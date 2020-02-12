Instructure: Much Higher Acquisition Potential

Intrinsic value may suggest Instructure is undervalued at $47.60 per share, or roughly ~5x forward revenues. Investors have a virtually risk-free investment window to bet on a higher acquisition offer.

Shares currently stand slightly below $47.60, indicating that the market doesn't think Instructure could sell for more.

Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that Instructure shareholders vote down the deal. The special shareholder meeting to hold the vote will be on February 13.

Though no new bidders stepped up, it was rumored that Instructure received a verbal offer from Thoma Bravo for $54-$57 per share, or up to 20% more.

Thoma Bravo's announcement of its intention to acquire Instructure at $47.60 per share in cash came with a 35-day "go-shop period" in which other acquirers were invited to bid.

Instructure (INST), the enterprise software company whose tools power much of the digital infrastructure of U.S. university courses, has over the past quarter transformed from a sleepy software company to a rumor mill magnet. Ever since private equity firm Thoma Bravo offered $47.60 per share to acquire the company in December 2019, Instructure's sale has stood out for one particular reason: instead of outright accepting the bid, which was lower than many investors had expected (Instructure traded in the low $50s in November after the company announced it had hired J.P. Morgan (JPM) to explore a sale of the company), the company tentatively accepted the bid with an unusual 35-day "go-shop" window that invited other bidders to the ring.

Several months later, and with little activity from other bidders, Instructure sits at a penny above Thoma Bravo's offer, indicating that the market consensus opinion is that the deal will go on uninterrupted. Shareholders will vote on the outcome toward the end of this week, on February 13.

In my view, Instructure is far from a "done deal." My position is that while the $47.60 mark is virtually a safe, no-risk outcome with no downside, there is a small possibility that Instructure votes down the deal on February 13 and investors could see a premium over the current share price. Let's dive into the details here.

Chronicling Instructure's M&A journey

Let's quickly recap Instructure's hurtling ride through the M&A process over the past quarter, via all the press releases the company has released since then.

On November 14, Instructure announced that it had hired J.P. Morgan to help it "explore strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value" - which is essentially corporate speak for seeking an acquisition. At this point, shares of Instructure jumped about ~10% to the low $50s. Press release content below:

Figure 1. Instructure's first press release indicating M&A intentions Source: Instructure investor relations press room

Less than a month later, on December 4, Instructure announced that Thoma Bravo had submitted a cash offer at $47.60 per share. However, that tentative acceptance of Thoma Bravo's offer came with a 35-day "go shop period" in which J.P. Morgan would invite other potential buyers to the table.

Figure 2. Instructure's agreement to be bought at $47.60/share Source: Instructure investor relations press room

On January 9, Instructure announced the close of the go-shop window, and that no other buyers had made an offer.

Figure 3. Instructure announces it received no new offers Source: Instructure investor relations press room

On January 13, Instructure's lead independent director advised shareholders to vote for the deal.

Figure 4. Instructure board announces support for the deal Source: Instructure investor relations press room

At this point, plenty of resistance had already been building up from Instructure's shareholders about approving the deal, believing the price was too low. According to Bloomberg, four shareholders wrote letters to Instructure's board to protest the deal. These investors included Praesidium Investment Management, Rivulet Capital, Lateef Investment Management, and Oberndorf Enterprises. Lateef's CIO, in particular, called out that CEO Dan Goldsmith's deal to stay on as CEO may indicate that his interests are in conflict with shareholders'.

At this point, ISS (the influential shareholder advisory firm) also advised Instructure shareholders to vote down the deal. On January 27, Instructure released yet another statement disclaiming ISS' report and again encouraging shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.

Figure 5. Instructure rejects ISS claims Source: Instructure investor relations press room

In addition, on February 5, Instructure filed an SEC filing that noted that it had previously received a verbal indication of interest from a "Industry Participant H" that valued Instructure at $54-$57 in cash, the upper end representing a ~20% premium to Thoma Bravo's offer:

Figure 6. Instructure SEC disclosure Source: SEC.gov

Though this verbal indication never materialized in a formal offer, it's the evidence of some parties valuing Instructure in the ~$50s that may lead shareholders to vote down the deal on February 13.

What's Instructure really worth?

The core issue at the heart of this debate, of course, is Instructure's valuation. At the company's current share price (which mirrors Thoma Bravo's offer price), Instructure has a market cap of $1.82 billion. After we net out the $127 million of cash on Instructure's most recent (Q3) balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $1.69 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts (per Yahoo Finance) expect Instructure to generate $350.92 million in revenues in the current fiscal year (FY21). This gives Instructure a valuation of just 4.8x EV/forward revenues - one of the lowest valuation multiples among enterprise software companies, especially for a company still growing its top line at ~25% y/y.

There are many comps to suggest Instructure could and should be valued much higher. One of the most recent high-profile, mid-cap enterprise SaaS transactions by a private equity firm is Apptio's (APTI) sale to Vista Equity Partners (a rival PE to Thoma Bravo that similarly favors tech deals) in November 2018 at ~9x forward revenues. Apptio, prior to its acquisitions, had been growing only a few points faster than Instructure at ~31% y/y. Similarly, Vista Equity Partners also acquired Marketo and Cvent in 2016 at ~7x forward revenues. In that same year, Thoma Bravo also acquired BI company Qlik at ~4.5x forward revenues - but the caveat here is that BI is a much more competitive, low-multiple space; in addition, 2016 software multiples were not nearly as high as they are now.

There are also plenty of currently-public software companies growing in the ~20% y/y range that are trading at richer revenue multiples:

Data by YCharts

All these comps suggest that investors could be leaving money on the table by accepting Thoma Bravo's offer at just 4.8x forward revenues.

Who owns Instructure?

The final piece of the puzzle here, and what the deal will ultimately come down to, is how shareholders vote. Here's Yahoo Finance's table of the major holders:

Figure 7. Instructure top holders Source: Yahoo Finance

We know from this list that Praesidium, Oberndorf, and Rivulet (which together hold ~5.61 million shares, or ~15% of the 37.58 million outstanding shares that Instructure reported in its last 10-Q filing), have voiced opposition to the deal. Bloomberg reported that as much as one third of Instructure's shareholders are in the opposition camp. According to Yahoo Finance, 92% of Instructure is institutionally held - meaning if this group of investors can convince other large blocks of shares to reject the deal, Thoma Bravo's bid could be thwarted.

Key takeaways

To me, there's virtually no risk in investing in Instructure now. Either shareholders accept the deal at $47.60 and investors break even, or the deal gets voted down and Instructure can sell for higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INST over the next 72 hours.