Gladstone 2020 Lease Expirations Spell Trouble For Dividend Coverage

Since the beginning of 2016, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has stressed to investors that it was a safe investment because it had so few lease maturities until 2020. Amazingly enough, they got so used to including the metric of lease maturities until 2020 as a selling point in their earnings releases, the statistic is included in their 3Q19 release. 2020 has arrived and GOOD has not dealt with most of their lease expirations for this year. Based on the early results, this could prove to be a very challenging year for GOOD operationally as some tenants are downsizing and others are vacating, forcing GOOD to convert single-tenant buildings to multi-tenant buildings. On GOOD's 3Q19 earnings call, the President summarized the 2020 expirations:

Anticipating that many on the call are interested in lease expirations through 2020, I wanted to summarize the team's thoughts. During the remainder of 2019, we have three leases expiring representing $2.4 million of annual GAAP rent. We have active prospects for each of these buildings at this time. During 2020, we have eight leases expiring, representing $8.8 million of annual rent, $6.6 million of this total expires during the second half of the year. Now, two tenants have formally notified us that they are vacating the premises, and we are actively marketing those spaces now. In fact, we are in lease negotiations for 50% of one of the buildings representing a 10-year lease term with occupancy commencing upon the existing lease expiration date, and we're in conversation with the balance of the tenants and are hopeful of positive outcomes with renewals."

GOOD's largest tenant is General Motors (NYSE:GM). They lease 320,000 sqft. in Austin and the lease expires in August of this year. The lease represents 4% of GOOD's total rental revenue. On GOOD's last conference, management told investors:

For GM, with a lease expiration date of August 31, 2020, we are pursuing two scenarios-they renew their lease or they vacate all or a portion of the space. They are not required to provide notice until December of this year. Therefore, we have begun to actively plan a release scenario by preparing space design concepts for a multi-tenant or full building user and/or engaging the market to identify potential tenant prospects and to validate current market rents and tenant improvement requirements. This information is helpful for either renewal negotiations or a new lease scenario."

It is now clear that GM has vacated the premises entirely. As of January 12th, CBRE listed the entire space as available immediately. GM built a new facility in Austin in 2015 and most market participants saw there was a high probability that GM would not renew. GOOD investors should ask themselves and the sell-side analysts who cover the stock why no one was highlighting this risk. It is particularly troubling that the Company's President would talk about a possibility of GM renewing the entire space on the earnings call in November when GM had already moved out of 50% of the space and was pursuing sublease opportunities.

Despite Austin being a hot market, it is extremely unlikely that GOOD will find a single user for all 320,00 sqft. before August. Tenants looking for that kind of space do not materialize quickly. No doubt the brokers marketing the space are looking for some firm that would take all of the space. It is almost inevitable that they will present GOOD with a choice before August. Keep holding out for a large tenant who will take the whole building or sign a lease with a tenant who wants a portion of the building. Both options carry a risk for GOOD. On one hand, there is always uncertainty about when a large user will emerge who would be willing to sign a lease for 320,000 sqft. On the other hand, if they break the building up into multi-tenant space, they will have significant TIs as well as expenses associated with creating common areas which will also reduce the rentable sqft. in the building. Additionally, it will take time to find users with the right space requirements to complete the full lease-up of the property.

The risk associated with the GM lease is material to GOOD's overall results. On its 3Q19 earnings call, GOOD mentioned that GM was paying $14.50/sqft. in rent which means the property was providing $4.64 million in rental revenue. When GM's lease expires, not only will the revenue disappear, but the reimbursements for taxes, insurance and maintenance will also end. Given GOOD has 32.486 million shares outstanding, the hit to FFO will be at a minimum of $0.14/share before even considering the lost reimbursement revenue. This represents close to 10% of GOOD's FFO over the last 4 quarters.

Beyond the GM lease, 2020 presents other challenges for GOOD. Since their 3Q18 earnings call, they have announced 3 new leases. One involved a 2021 lease expiration which is great for GOOD but does not help to address their 2020 lease expirations. It is also typical of net lease renewals which take place far in advance of the expiration dates.

The announcements on 2020 leases should raise red flags for GOOD investors. On December 11, they put out a press release with details on a new lease at their property in Mason, OH. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will remain in 39,417 sqft. of 60,019 sqft. the building where they were the only tenant. The press release does not provide any details or any economics of the new lease or whether there are plans to lease the remainder of the building or what capital may be required.

On January 15th, GOOD announced they had a new tenant for their property in suburban Minneapolis. The new tenant will take on about 50% of the space in the building. The press release makes it clear that GOOD will be spending a significant amount of capital not only on tenant improvements for the new tenant but also on repositioning the building as a multi-tenant office building including upgrades to the new common areas.

For investors trying to back into the financial impact of these leases less than ideal outcomes, GOOD's current lack of disclosure on individual properties and leases makes this difficult. Nonetheless, it is important for investor to remember that in addition to losing rental revenue due to less than 100% of space being leased, GOOD will also lose reimbursements for taxes, insurance, and maintenance. In total, GOOD has 8.1% of its base revenue expiring this year (3Q19 Financial Supplemental P. 19). This represents $0.28/share or 18% of the last 4 quarters FFO before including property taxes. While GOOD will no doubt be able to generate some revenue from this space, it has very little margin to recover less than 100% of the lost rents if it wants to cover its dividend with FFO. Year to date, its payout FFO (not AFFO) ratio is over 95%.

For years, GOOD has said investors should not worry about the future because they had little lease roll-over until 2020. 2020 has arrived and GOOD has not addressed its 2020 maturities. 2021 will not be any easier for GOOD as it has 8.0% of its annual base revenue expiring next year (3Q19 Financial Supplemental P. 19). Given GOOD's tight payout ratio and leasing challenges over the next two years, the Board's decision to raise the dividend in January looks reckless.

For years, it has been clear that GOOD's investors have ignored 2020 and beyond. To date, their inability to look beyond GOOD's historical ability to consistently pay its dividend has not cost them. As this year's leasing challenges begin to affect FFO, cash flow, and the sustainability of the dividend. GOOD's performance may begin to reflect the underlying weakness in its portfolio. It is simply a question of when the market/sell side analysts begin to adjust their models for leases not being renewed and their impact on dividend coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.