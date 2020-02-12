Ascot Resources: Exciting Gold Development Story

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (2/10/2020) Ascot Resources OTCQX:AOTVF Gold Late Stage Development $0.51 266M $136M

In my last Seeking Alpha article (Top 10 Gold Mining Stocks for 2020), I included Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF). Well, if you liked that stock, then you will like this one as well. Ascot Resources is very similar to Skeena. Both of their projects are in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and both are high-grade underground mines.

You could make an argument that Ascot has a better risk-reward profile than Skeena because of a lower capex and shorter timeline to complete permitting. The bottom line is that both are developing large high-grade long-life mines in an excellent location. In my opinion, the best place to mine gold is in Canada. I expect gold mines in Canada to sell at a premium in the future as risk-reward becomes more important.

Company Overview

Ascot Resources has a large high-grade gold project in Canada (British Columbia). They have four deposits (Premier, Silver Coin, Big Missouri, and Red Mountain) with 3.5 million oz. (7 gpt). Plus, they have a mill that needs to be refurbished that can be fed by all four deposits. They have done extensive in-fill drilling and are now ready to move forward with development. A feasibility study is due in Q2 2020.

It's a past-producing mine and they think it will be easy to permit. The EIS is already approved, which takes the longest to permit. The location is the Golden Triangle, where infrastructure is always a challenge. However, they claim to have good infrastructure in place from past mining at Premier.

We won't know the capex until the feasibility is released. However, I expect it to be around $100 million, which is low for their expected 200,000 oz. annual production (if Red Mountain is included). Plus, they are not expecting high costs. My guess is that it will be around $700 per oz. for cash costs and $1,100 per oz. for all-in costs (free cash flow).

Premier also has a large open-pit deposit. Recent drill results (572 meters at 1 gpt) point to a large open-pit mine. All four deposit areas have extensive exploration potential on 25,000 acres and 15 target areas. They expect to find a lot more high-grade underground and low-grade surface gold.

Their other project is Mt Margaret in Washington (USA). It has 500 million tons of mineralized ore. It is primarily a copper project, but will also produce around 1.5 million oz. of gold (.25 gpt with perhaps 60% recovery rates). They are drilling it and have a target of 4 billion lbs of copper and 4 million oz of gold. I expect them to sell Mt Margaret if they get a good offer.

Project Information

(refer to company presentation)

Location: Canada (British Columbia / Golden Triangle).

Premier Project: 3.5 million oz. at 7 gpt (Likely to increase in size).

Underground mine.

Unknown capex (Feasibility coming in 2020 Q2).

$700 per oz. cash costs / $1,100 all-in costs (My estimates for cash costs and free cash flow. Likely to be +/- $100 per oz.).

200,000 oz. annual production (could be less the first 2-3 years).

90% recovery rate (my estimate).

After-tax IRR (my estimate is at least 30%).

Potential production in 2022 (my estimate).

Management

The CEO does not have a lot of experience building and operating mines. This is a red flag and a concern. However, he does have 30 years of experience in the mining business. He also has a geological engineering degree. Perhaps he can pull this off.

Balance Sheet

(refer to Sedar.com)

They have about $7 million in cash and $10 million in debt. They have enough cash to complete the feasibility study and permitting in 2020. They will likely be assuming a significant amount of debt to pay for the capex, but with their cash flow, the debt should be paid back quickly.

Concerns/Red Flags

The main red flag for Ascot is that they are a takeover target. My experience is that once large projects get de-risked and are near production, they get taken out for a small premium. Thus, likely you aren't buying Ascot, but some unknown larger company. One of these days companies will realize that gold is going to $2,000 per oz., and they will stop giving their companies away for peanuts.

Their other two red flags are low insider ownership to prevent a takeover attempt, and the lack of management experience building and operating gold mines.

You could also consider the timeline to production a red flag. The full valuation for this stock will not occur for about five years until they reach full production.

Future Valuation

Note: I'm going to use two gold price scenarios and you can pick the one you prefer. I personally prefer the most optimistic scenario because I believe that when the next recession hits, gold will reach a new all-time high. I am using a free cash flow multiplier of 5, which I think is realistic if gold prices rise and there is good investor sentiment for gold miners.

Scenario #1 ($1,800 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,100

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 200,000 oz. x $700 = $140 million

Estimated future market cap: $140 million x 5 = $700 million

Comparing the current market cap ($136 million) to the future market cap ($700 million), you get a potential 400% increase.

Scenario #2 ($2,200 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,100

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 200,000 oz. x $1,100 = $220 million

Estimated future market cap: $220 million x 5 = $1.1 billion

Comparing the current market cap ($136 million) to the future market cap ($1.1 billion), you get a potential 750% increase.

Both scenarios are optimistic because I am not reducing the upside potential for the share dilution required to fund the capex. Also, this is a long-term expectation that they reach 200,000 oz. annual production. They likely won't reach that level for 4-5 years.

For scenario #2 (the most optimistic) valuation, it assumes that Ascot will reach 200,000 oz. of production and they will reach $220 million in free cash flow. This high cash flow is based on the assumption that gold prices will reach $2,200 per oz. and all-in costs (free cash flow) are $1,100 per oz. This is close to a best-case scenario for the long term.

Note: I don't think it is too optimistic to anticipate higher valuations than these two scenarios. I think it is plausible that quality mid-tier Canadian producers will receive cash flow multiples of at least 10, and 20 is not inconceivable. I was going to use a multiplier of 10 (which is my expectation), but decided to be more conservative.

Conclusion

Ascot Resources has a high-grade gold development project that looks excellent. As a speculation bet, it could pay-off extremely well if gold prices rise and they do not get acquired.

This development story does not have everything you look for, but still has most of the factors. Let's review:

1) High upside potential. (Yes)

2) High insider ownership to prevent a hostile takeover. (No)

3) Quality management team. (No)

4) Desire by the company to get a high return for shareholders. (Unknown)

5) Low to moderate cash costs per oz. (Yes)

6) Low to moderate capex. (Yes)

7) Good entry price. (Yes)

8) Good buzz. (No)

9) Low downside potential. (No)

10) Long-life mine. (Yes)

11) Good grade. (Yes)

12) Good recovery rate. (Yes)

13) Good location. (Yes)

14) Good exploration potential. (Yes)

15) Good pipeline - potential second mine. (Yes)

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis on the company website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOTVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.