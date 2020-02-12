Regions Financial Set To Trump Peers On Margin Trend, But Loan Growth Is A Drag

Rising costs are a worry when revenues are under pressure, but management is confident of positive operating leverage in 2020.

Regions' margin performance was better than larger peers, and will continue into 2020, given its hedging program.

Regions Financial (RF) reported a fourth quarter profit decline of 3.9% QoQ (-3.2% YoY), marginally missing street expectations. The bottom-line was impacted by expected margin contraction, and negative operating leverage. Loan growth continues to be slow, and management guidance was uninspiring to say the least. However, thanks to the bank’s hedging program that started two years back, margins are expected to tick up, starting Q1 2020. Charge-offs have risen, and the management has guided for higher credit costs going into 2020, but these are still benign levels.

Share repurchases are set to slow in 2020-21, averaging $750M every year, as the bank runs closer to its 9.5% CET1 target. The stock’s valuation is a mixed bag - it seems fairly priced in terms of P/E, but over-valued on a P/TBV basis, however dividend yield seems attractive vs peers.

Margin trends better than peers; loan growth still a worry

Net interest margins ((NIM)) fell 5bps QoQ, at a much slower pace than larger peers’ US Bancorp’s (USB) 10bps decline and PNC Financial’s (PNC) 6bps contraction. As we wrote earlier, the management continued to guide for better margin dynamics in 2020, thanks to its hedging program, and sees margins actually ticking up in Q1 2020 towards the low 340s (Q4 2020: 3.39%).

Given the recent inversion in the yield curve, we expect the US Fed to cut rates once more during the year, in line with what the market is expecting. RF had put hedges in place, expecting continued rate hikes in 2019, followed by rate cuts in 2020. Though its expectations were plain wrong for 2019, as was with anyone else’s, the 2020 forecasts of lower rates did come true. Thus RF should be reasonably insulated from rate cuts in 2020.

RF’s deposit franchise is very strong in our view. Noninterest-bearing deposits are c.35% of the deposit base – much higher than the larger peers such as USB (21%) and PNC (26%). Deposit growth was strong at 3.4% QoQ (+0.5% on average balance basis), but quicker than the flattish loan growth. At 85%, the bank has higher loan-to-deposit ratio than PNC (83%) and USB (82%), but eased by three percentage points QoQ, as deposit growth outpaced loans.

On a headline basis, the loan growth continues to be lackluster, contracting 0.7% QoQ and rising just 0.6% since the last year. However, the bank is letting the indirect vehicle portfolio to run off, which has dragged the headline number. Excluding indirect vehicle loans, the book fell 0.4% QoQ due to a slide in commercial & industrial loan balances (C&I is nearly half the loan book).

Guidance for loan growth in 2020 is set at low single digits excluding run off portfolio, and flat at headline level. Loan growth is expected to be driven by business services, especially C&I, supported by modest growth in owner-occupied commercial real estate and investor real estate. In the consumer lending segment, growth is expected in residential mortgage, indirect to other consumer, card, and direct lending.

On the asset quality front, net charge-offs further rose to 46bps, though remained within the 2019 target of 40-50bps. However, the 2020 target has been raised to 45-55bps, higher than 2019 by 5bps, but these are still benign levels.

Operating costs were higher by 5.2% YoY, most of it driven by higher employee costs. This came at a time when revenues are under pressure, leading to negative operating leverage. However, the management keeps stressing their focus on cost control, guiding for positive operating leverage in 2020.

Share repurchases are likely to moderate

The bank repurchased $132M of common stock during Q4 2019, thus leaving around $650M under the current capital distribution plan that extends till Q2 2020. Given the management target of 9.5% CET1 ratio, we estimate that 2020-21E calendar years will average $750M in buybacks – a significant decrease from $1.1B in 2019 and $2.1B in 2018. Dividends are targeted at 35-45% of earnings, and looks sustainable given the high return on tangible equity.

Stock is fairly priced with a downside bias

RF’s stock currently trades at 1.4 times one-year forward tangible book value, and 10 times on price-to-earnings basis. On a price-to-earnings basis, we believe that the stock is fairly valued. However, on a return on tangible equity basis, it looks over-priced. On the positive side, dividend yield of 3.8% is more attractive than peers - PNC (3%) and USB (3.1%).

