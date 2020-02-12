Monthly Portfolio Update: January 2020

We present the summary of dividend payments and increases during January 2020 as well as the current status of our Danube Dividends DGI portfolio.

We replaced part of our Pattern Energy position with Shell and initiated a new position in Broadcom.

Highlight of the month was the recovery in the lithium sector due to optimism over EV sales.

Highlight of the month: lithium sector recovery

All in all, 2020 started off with a strong recovery in the lithium sector, as specialized industry stocks rose in tandem with the recent surge in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) and on optimism over China EV sales.

Most industry analysts expect lithium prices to stabilize over the year, as Andrew Miller, head of price assessment at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, underlines in a recent interview:

"(When you look at) particularly the prices we are seeing in China, and you look at the existing cost structure in the industry, I don’t think you are going to see much (lower prices),” he said. “There will be a stabilization of prices going into the new year, (then) coming to the second half of next year you are going to see some improvements on pricing."

As outlined in our focus article back in September 2019, we see exceptional value in the sector due to secular tailwinds from the vehicle electrification and battery energy storage megatrends. Accordingly, we initiated a full position during 2019, currently holding 30 Albemarle (ALB) shares in our Danube Dividends DGI portfolio in a dollar value of ca. $2k.

Although Albemarle has returned ~20% from our average purchase price since then, we are not planning to sell our shares anytime soon, especially as the upcoming dividend increase is due in February based on the company's raising pattern so far.

Cash allocation during the month

Initiating a starting position in Broadcom

In January, we started a net new position in Broadcom (AVGO), one of the world's biggest chip companies, after the recent 22% dividend hike and market activity pushed the starting yield over the 4% threshold, offering one of the best buying opportunities in 5 years based on the company's dividend yield range.

The stock currently trades at a P/E level of <15, providing a high probability of a double-digit return going forward to 2022, as well as a further 50% increase in dividends based on analyst estimates, continuing the company's rapid payout growth in the past years.

Our current starting position in Broadcom stands at 3 shares in a dollar value of ca. $930, providing an annual dividend payout of $39. Should the share price stay around the 4% dividend mark, we plan to gradually increase our holding towards the $3k range, or 3% of our mid-term $100k portfolio size.

Replacing part of our Pattern Energy position with Royal Dutch Shell

As outlined in our 2019 year-end update, we continued to divest our Pattern Energy (PEGI) holdings after the company's takeover announcement, looking for a 6.33% yield threshold for alternative investments to provide the same level of income in our portfolio.

Based on the reasoning in our focus article from earlier this year, we really like Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) strong cash flow generation and industry leading investments into its renewable energy transition. Since the beginning of 2020, we initiated a 35-share position in Shell at an average price of $57.71 totaling $2020 in dollar cost value, providing ca. $132 in forward annual dividend income at an above 6.5% starting yield. We would be happy to build our position further towards the $3-5k range, should the market provide the current buying opportunity over a 7% yield for a longer time period.

Dividend payments and increases during the month

In December 2020, we received dividend payments from 12 companies totaling $260, in line with the current average gross monthly income forecast for our portfolio.

Overall, for the trailing 12 months, we received dividends of $2,596 in total, arriving at a monthly average gross payout of $216.

Considering dividend increases, highlight of the month was BlackRock's (BLK) announcement of a 10% increase, followed by 3M's (MMM) 2% raise, as well as Realty Income's (O) 2.2% hike, along with Tanger Factory's (SKT) 0.7% token increase.

Status of the Danube Dividends Portfolio

Looking at our overall dividend growth portfolio, external cash contributions and reinvested dividends since inception are totaling $55,896 as of January 2020. The current value of the portfolio sits at $69,683, producing $2,553 in forward annual net dividend income. The portfolio consists of 40 companies, with an average forward net yield of 4.57%.

Overall, we are looking forward to 2020, keeping our eyes on the initial goal outlined in our introduction article of a monthly cash contribution of $1,000. Besides that, we are aiming at reinvesting all received dividends, forecasting at least $15,000 of new cash allocation to our dividend growth portfolio during 2020. The $100,000 mid-term portfolio target size is realistically achieved within 2 years, or until the end of 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB, PEGI, RDS:A, AVGO, BLK, MMM, O, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.