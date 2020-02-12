Dassault Systemes: Q4 Hits Upper-End Of The Guidance - Organic Growth Weaker

Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY, [ETR: DSY]) has released its Q4 financial figures on February 6. The top line growth hit the upper end of the guidance with profitability in line with the guidance and our/market expectations.

Following the results, the stock reaction was rather mixed up by +1.3% while subsequently closing at -2%. For 2020, the management expects some moderate growth acceleration, which should be largely back-end loaded, as uncertainty in China as well as tough comparables potentially burdening Q1/H1 growth. In line with our expectations, the management expects some moderate margin decline on the back of the margin-dilutive Medidata acquisition. Despite trading at relatively high multiples (2020 PE 57x and EV/EBITDA 25x), we still see some moderate upside potential to the current stock price, however, expect heightened stock volatility in Q1.

Q4 sales hit the upper-end of the guidance on the back of the Medidata acquisition

Beating our expectations, DASTY delivered strong top line growth of 18% or 16% FX adj. and hitting the upper end of the guided range of 14% to 18%. Excluding the Medidata acquisition, organic sales growth stood at 3% and is well below our expected 7% due to the progressive slowdown in software sales (3% vs. 8% in 9M '19) due to weak licenses which were partially offset by solid growth in recurring revenues of 5% (organic). The management once again emphasized the continued softness in parts of the automotive markets, in particular in supply chain and extended customer decision-making. However, OEMs continue making large investments, driving license sales in 2020 (reflected in the new guidance).

In the full year, DASTY delivered solid results, with a top line growth of 16% or 7% on an organic basis and beating the upper end of its full year guidance (13% and 14% (15%-16% FX adj.). The main drivers to this solid year finish are recurring revenues which grew at 8% organically (15% FX adj.) and increasing adoption of the 3D Experience platform as well as strong license sales (c. 8%) in H1 '19.

The 2020 guidance, includes full Medidata consolidation with sales growth between 21% and 23%, of which around 8% should be organic. The new guidance is largely on par with our estimate of 22.9%/9.6% (organic) as well as the market's of 22.4%.

Chart 1 Q4 hit the upper-end of the guidance however with mixed results

Solid recurring sales offset flat license growth

The software segment, in which the company reports all of its software-related revenues, accounts for the bulk of the group's sales (c. 90%) and is split into licenses with around 25% and subscription and maintenance with c. 85% of total software sales.

As expected, Q4 results were rather mixed - on the one hand, recurring revenues (maintenance & subscriptions) recorded solid organic growth of 5% (27% incl. part of the Medidata acquisition), however, missing our estimate of 7.4%. On the other side, flat license sales (as expected) were burdened by ongoing softness in the automotive business as well as tough comparables (Q4 '18: +11% organically). This mixed picture resulted in a significant slowdown of organic software sales growth to 3% (17% FX adj.) from 8% in 9M '19.

Overall, the full-year organic software growth stood at 7% (13% FX adj.) and reaching the upper-end of the group’s guided range between 12% and 13%. The key growth driver was recurring revenues, which grew at 8% organically - in line with our estimate (8.6%) or 15% on an FX-adjusted basis and at the upper end of the guided range of 15% to 16%.

For 2020, the management expects Medidata growth of 13% which is roughly in line with our original estimate of 14.5% resulting in a software revenue growth of 22% to 23% (fx adj.) or an estimated 9% on an organic basis. The biggest driver should be recurring revenues with 9.5% organic growth (like-for-like basis, as if Medidata were fully consolidated in 2019) or c. 28% FX adj. as well as solid to high growth in the licenses with 5% to 10% on an FX-adjusted basis, which should be largely back-end loaded.

Chart 2 Software growth is driven by strong recurring revenues amid M&A

Q4 Service growth disappoints

Like any software company, DASTY runs the accompanying services business providing consultancy, deployment, and support for its clients. In total, this segment accounts for c. 13% of the total revenue and is largely margin-dilutive (gross margin 11.8% vs. 94.7% in the software segment).

Q4 was much weaker than expected with 9% FX-adj. growth, however, declining on an organic basis of -1% - contrary to expected all-in growth of 19.6%. The company didn't provide much insight into the development, stating only that it competes with tough comparables (Q4 '18: +26%).

On the back of the strong performance in 9M' 19 full-year organic growth was strong at 9% or including the consulting business of Medidata all-in growth at 18%. For 2020, deriving from full-year growth guidance, we arrive at 16% growth for this segment or c. 10% organic growth.

Chart 3 Service segment didn't follow our expectations

Tough comparables and recent M&A burden profitability

In Q4 '19, DASTY's profitability was roughly as expected at 33.6% and landing at the high end of its (very narrow) guidance range of 33% to 33.5%. However, we were hoping for better profitability, as Q4 tends to be the strongest quarter in a year and the management hinting at its conservative guidance in its Q3 conference call.

In 2019, the non-IFRS operating margin stood at 32% and in line with the group's guidance of 32% as well as ours and market's expectations. Comparing to last year, the margin was flat and recorded a solid organic improvement of 100bps as well as benefiting from FX fluctuations of 30bps, while at the same time burdened by margin-dilutive M&As of 130bps.

For 2020, the management guides for 31% to 31.5% margin - roughly in line with our and market expectations of 32% and 31%, respectively. This should be mainly driven by some organic improvement of 80bps to 130bps as well as margin dilution from the recent M&A of around 170bps, in particular, Medidata as its profitability is well below DASTY's (20% vs. 31.5% for 2020). In the conference call, the management alluded to the fact that cost synergies are not a priority right now and are back-end loaded. The main goal is to generate top line synergies of c. 2% this, which is reflected in the upper end of the group's guidance (13% to 15%).

We highlight DASTY's non-IFRS operating profitability excludes amortization of intangible assets, as well as stock-based compensation and acquisition and integration costs - explaining the difference between reported and adjusted margin figures. We view this approach as common among its peers; however, acquisition and integration costs, in our opinion, represent a part of operating expenses (given that M&A is an integral part of its strategy). For forecasting purposes, we will comply with the company's definitions.

Chart 4 Profitability meets the guidance - no positive surprise

Conclusion

Mixed results, with overall growth, met the upper end of the guidance, however, organic growth was weaker. For 2020, slight growth acceleration is expected, however, being rather back-end loaded backed by tough comparables and China uncertainty, in particular with respect to automotive supply chain providers. We understand the company will try to conservatively realize top and bottom line synergies from the recent Medidata acquisition, however, the clear focus is on sales growth.

Overall, Dassault Systemes is a quality stock with a rising share of recurring revenues and attractive profitability once the Medidata acquisition is fully digested. We would expect to see higher stock volatility in H1 providing better entry points for long-term value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.