acrimonious tone that can be heard in the current political discussion regarding the every-increasing cost of prescription drugs. Eventually, we see some sort of trade-off being reached that involves drug companies charging lower prices, but at the same time having to spend less money on developing their drug candidates and getting them approved. Regardless of the specific "development costs vs pricing mechanics" outcome, this debate will probably take years to play out and be implemented.

What's more, for indications such as platinum-induced hearing loss that affect a relatively small amount of the population, we feel safe in assuming that drug companies will be able to charge premium pricing in order to recoup their sizable investment. Companies like FENC that materially improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat and small-patient-pool indications will be rewarded financially. This being the case, the risk of lower drug prices in the future does not concern us too much for FENC.

Risk #3: Competition

Currently, there are no approved treatments for this indication. There are other trials being run to investigate possible treatments (such as this one and this one), but FENC has a big head start and will have 7.5 years of US market exclusivity. As of now, PEDMARK's results are the clear-cut winner.

We do want to mention that generic STS (not FENC's unique formulation) is FDA-approved to treat serious cases of cyanide poisoning. There is always the possibility that some doctors in the US and EU might choose to prescribe it off-label for hearing loss, thereby encroaching on FENC's sales.

Risk #4: Not Approved/Limited Label

At this point, with both phase-3 trials behind us, the last regulatory hurdle remains approval.

On August 7, 2018, it was announced that the Pediatric Committee ("PDCO") of the EMA accepted FENC's pediatric investigation plan ("PIP") for PEDMARK for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxic hearing loss. An accepted PIP is a prerequisite for a company to file an MAA (which was submitted in early February 2020) for any new medical product in the EU.

However, the PIP only specifies the narrow indication of SR-HB. The press release goes on to say that the inclusion of additional tumor types will be subject to the assessment of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") at the time of the MAA. Furthermore, FENC was told that PEDMARK is eligible for submission of an application for a Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization ("PUMA"), which would grant 10 years of data and market protection. And, also importantly, no deferred clinical studies were required in the positive opinion from PDCO.

The concern is that EU approval will only be for the narrow indication of SR-HB, as this would severely limit the EU patient pool. While this is a valid concern, we feel that the lack of treatment options will force CHMP to strongly consider granting approval for other localized, non-metastatic tumors.

Should broader EU approval not be granted, it would not entirely unravel our thesis. The patient pools we assume for the US and EU are similar in size, but we model an EU price discount of 50%, meaning that we expect the majority of sales dollars to come from the US anyway.

As we mentioned previously, completion of the rolling NDA submission in the US was pushed back several months due to the drug manufacturer being acquired and requiring a site transition for the commercial manufacturing site. While somewhat fairly common, these manufacturing-related delays are never welcome news, as they delay the commencement of sales and thus the realization of inward cash flows. But they are usually resolved in due time, as this one was, with the full NDA submission announced on February 11. We don't view this delay as a material long-term risk.

The larger concern is that the FDA will outright deny PEDMARK or limit its use. But unlike in the EU, the NDA in the US seeks approval for use in all localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. To date, the post hoc analysis from the COG ACCL0431 study only suggests that PEDMARK might cause tumor protection in patients with disseminated disease. There is no data to suggest that it causes tumor protection in other forms of localized cancers, even though the company has not run multiple individual trials for different tumor types as it did for SR-HB exclusively (SIOPEL 6 study). Therefore, we see the chances of a limited approval as being low.

There are some additional minor safety issues to consider, but given the totality of the data discussed, we view the probability of approval as very likely.

Risk #5: Poor Sales

There are no approved therapies for this indication, so the market opportunity has technically not been validated. It would have de-risked this somewhat if a commercial partnership had been in place, as a large pharmaceutical company making a sizable upfront payment for the right to market PEDMARK would have partially validated the commercial opportunity. But for now, it appears FENC will go it alone. There is always risk involved when a small biotech attempts to launch a new drug on their own. Still, we think the severity of the condition and the lack of an approved treatment make it unlikely that the demand will not be there.

Granted, some physicians and parents will not be comfortable with the risk/reward trade-off of using PEDMARK during cancer treatment. But we think the majority will give it strong consideration, given the results thus far, which should translate into commercial success.

Risk #6: Lack Of Other Pipeline Candidates

PEDMARK is FENC's only candidate. Should it not be successful, there are no additional sources of value to cushion a fall in the share price. While we feel good about PEDMARK's chances for success, this concentration risk should be factored in accordingly by investors - probably best by keeping the position small in a diversified portfolio.

Conclusion

The case for FENC seems compelling. For decades the medical community has struggled with the dreadful effect of platinum-induced hearing loss on patients. At long last, a candidate has emerged that has shown itself definitively to be effective at reducing the risk of hearing loss and that shows no evidence of tumor protection in localized tumors. Additional value might arise from eventual approval in non-localized tumors, but this would require additional clinical investigations. However, the stock's climb to $14.00/share in April 2018 shows that investors have validated PEDMARK's value proposition with current results alone, and so we are comfortable with the current (more limited than originally hoped for) commercial opportunity.

The gradual descent back down on no material news has created a mispricing opportunity (even given the recent move back up). The trials are fully behind us, the liquidity position is solid, and an approval decision and subsequent launch are fast approaching. Our PT is $13.22/share, offering 89% upside. We think FENC is a Strong Buy.

Glossary

CHMP: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

COG: Clinical Oncology Group

EFS: event free survival

EMA: European Medicines Agency

MAA: Marketing Authorization Application

NDA: New Drug Application

OHSU: Oregon Health & Science University

OS: overall survival

PDCO: Pediatric Committee

PIP: pediatric investigation plan

PT: price target

PUMA: Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization

SEC: Securities and Exchange Commission

SR-HB: standard risk hepatoblastoma

STS: sodium thiosulfate

WASO: weighted average shares outstanding

Supporting Items

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Elle Investments, FENC filings

Platinum-Induced Ototoxicity Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) January 2020 Corporate Deck (slide 9), 2) Elle Investments estimate

Milestones And Royalty Payments

Source: Elle Investments, FENC filings

US Peak Net Sales Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

EU Peak Net Sales Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

Fully Diluted Market Cap

Source: Elle Investments, Yahoo Finance, FENC 3Q19 10-Q (pg 9)

Peak Year Income Statement Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

Price Target Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

Disclosure: I am/we are long FENC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.